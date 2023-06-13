Lily-Rose Depp Steps Out with Rumored Girlfriend 070 Shake in New York City: Photos

Lily-Rose Depp was seen planting a kiss on 070 Shake as the pair leaned against a telephone pole during an outing in Manhattan on Sunday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 12:24PM EDT
Lily-Rose Depp picks up dinner with her girlfriend 070 Shake
Photo:

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake are getting flirty.

On Monday, the star of HBO's The Idol was seen picking up dinner in New York City with her rumored musician girlfriend 070 Shake. Depp, 24, and 070 Shake — whose real name is Danielle Balbuena — could be seen walking side by side during the outing, as the actress was seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and baggy distressed jeans.

During a separate outing on Sunday, Depp could be seen planting kisses on Balbuena, 25, as the musician slid her hand down the back of Depp's skirt while leaning against a telephone pole, a photo from the pair's outing shows.

Both the actress and rapper appeared dressed down during their Manhattan outing on Monday; Depp, whose film credits include Silent Night (2021) and The King (2019), wore a black skirt and matching black long-sleeved crop top and sunglasses.

Representatives for Depp did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday. A representative for 070 Shake did not provide comment.

Lily-Rose Depp picks up dinner with her girlfriend 070 Shake

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

While Depp and 070 Shake have not yet publicly confirmed their relationship, the actress and model previously shared a photo of the two kissing on her Instagram Story with the caption, “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH,” per a screenshot obtained by Page Six on May 12.

On May 26, Page Six published a photo of the pair kissing at Los Angeles International Airport upon Depp's return from premiering her HBO series The Idol at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Depp, whose parents are Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis, has previously been romantically linked to prominent Hollywood actors like Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. Dune star Chalamet, 27 and Lily-Rose were first linked in October 2018 after they met during the production of Netflix’s The King.

Although the pair never commented on their relationship, they were photographed together in public on numerous occasions over the following two years, until a May 2020 British Vogue feature on Chalamet described the actor as "currently single" and Us Weekly confirmed his split from Lily-Rose.

Lily Rose Depp with her new girlfriend 070 Shake in love on the street of New York

SplashNews.com

In August 2021, Depp and Butler, 31, were spotted kissing each other following a date, though the actor began dating model Kaia Gerber by the end of that year.

070 Shake, who is signed to Kanye West’s record label GOOD Music, has previously been romantically involved with singer Kehlani, whom she dated from 2021 to 2022. In a 2018 interview with Pitchfork, the musician said she does not prefer to put labels on her sexuality.

“I don’t really identify myself as queer or gay or anything," she told the outlet at the time. "I just like girls.”

Upcoming movie projects for Depp includes an upcoming remake of the classic vampire movie Nosferatu.

Related Articles
Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack
The Stars of 'Will & Grace' Were Gifted Porsches After Season 1 — But Who Immediately Sold Theirs?
EXTRACTION 2
Chris Hemsworth Talks Getting Lit on Fire in 'Extraction 2': I Was 'Shaking My Head' at Pitch (Exclusive)
Emily Blunt attends the American Institute For Stuttering 17th Annual Gala Hosted By Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt Talks Summer 'Camp' Vibe Shooting 'Oppenheimer' with Neighbor Matt Damon (Exclusive)
Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'
Cary Elwes Shares Selfie from Michael Caine's 90th Birthday Bash: 'This Man Should Always Be Celebrated'
Haim at Gov Ball
Haim Denies Claim They Faked Playing Instruments at 2023 Gov Ball: 'Don't Ever Say We Don't Play'
Naomi Watts spotted in Manhattan, New York, days after her wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Seen Smiling in New York City Days After Her Wedding to Billy Crudup
Amber Heard attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Amber Heard to Make First Major Appearance Since Johnny Depp Trial at Film Festival in Italy
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Have Day Date at French Open — See the Photos
Leonardo DiCaprio and Rumoured Girlfriend Gigi Hadid seen enjoying yet another date night in London as the pair arrive back seconds apart at the same hotel following their evening out in the capital with Leo's Dad and Step Mum
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted at London Restaurant as He Dined with His Parents
Johnny Depp Fans Sing Star 'Happy Birthday' as He Turns 60 at Bucharest Concert
Johnny Depp Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Actor as He Turns 60 at Concert in Romania
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis attend the "'And Just Like That It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Presented By Max"
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis Celebrate 25 Years of ‘Sex and the City' at N.Y.C. Pop-Up
Brittany Snow 'The Good Half' World Premiere, Tribeca Festival
Brittany Snow Says She's ‘Trying to Focus on Myself and Tune Out the Noise’ After Divorce (Exclusive)
Sean Penn seems madly in love with his new girlfriend Olga Korotkova as they packed on the PDA out in Rome.
Sean Penn Wraps His Arm Around New Flame Olga Korotkova: Photo
Owners Find Lost Dog at NYC Adoption Event
Family Reunites with Missing Dog at Pet Adoption Event While Looking for New Puppy
Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas
Nick Jonas on Him and Joe Jonas Losing Out on 'Wicked' Movie Role: 'That's the Life of an Actor'
NYC timelapse
'Almost Unbelievable' Time-Lapse Shows N.Y.C. Skyline Get Consumed by Wildfire Smoke: Watch