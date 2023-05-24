Lily-Rose Depp Says She 'Thought a Lot' About Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct' While Filming 'The Idol'

The actress, who stars opposite Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a. The Weeknd), also invoked a few classic Hollywood screen sirens for the controversial HBO series

By Esther Kang
Published on May 24, 2023 05:23 PM
Lilly-Rose Depp and Sharon Stone Lily-Rose Depp Says She 'Thought a Lot' About Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct' While Filming 'The Idol'
Photo:

HBO; Touchstone Pictures

Lily-Rose Depp is opening up about the icons who inspired her pop star persona on the upcoming HBO series The Idol. 

"Of course, there are so many incredible pop stars of today that I have nothing but admiration and respect for — and of course, you can't help but thinking of when you think of a character like Jocelyn — but we're definitely not telling anybody else's story or trying to base her on any real person,"  the 23-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight

Though her character wasn’t modeled after any specific person, Depp explained she drew from the example of another famously controversial performance. 

"We actually drew from a lot of other influences that are not pop stars," she continued. "We thought a lot about Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct and the Gene Tierneys and Lauren Bacalls... all of these women that were very inspiring to me for the role."

Lauren Bacall & Gene Tierney credit getty
Lauren Bacall and Gene Tierney.

getty (2)

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, who stars opposite of Depp, co-created the series with director Sam Levinson who is best known for his works Euphoria and Assassination Nation. The Idol, which has received reports of alleged creative clashes and toxic work environments, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week. 

Back in April, Depp praised Levinson's new direction for the series and his collaborative nature in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with," she said at the time. "Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued."

"Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way — it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it," she continued. "He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated."

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson cannes
Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson at Cannes Film Festival. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Depp opened up about witnessing the first public reactions to the controversial series.

"It was incredible," she recalled, the actress reportedly received a five-minute standing ovation for her performance. "It felt like such a beautiful celebration, and culmination of, like, everything  that we have been through together and the beautiful process that was in the show and creating this little family together."

Depp continued, "It just felt really, really nice and special to get to celebrate together, and we're just so happy with the response. It felt really nice to watch the reaction and everything and finally get to share something with the world that we're all so proud of."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Idol is debuts on June 4 at 9 p.m. ET HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Related Articles
Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Super Happy' for Dad Johnny Depp After Cannes Standing Ovation
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Says Relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga Is 'Over' as Couple 'Completely Burn the Bridge'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ': Inside the 'Painful' Moment Teresa Found Out Joe and Melissa Gorga Were Blackballing Her Wedding
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Flavin Stallone Wondered 'Who I Am' amid Empty Nest Woes Before Separation from Sylvester Stallone
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, from the film Seriously Red, pose at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Rose Byrne 'Definitely' Plans to Marry Partner Bobby Cannavale: 'We'll Get Around to It' (Exclusive)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY
'RHONJ' Reunion: Teresa Storms Out and Louie Alleges 'Death Threats' While Taking Heat About Hiring a P.I.
JoAnna Garcia Swisher
The Ultimatum: Queer Love's JoAnna Garcia Swisher Was 'Profoundly Changed' by Hosting the Show (Exclusive)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Wears 3 Little Black Dresses in 24 Hours for ‘The Idol’ Press in Cannes
rose byrne seth rogen Platonic
Rose Byrne Says She and Seth Rogen Are Kinder to Each Other Than Their ‘Platonic’ Characters (Exclusive)
Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Talks Sexuality on Screen as 'The Idol' Is Deemed 'Luxury Sleaze' by Cannes Critics
Simone Ashley, George Clooney
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley on Working with George Clooney: 'He's Good at Making Fun of Himself'
Heather Rae El Moussa Calls Selling Sunset Costars Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi and Emma Hernan the Dream TeamÂ
Heather Rae El Moussa Calls ‘Selling Sunset’ Costars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan the ‘Dream Team’
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp 'Doing Fantastic' After Cannes Appearance: 'He Is Much Happier' Now, Says Source (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend a 'Testicle Festival' in 'Crappie Lake'
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Tiff Won't Compromise for Anyone Who Doesn't Like Their Dog: 'Get the F--- Out'
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love': Tiff Won't Compromise for Anyone Who Doesn't Like Their Dog: 'Get the F--- Out'