Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Super Happy' for Dad Johnny Depp After Cannes Standing Ovation

Lily-Rose Depp is showing support for her dad after their back-to-back premieres at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking to ET from the South of France on Tuesday, the actress shared her feelings on Johnny Depp being well-received at the festival's opening night on May 16, where his biographical drama Jeanne du Barry was met with a standing ovation.

"I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited," Lily-Rose, 23, told the outlet in a virtual interview. "And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."

The 59-year-old arrived at the prestigious film festival a year after his highly-publicized defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Weighing in on the veteran actor's spirits as of late, a source recently told PEOPLE that Johnny "is doing fantastic" now.

"He really enjoys working and touring again. He has managed to turn his life around," said the source of Depp, who will next direct the movie Modi after touring with his band The Hollywood Vampires. "He is prioritizing his health and work."

The source added, "He was living a destructive life and people close to him were concerned. Everyone is excited about how he turned things around. He is much happier too."

As for Lily-Rose, the Chanel model is making her own waves in Cannes after Monday's debut of her HBO series, The Idol, starring Abel Tesfaye (also known as The Weeknd) and directed by Sam Levinson.

For her first time watching with an audience, Lily-Rose said the feeling was "incredible," adding that "It felt such a beautiful celebration and a culmination of everything that we've been through together, and just kind of a beautiful process that was in the show — and creating this little family together and it just felt really, really nice."

"Especially to get to celebrate together, and we're just so happy for the response from the room. It felt really nice to watch the reaction and everything, and finally get to share something with the world that we're all so proud of."