Lily-Rose Depp Wears 3 Little Black Dresses in 24 Hours for ‘The Idol’ Press in Cannes

'The Idol' meets the icon as the starlet dons the always-classic LBD in multiple iterations

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on May 23, 2023 04:42 PM
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Lily-Rose Depp
Photo:

Getty (3)

Lily-Rose Depp knows that every true idol relies on an icon — the little black dress.

On Monday, the model and actress (who’s also the 23-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis) made her first red carpet appearance since 2021 at this year's Cannes Film Festival to promote her new HBO drama series The Idol

For all three photo opportunities, Depp wore three different iterations of the little black dress, introducing her own '90s-inspired spin on the closet essential.

Lily-Rose Depp The Idol Cannes

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Depp kicked off her circuit with a bang at The Idol  premiere, wearing a vintage Chanel look first seen at the label’s Fall/Winter 1994 runway show. (Depp became the French fashion house's youngest ambassador in 2015.)

The vintage ensemble starred a strapless micromini covered in black sequins, and adorned with a camellia appliqué with multi-colored iridescent petals and a bow at the waist.

Sheer black opera gloves, stockings and satin pumps kept the look monochromatic while her pastel dangling earrings added a pop of pink. 

RELATED: 'The Idol': Everything to Know About The Weeknd's Controversial HBO Series

Lily-Rose Depp attends "The Idol" Premiere Afterparty at the 76th annual Cannes film festival

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

RELATED: Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Proud' 'The Idol' Pushes the Envelope: 'I'm Not Interested in Making Anything Puritanical'

For the afterparty, Depp swapped one sparkly Chanel mini for another, selecting a Cruise 2023/24 piece with overall ombré sparkle.  She finished with the same sheer tights and black heels and let her hair down from its updo.

ily-Rose Depp attends "The Idol" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

RELATED: Lily-Rose Depp Wears Sheer Gown with Exposed Briefs and the Internet Thinks She's Channeling Kate Moss

Attending a photocall for the show at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, Depp picked an "iridescent tweed" pleated A-line mini from Chanel's Métiers d’Art 2022/23 collection. Sleek cat eye sunglasses and sling-back kitten heels (all Chanel) finished the look.

Depp stars in the already controversial Sam Levinson-directed series alongside Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Blackpink's Jennie Kim (who also wore Chanel for the show's premiere) and Troye Sivan. She plays Jocelyn, a rising pop star who starts a romance with an enigmatic Los Angeles club owner and underground cult leader, Tedros (The Weeknd). It’s slated to release on June 4.

