This ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ Retinol Moisturizer Is on Sale for Under $20

Aside from sunscreen, retinol is the most studied and effective anti-aging skincare ingredient. It’s a form of vitamin A that encourages collagen production and skin cell turnover, leaving behind an even, smooth glow.

Most brands now carry their own version, but many are pricey. So when you find an affordable retinol that works, you have to scoop it up — and plenty of Amazon shoppers are praising their results after using the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream.

Now’s the perfect time to see what all the hype is about, because the best-selling cream is on sale for nearly 30 percent off.

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream, $18 (Save 28%)

Amazon

The moisturizer blends potent, results-delivering retinol with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, aloe, and shea butter. Because retinol is so strong, it can cause dryness, flakiness, and irritation if you’re not careful, so those added hydrators are key to minimizing sensitivity and maximizing glow. The formula also contains green tea antioxidants to fight free radical damage from the environment.

As for texture, it’s lightweight and gentle enough to use twice daily (as long as it's paired with morning sunscreen, as retinol use increases skin’s photosensitivity). Then there’s the convenient pump packaging that makes dispensing and application a breeze while keeping the product safely and hygienically air-tight.

For all of these reasons and many more, over 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given the retinol cream a five-star rating. One person called it a “miracle in a bottle” for fading fine lines and even preventing breakouts.

Another customer, who praised it for being far gentler than other retinols they’ve used, wrote: “My skin looks more firm and luminous than it has in years.” A third reviewer noticed it working within days and said, “By the second day, the skin on my neck and chest was amazingly smooth and silky.”

Whether you’ve tried a dozen retinols in search of the perfect match, or you’re looking to try it for the first time, LilyAna’s Retinol Cream is a reliable pick, according to Amazon shoppers. Get it for under $20 while you still can!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

