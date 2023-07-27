Lily-Rose Depp Steps Out for L.A. Date Night with Girlfriend 070 Shake — See the Photos!

'The Idol' actress and rapper first went public with their relationship in May

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice
Published on July 27, 2023 08:47AM EDT
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake are seen arriving on a date night with some friends at Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica.
Photo:

Rebel / BACKGRID

Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake are continuing to spend time together.

The couple took part in a dinner date in Santa Monica on Wednesday night, when they dined at the celebrity-favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

For the evening out, Depp, 24, wore a black crop top and a multicolored skirt, which she accessorized with a red purse.

Her rapper girlfriend, 26, meanwhile, kept it cool by wearing a leather vest and black jeans.

*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake are seen arriving on a date night with some friends at Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica

Rebel / BACKGRID

Depp went public with her affection for her girlfriend — whose real name is Danielle Balbuena — in May, when she shared a photo of the two kissing on her Instagram Story alongside the caption, “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH,” per a screenshot captured by Page Six.

Shortly after the post, the couple was photographed embracing and kissing outside of LAX Airport upon Depp’s return from the Cannes Film Festival in France, where she promoted her HBO series The Idol with costar Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye.

Before her romance with 070 Shake, Depp was previously romantically linked to actors Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. Depp and Chalamet, 27, dated for two years until 2020, while she and Butler, 31, were photographed kissing after a date in August 2021.

070 Shake, meanwhile, was previously in a relationship with singer-songwriter Kehlani, whom she dated from 2021 to 2022. 

Lily-Rose Depp attends the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail Party; 070 Shake attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show

Victor Boyko/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Last month, Depp showed her girlfriend some birthday love when she shared several photos of herself with the New Jersey-born musician on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday love of my life," the actress wrote alongside a mirror selfie of herself and her love, whose arm was wrapped around her in the photo.

Depp also shared a photo of herself holding 070 Shake’s neck as she smoked, and another of the musician holding Depp’s heart-sock-covered feet.

For the last photo in the romantic birthday tribute, Depp shared a snapshot of the pair kissing. She captioned the photo “Te amo Dani,” alongside a rose emoji.

