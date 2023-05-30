Lily-Rose Depp Is 'in Love' with The Weeknd in Grinding, Stripper-Filled Trailer for 'The Idol'

Lily-Rose Depp's love affair with Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye reaches new heights in a new The Idol trailer.

In the latest preview for HBO's risqué new music drama, premiering Sunday, Depp's leading character Jocelyn is aware that people are "gauging whether or not" she's still "got it." And that debate is very much up for discussion as she's filming what appears to be a new music video, during which someone notes that the featured strippers are "kind of out femme-ing" Jocelyn "with the flips and the dips."

Tedros, played by The Weeknd, believes Jocelyn is "too distracted." Because of that, he suggests they "need to block out all the noise" during their studio recording session.

From there, Tedros blindfolds Jocelyn and proceeds to seductively touch her from behind. "Now sing," he says.



And while Jocelyn declares she "fell in love" with Tedros, those around her feel he's "brainwashed" her.

"You're not a human being," Tedros later tells Jocelyn as she nervously chuckles. "You're a star."

At the trailer's end, Da'Vine Joy Randolph's character Destiny says of Tedros: "Never trust a dude with a rattail."

The new trailer also sees Depp's Jocelyn engage in various seductive dancing sequences while dressed in skimpy outfits. It also teases further glimpses into Jocelyn's twisted love story with The Weeknd's Tedros.

The Idol — co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim and Euphoria's Sam Levinson — has been the subject of controversy as of late. Rolling Stone recently published an exposé about the series, featuring allegations of how the production went "wildly, disgustingly off the rails" due to a toxic set environment and creative clashes. But Depp, The Weeknd and HBO spoke out against the March report.

Before the controversy, Depp revealed in ELLE's December 2022/January 2023 issue that she's "not interested in making anything puritanical."

"I'm not interested in making anything that doesn't challenge me, or challenge other people, honestly," she continued. "I think this show is fearless, and that's something that I've been really excited and proud to dive into. I can't wait for you guys to see it."

The Idol premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.