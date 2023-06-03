Lily-Rose Depp said she had to “steer clear” of Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye while filming The Idol.

The 24-year-old actress discussed what it was like filming with the Grammy winner on the upcoming HBO show in an interview with EW published on Friday.

"I don't think anybody went full method — nobody lost their minds," Depp told the outlet. "Well, sometimes when Abel would get — I don't want to reveal too much about where Abel's character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I'd be like, 'He's in his zone right now.'"

The Idol — co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim and Euphoria's Sam Levinson — has been the subject of controversy as of late.

In March, Rolling Stone published an exposé about the series, featuring allegations of how the production went "wildly, disgustingly off the rails" due to a toxic set environment and creative clashes. But Depp, The Weeknd and HBO spoke out against the March report.

"For something that does, of course, explore darker themes and has some pretty heavy emotional moments to it and everything, the vibe on set was quite lighthearted," Depp told EW. "We're all really good friends and we all are similar people and really understand each other."

“We were having a lot of laughs, listening to a lot of music, dancing around, and that kind of energy is what made the heavier moments easier and possible," she added.

Depp continued, "Because whenever you knew that there was a bigger, emotional scene coming up, you felt like you were surrounded by people that you feel comfortable with, people that have your back, and you feel that in the show."

Back in April, Depp praised Levinson's new direction for the series and his collaborative nature in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with," she said at the time. "Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued."

"Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way — it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it," she continued. "He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated."

The Idol premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.