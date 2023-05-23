Lily-Rose Depp Talks Sexuality On-Screen as 'The Idol' Is Deemed 'Luxury Sleaze' by Cannes Critics

Lily-Rose Depp is looking at The Idol through a creative lens that differs from recent HBO critics. 

As musician Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s latest project receives reviews of ultra-lust (like The Wrap’s declaration the series is "luxury sleaze"), Depp, 23, deep dives into her character — the wannabe popstar, Jocelyn.

"I think that something about Jocelyn is just that she's a born and bred performer," she said at a Cannes Film Festival press conference for the series. "I think that extends to every aspect of her life, not just her professional life. I think that the way that she dresses, for example, is her trying to tell you something all the time or say something to the people that she's around or express herself in some kind of way."

Depp continued, "And I also think that the occasional bareness of the character physically mirrors the bareness that we get to see emotionally in her."

For director Levinson, Jocelyn is a reflection of American culture — particularly the influence of pornography on the "psyche of young people."

"It's funny, I think that sometimes things that might be revolutionary are taken too far," Levinson also told reporters at the press conference. "I think we live in a very sexualized world."

Levinson continued, “We see this in pop music and how it reflects the underbelly of the internet in some ways. I think that with this show and working with Lily, we had a lot of discussions about who she is as a person, who Jocelyn is as a person, and what she's feeling, what she's angling, who she's playing to."

So, Jocelyn embodies a few things — the idea of a feminine self, as well as the public outcry that comes when a woman embraces her physicality. 

"There's two things that happen, when you have a character that has such a strong sense of self and such a strong sexual sense, is you simultaneously end up underestimating her,” Levinson said. "Because you're not quite sure. ‘Well, why is she doing this? Why is she wearing this? Why is she singing about this?'"

"And at the same time, it's also what alerts people, it's what attracts an audience," he added. "It's what attracts an imagination. And I think it's very true to what almost every pop star is doing these days."

The Idol made headlines earlier this year when allegations of toxicity on set surfaced, though they've been denied by all involved. The series was originally supposed to air much earlier, but it underwent an entire redo.

Levinson stepped in as director for the second take of the series after the overhaul was ordered by Tesfaye. 

The Idol premiered at Cannes Film Festival but will be available for the public to view on HBO and Max starting June 4.

