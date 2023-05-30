Lily-Rose Depp Is 'in Love' with The Weeknd in Grinding, Stripper-Filled Trailer for 'The Idol'

In the latest trailer for 'The Idol,' premiering Sunday, those closest to Lily-Rose Depp's Jocelyn think she's being "brainwashed" by The Weeknd's Tedros

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 01:13 PM

Lily-Rose Depp's love affair with Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye reaches new heights in a new The Idol trailer.

In the latest preview for HBO's risqué new music drama, premiering Sunday, Depp's leading character Jocelyn is aware that people are "gauging whether or not" she's still "got it." And that debate is very much up for discussion as she's filming what appears to be a new music video, during which someone notes that the featured strippers are "kind of out femme-ing" Jocelyn "with the flips and the dips."

Tedros, played by The Weeknd, believes Jocelyn is "too distracted." Because of that, he suggests they "need to block out all the noise" during their studio recording session.

Lily-Rose Depp Is 'in Love' with The Weeknd in Grinding and Stripper-Filled Trailer for 'The Idol'

HBO

From there, Tedros blindfolds Jocelyn and proceeds to seductively touch her from behind. "Now sing," he says.

And while Jocelyn declares she "fell in love" with Tedros, those around her feel he's "brainwashed" her.

"You're not a human being," Tedros later tells Jocelyn as she nervously chuckles. "You're a star."

Lily-Rose Depp Is 'in Love' with The Weeknd in Grinding and Stripper-Filled Trailer for 'The Idol'

HBO

At the trailer's end, Da'Vine Joy Randolph's character Destiny says of Tedros: "Never trust a dude with a rattail."

The new trailer also sees Depp's Jocelyn engage in various seductive dancing sequences while dressed in skimpy outfits. It also teases further glimpses into Jocelyn's twisted love story with The Weeknd's Tedros.

Lily-Rose Depp Is 'in Love' with The Weeknd in Grinding and Stripper-Filled Trailer for 'The Idol'

HBO

The Idol — co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim and Euphoria's Sam Levinson — has been the subject of controversy as of late. Rolling Stone recently published an exposé about the series, featuring allegations of how the production went "wildly, disgustingly off the rails" due to a toxic set environment and creative clashes. But Depp, The Weeknd and HBO spoke out against the March report.

Before the controversy, Depp revealed in ELLE's December 2022/January 2023 issue that she's "not interested in making anything puritanical."

"I'm not interested in making anything that doesn't challenge me, or challenge other people, honestly," she continued. "I think this show is fearless, and that's something that I've been really excited and proud to dive into. I can't wait for you guys to see it."

Lily-Rose Depp Is 'in Love' with The Weeknd in Grinding and Stripper-Filled Trailer for 'The Idol'

HBO

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Idol premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Related Articles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
'The Idol': Everything to Know About The Weeknd's Controversial HBO Series
Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Talks Sexuality on Screen as 'The Idol' Is Deemed 'Luxury Sleaze' by Cannes Critics
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Wears 3 Little Black Dresses in 24 Hours for ‘The Idol’ Press in Cannes
EXCLUSIVE: Singer and performer The Weeknd spotted taking a stroll with Girlfriend Simi Khadra as they are flanked by Security in Cannes, France. Pictured: The Weeknd,Simi Khadra Ref: SPL6773663 180523 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
The Weeknd Joined by Rumored Girlfriend Simi Khadra in France Ahead of 'The Idol' Premiere at Cannes
The Weeknd says next album will like be stage name’s “last hurrah”
The Weeknd Says Next Album May Mark 'Last Hurrah' as The Weeknd: 'Said Everything I Can Say'
The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and HBO Defend The Idol
The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and HBO Defend 'The Idol' After Reported Creative Clashes, Alleged Toxicity on Set
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Set to Star in First Lead Film Role Opposite Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
See The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's Twisted Love Story in 'The Idol' 's First Teaser Trailer
Lily-Rose Depp on The Idol's 'Fearless' Sex Scenes: 'I'm Not Interested in Making Anything Puritanical'
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Proud' 'The Idol' Pushes the Envelope: 'I'm Not Interested in Making Anything Puritanical'
Mary Catherine Garrison, Jeff Hiller in Somebody Somewhere
Jeff Hiller on Somebody Somewhere's Heartwarming — and Motorboating — Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)
Actor Hank Azaria arrives for Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5 Premiere at The Standard Highline in New York City on April 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Hank Azaria Admits He Does 'Wonder' About 'The Simpsons' ' Future — and Says Whether He'd Ever Leave (Exclusive)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
The Weeknd Debuts New Teaser For HBO's 'The Idol' During Las Vegas Show
Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” Sarah Jessica Parker as “Carrie Bradshaw,” Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.” HBO MAX And Just Like That...
'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is 'Full of Surprises' — Including Aidan's Big Return!
Euphoria S2 Trailer
'Euphoria' Season 2 Trailer Teases Dark Turn as Zendaya's Rue Carries a Suitcase Full of Drugs
Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Marks 23rd Birthday as Dad Johnny Depp Nears End of Legal Battle with Amber Heard
The Weeknd speaks during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Press Conference at Tampa Convention Center on February 04, 2021
The Weeknd to Write, Produce and Star in Upcoming HBO Drama' The Idol'