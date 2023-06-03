Lily-Rose Depp Admits She Sometimes Had to 'Steer Clear' of The Weeknd While Filming 'The Idol'

The Grammy winner plays a manipulative Svengali to Depp's diva on the rise in the controversial new HBO show from 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson

By
Published on June 3, 2023 05:01 PM
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'in Love' with The Weeknd in Grinding and Stripper-Filled Trailer for 'The Idol'
Photo:

HBO

Lily-Rose Depp said she had to “steer clear” of Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye while filming The Idol.

The 24-year-old actress discussed what it was like filming with the Grammy winner on the upcoming HBO show in an interview with EW published on Friday.

"I don't think anybody went full method — nobody lost their minds," Depp told the outlet. "Well, sometimes when Abel would get — I don't want to reveal too much about where Abel's character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I'd be like, 'He's in his zone right now.'"

Lily-Rose Depp Is 'in Love' with The Weeknd in Grinding and Stripper-Filled Trailer for 'The Idol'

HBO

The Idol — co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim and Euphoria's Sam Levinson — has been the subject of controversy as of late.

In March, Rolling Stone published an exposé about the series, featuring allegations of how the production went "wildly, disgustingly off the rails" due to a toxic set environment and creative clashes. But Depp, The Weeknd and HBO spoke out against the March report.

"For something that does, of course, explore darker themes and has some pretty heavy emotional moments to it and everything, the vibe on set was quite lighthearted," Depp told EW. "We're all really good friends and we all are similar people and really understand each other."

“We were having a lot of laughs, listening to a lot of music, dancing around, and that kind of energy is what made the heavier moments easier and possible," she added.

Lily-Rose Depp Is 'in Love' with The Weeknd in Grinding and Stripper-Filled Trailer for 'The Idol'

HBO

Depp continued, "Because whenever you knew that there was a bigger, emotional scene coming up, you felt like you were surrounded by people that you feel comfortable with, people that have your back, and you feel that in the show."

Back in April, Depp praised Levinson's new direction for the series and his collaborative nature in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with," she said at the time. "Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued."

"Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way — it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it," she continued. "He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Idol premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Related Articles
Tyler James Williams accepts the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series â Musical-Comedy or Drama award for "Abbott Elementary" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Tyler James Williams Says He's in a 'F--- It' Phase of His Career
Amy Duggar King Shares the 'Beautiful' Moment from the Day of Grandma Duggar's Funeral
Amy Duggar King Says She Feels She's 'Condoning' Abuse If She Doesn't Speak Out Against Her Family
The View
Joy Behar Tells 'View' Co-Host Sara Haines to 'Shut Up' During Jokey Back-and-Forth on Platonic Friendships
âA Royal Christmas Crushâ Stars: Katie Cassidy, Stephen Huszar
Christmas in July Is Nearly Here! Hallmark Gifts Fans with 2 New Festive Films
Jason Segel
Jason Segel Admits He Was 'Really Unhappy' While Filming How I Met Your Mother's Later Seasons
This weekend on Sunday TODAY, Willie Geist sat down with actress Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Says Her Father and Grandfather 'Walked Out' When the Family Watched 'Euphoria'
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets
Duggars Docuseries Producers on Helping Jill and Amy to Feel 'Comfortable' Discussing Past 'Trauma' in Show
Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly attend No Cap Comedy Tour - Atlanta at State Farm Arena on April 10, 2022
Jacky Oh's Partner DC Young Fly Thanks Fans and Says Loved Ones 'Ask for Privacy' After Her Sudden Death at 32
The Weeknd Reveals He Wants to Make an Album with Madonna
The Weeknd Reveals He Wants to Make an Album with Madonna After Dropping New Collab 'Popular'
Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez and Richa Moorjani arrives at the Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" Season 4 Premiere Screening Event at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2023
'Never Have I Ever' Cast Reflect on Series End: 'It’s Hard to Say Goodbye' (Exclusive)
Terry Crews and Billy Crudup
Terry Crews Reflects on the 'Miracle' of 'What Family Means' While Meeting Surprise Relative Billy Crudup
Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Call Out 'Derogatory and Sensationalized' Docuseries Exposing Family's Scandals
Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Sofia Carson attend the 2nd Annual Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
‘Descendants’ Stars Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson Reunite for Late Costar Cameron Boyce’s Benefit
Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" ; Jamie Foxx attends the European Premiere of Creed III
Nick Cannon on Securing Jamie Foxx's 'Blessing' to Host 'Beat Shazam' amid Actor's Recovery: 'Jamie's Happy'
Henry Eikenberry and Delilah Belle Hamlin
Henry Eikenberry and Delilah Hamlin Make Red Carpet Couple Debut — and Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Approve! (Exclusive)
Dominic West, Sonja Sohn, Michael B. Jordan
The Cast of 'The Wire': Where Are They Now?