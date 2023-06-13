Lily-Rose Depp Steps Out with Rumored Girlfriend 070 Shake in New York City: Photos

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake are getting flirty.

On Monday, the star of HBO's The Idol was seen picking up dinner in New York City with her rumored musician girlfriend 070 Shake. Depp, 24, and 070 Shake — whose real name is Danielle Balbuena — could be seen walking side by side during the outing, as the actress was seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and baggy distressed jeans.

During a separate outing on Sunday, Depp could be seen planting kisses on Balbuena, 25, as the musician slid her hand down the back of Depp's skirt while leaning against a telephone pole, a photo from the pair's outing shows.



Both the actress and rapper appeared dressed down during their Manhattan outing on Monday; Depp, whose film credits include Silent Night (2021) and The King (2019), wore a black skirt and matching black long-sleeved crop top and sunglasses.



Representatives for Depp did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday. A representative for 070 Shake did not provide comment.



While Depp and 070 Shake have not yet publicly confirmed their relationship, the actress and model previously shared a photo of the two kissing on her Instagram Story with the caption, “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH,” per a screenshot obtained by Page Six on May 12.

On May 26, Page Six published a photo of the pair kissing at Los Angeles International Airport upon Depp's return from premiering her HBO series The Idol at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.



Depp, whose parents are Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis, has previously been romantically linked to prominent Hollywood actors like Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. Dune star Chalamet, 27 and Lily-Rose were first linked in October 2018 after they met during the production of Netflix’s The King.

Although the pair never commented on their relationship, they were photographed together in public on numerous occasions over the following two years, until a May 2020 British Vogue feature on Chalamet described the actor as "currently single" and Us Weekly confirmed his split from Lily-Rose.



In August 2021, Depp and Butler, 31, were spotted kissing each other following a date, though the actor began dating model Kaia Gerber by the end of that year.



070 Shake, who is signed to Kanye West’s record label GOOD Music, has previously been romantically involved with singer Kehlani, whom she dated from 2021 to 2022. In a 2018 interview with Pitchfork, the musician said she does not prefer to put labels on her sexuality.

“I don’t really identify myself as queer or gay or anything," she told the outlet at the time. "I just like girls.”



Upcoming movie projects for Depp includes an upcoming remake of the classic vampire movie Nosferatu.