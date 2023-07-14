Lily-Rose Depp's Dating History: From Austin Butler to Timothée Chalamet

Lily-Rose Depp might be at the height of her fame after starring in HBO's The Idol, but the actress still prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

Still, the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis has been linked to several high-profile stars over the years.

"I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriends, whatever,” she told ELLE of the reasons she rarely speaks about her relationships publicly. “I'm really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."

The longtime Chanel brand ambassador has been spotted with the likes of actors including Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler, models like Ash Stymest, and rappers like Yassine Stein. However, Depp never went public with any of her relationships until she began dating rapper 070 Shake in 2023.

While the actress hasn't said much about her dating life, Depp did open up about her sexuality years ago when she posed for a photo series about people who don’t “consider themselves 100% straight.” When the shoot went viral, she spoke out about all of the attention it received.

“It’s not that big of a deal,” she told Nylon in 2016. “A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality ... If you like something one day then you do, and if you like something else the other day, it’s whatever ... because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid.”

Here’s a look back at Lily-Rose Depp’s dating history.

Ash Stymest

Lily-Rose Depp and Ash Stymest attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Depp’s first public relationship was with British model Ash Stymest, The globetrotting pair were first spotted out together in October 2015 looking cuddly in Paris. Months later, in February 2016, they came stateside and enjoyed a shopping trip at Melrose Place in West Hollywood.

Things seemed to be getting more serious by March 2016, when Stymest joined Depp’s family, including mom Paradis and brother Jack Depp, on a vacation in Paris. The foursome were even seen returning to Los Angeles together when their plane arrived at LAX.

The relationship received some criticism for their considerable age gap — Depp was 16 when they began dating, and Stymest was 24.

The pair reportedly broke up in 2018 after two and a half years together.

Timothée Chalamet

Lily Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet attend 'The King' red carpet during the 76th Venice Film Festival. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Depp met actor Timothée Chalamet while working with him on the Netflix film The King in 2018. The pair were rumored to be dating after they were seen out on the town together in New York City several times, including sharing a steamy kiss. Suspicion of a romance only grew when they were again seen looking cozy in Paris in December of that year.

Following the red carpet premiere of their film at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, they made headlines when they were seen kissing on a yacht in Capri, Italy. Chalamet later described the romantic experience to GQ as “one of the best days of my life.”

"I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great,' ” he said.

However, the moment was ruined by the speculation from tabloids and fans that the pair were only trying to drum up attention for their film. "Waking up to all these pictures … And then people are like, 'This is a PR stunt.' A PR stunt?!" Chalamet recalled.

The couple spent a year and a half together before reportedly breaking up in April 2020.

Austin Butler

Austin Butler and Lily-Rose Depp. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue; Taylor Hill/WireImage

Depp met Elvis actor Austin Butler while working on the 2016 Kevin Smith horror-comedy Yoga Hosers. The pair seemingly reconnected in August 2021 when they were spotted kissing in a passionate embrace in London after a dinner date.

However, they never acknowledged their relationship publicly and were not spotted together again. Any potential romance seems to have been short-lived, as Depp went on to begin dating rapper Yassine Stein a month later.

Yassine Stein

Model Lily-Rose Depp and her boyfriend Yassine Stein take a walk together through NYC. Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Depp debuted her apparent relationship with French rapper Yassine Stein in September 2021 when they were seen grabbing lunch in Paris. Things started heating up a month later when they were photographed hugging and walking together.

Stein joined Depp in Los Angeles in November 2021. The couple was seen grocery shopping together and looking extremely cozy — even stopping in the parking lot for a kiss.

Neither Depp nor Stein spoke about the relationship, and the last time they were spotted together was in September 2022 while they enjoyed a hand-in-hand stroll through N.Y.C. It is unclear when the romance ended, but Depp had moved on with 070 Shake by early 2023.

070 Shake

070 Shake and Lily-Rose Depp. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Kristy Sparow/Getty

Depp’s current relationship — and the only one she’s even publicly acknowledged — is with American rapper 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena).

In February 2023, Depp posted a cozy photo with the performer on her Instagram Story, leaning against her shoulder while wearing matching leather jackets and gray-and-orange leather gloves. Days later, they were seen arriving at Paris Fashion Week arm-in-arm.

Fans soon began to speculate about a relationship, and in a rare move, Depp confirmed the romance on her Instagram Story in March. She shared a photo kissing 070 Shake, with the caption "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH,” according to a screenshot obtained by E! News.

070 Shake seems to be on the same page as Depp about rejecting labels and opting to live her most authentic life. The musician opened up about her own sexuality in an interview with Pitchfork in July 2018, saying, “I don’t really identify myself as queer or gay or anything. I just like girls.”

Lily-Rose Depp Kisses Girlfriend 070 Shake in Romantic Birthday Tribute. Lily-Rose Depp/instagram

In June 2023, Depp posted a romantic birthday tribute for 070, calling her girlfriend the "love of her life" in a mirror selfie. The photo showed the rapper with her arm around Depp.

The Idol star also shared another image on her Instagram Story that showed the couple kissing. She referenced 070's real name, captioning it, “Te amo Dani," along with a rose emoji.