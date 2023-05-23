Lily-Rose Depp knows that every true idol relies on an icon — the little black dress.

On Monday, the model and actress (who’s also the 23-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis) made her first red carpet appearance since 2021 at this year's Cannes Film Festival to promote her new HBO drama series The Idol.

For all three photo opportunities, Depp wore three different iterations of the little black dress, introducing her own '90s-inspired spin on the closet essential.

Depp kicked off her circuit with a bang at The Idol premiere, wearing a vintage Chanel look first seen at the label’s Fall/Winter 1994 runway show. (Depp became the French fashion house's youngest ambassador in 2015.)

The vintage ensemble starred a strapless micromini covered in black sequins, and adorned with a camellia appliqué with multi-colored iridescent petals and a bow at the waist.

Sheer black opera gloves, stockings and satin pumps kept the look monochromatic while her pastel dangling earrings added a pop of pink.

For the afterparty, Depp swapped one sparkly Chanel mini for another, selecting a Cruise 2023/24 piece with overall ombré sparkle. She finished with the same sheer tights and black heels and let her hair down from its updo.



Attending a photocall for the show at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, Depp picked an "iridescent tweed" pleated A-line mini from Chanel's Métiers d’Art 2022/23 collection. Sleek cat eye sunglasses and sling-back kitten heels (all Chanel) finished the look.

Depp stars in the already controversial Sam Levinson-directed series alongside Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Blackpink's Jennie Kim (who also wore Chanel for the show's premiere) and Troye Sivan. She plays Jocelyn, a rising pop star who starts a romance with an enigmatic Los Angeles club owner and underground cult leader, Tedros (The Weeknd). It’s slated to release on June 4.

