This ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ Retinol Moisturizer Is on Sale for Under $20

Shoppers say it makes skin “more firm and luminous”

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 06:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face
Photo:

People / Instagram / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Aside from sunscreen, retinol is the most studied and effective anti-aging skincare ingredient. It’s a form of vitamin A that encourages collagen production and skin cell turnover, leaving behind an even, smooth glow. 

Most brands now carry their own version, but many are pricey. So when you find an affordable retinol that works, you have to scoop it up — and plenty of Amazon shoppers are praising their results after using the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream

Now’s the perfect time to see what all the hype is about, because the best-selling cream is on sale for nearly 30 percent off. 

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream, $18 (Save 28%)

Amazon LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face

Amazon

The moisturizer blends potent, results-delivering retinol with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, aloe, and shea butter. Because retinol is so strong, it can cause dryness, flakiness, and irritation if you’re not careful, so those added hydrators are key to minimizing sensitivity and maximizing glow. The formula also contains green tea antioxidants to fight free radical damage from the environment.

As for texture, it’s lightweight and gentle enough to use twice daily (as long as it's paired with morning sunscreen, as retinol use increases skin’s photosensitivity). Then there’s the convenient pump packaging that makes dispensing and application a breeze while keeping the product safely and hygienically air-tight. 

For all of these reasons and many more, over 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given the retinol cream a five-star rating. One person called it a “miracle in a bottle” for fading fine lines and even preventing breakouts. 

Another customer, who praised it for being far gentler than other retinols they’ve used, wrote: “My skin looks more firm and luminous than it has in years.” A third reviewer noticed it working within days and said, “By the second day, the skin on my neck and chest was amazingly smooth and silky.”

Whether you’ve tried a dozen retinols in search of the perfect match, or you’re looking to try it for the first time, LilyAna’s Retinol Cream is a reliable pick, according to Amazon shoppers. Get it for under $20 while you still can!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live Blog: 70+ Shopping-Expert Approved Deals
Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
The Best Robot Vacuum We Tested Has Incredibly Strong Suction Power — and It's on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Best Water Toy Deals
18 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Water Toys — Sprinklers, Splash Pads, and More Start at Just $8
Related Articles
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
This Weekend’s 8 Best Sales from Lululemon, Ulta, Amazon, and More
Deal Roundup: Tayshia Adams Interview Tout
Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9
One-Off Deal: Citronella Candle Tout
This ‘Beautiful and Functional’ Citronella Candle Set Is on Sale for July 4 at Amazon
Renee Furterer Products Displayed on a Dresser
A Popular Thickening Shampoo That Makes Hair Feel ‘Stronger and Less Brittle’ Is on Sale for 48 More Hours
July 4: Amazon One-off Deal: Tower Fan Tout
A Tower Fan That ‘Blows Very Cool Air’ Is Just $50 Today at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Camping Gear Tout
The 25 Best Deals on Camping Gear Amazon Right Now — Tents, Chairs, Lanterns, and More Start at $12
Collage of The Best New Beauty Products June 2023 on Colorful Background
We Tried a Ton of Beauty Products This Month, but These Stood Out the Most
One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day LOSUY Cordless Cleaning Brush Tout
Shoppers with Knee and Back Pain Swear by This Electric Spin Scrubber That’s on Sale
One-Off Deal: Comfortable Shoe Tout
These Sporty Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer,’ and They’re on Sale for $16 at Amazon Right Now
taylor swift, katie holmes, olivia wilde
Celebrities Are Embracing Breezy Midi Skirts This Summer, and Amazon Has Tons of Similar Styles Under $40
Amazon Prime Day Weweya Sandals Tout
These Best-Selling Cloud Slides That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Birkenstocks Are Up to 53% Off
July 4th Best Deals Overall Tout
98 Best July 4 Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
One-Off Deal: Cheap Hanes Product Tout
This ‘Unbelievably Comfortable’ Hanes Wireless Bra Is on Sale for $12 at Amazon Today
Deal Roundup: Crossbody Bags Tout
10 Stylish Crossbody Bags on Sale at Amazon Right Now for as Little as $14
One-Off Deal: Sleeping Pillow Tout
These Pillows Are ‘Cool to the Touch’ — and They’re Doubly Discounted to Just $11 Apiece at Amazon