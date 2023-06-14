Lily-Rose Depp Kisses Girlfriend 070 Shake in Romantic Birthday Tribute: 'Love of My Life'

Lily-Rose Depp is showing 070 Shake some birthday love.

The Idol actress, 24, shared several photos of herself with the New Jersey-born musician, 26, on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

"Happy birthday love of my life," Depp wrote alongside a mirror selfie of herself and the rapper-singer, whose arm was wrapped around her in the photo.

Depp also shared a photo of herself holding 070 Shake’s neck as she smokes what appears to be a cigarette, and another of the musician holding Depp’s heart-sock-covered feet.

Lily-Rose Depp/instagram

For the last photo in the romantic birthday tribute, Depp shared a snapshot of the pair kissing. She captioned the photo, “Te amo Dani” (070 Shake’s birth name is Danielle Balbuena) alongside a rose emoji.



Earlier in the day, the two were seen on a coffee run in New York City. The pair walked side by side, holding hands as 070 Shake appeared to wrap her arm around the actress.

Lily-Rose Depp/instagram

Depp previously went public with her affection for her musician girlfriend last month, when she celebrated a milestone in their relationship.

She shared a photo of the two kissing on her Instagram Story alongside the caption, “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH,” per a screenshot captured by Page Six.

Shortly after the post, the couple was photographed embracing and kissing outside of LAX Airport upon Depp’s return from the Cannes Film Festival in France, where she promoted her HBO series The Idol with costar Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye.

Lily-Rose Depp. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Before her romance with 070 Shake, Depp was previously romantically linked to actors Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler.

Depp and Chalamet dated for two years until 2020, and Depp and Butler were photographed kissing after a date in August 2021. 070 Shake was previously in a relationship with singer-songwriter Kehlani, whom she dated from 2021 to 2022.