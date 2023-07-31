Lily-Rose Depp and Girlfriend 070 Shake Share a Kiss Over Lunch in Los Angeles: Photo

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake were recently spotted dining in Santa Monica, California

Tommy McArdle
Updated on July 31, 2023
Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend 070 Shake are packing on the PDA.

On Sunday, Depp, 24, and 070 Shake, 26, were spotted sharing a kiss as they stepped out for a lunch date at the Los Angeles restaurant Crossroads. The Idol star was seen wearing a light blue crop top, white shorts and a white bow in her hair to go with a matching bag for the outing, while 070 Shake wore a red NFL jersey and dark pants for the couple's lunch date.

The couple could be seen holding each other close throughout the lunch date, which comes after they were spotted at the celebrity-favorite Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi last Wednesday.

Neither Depp nor 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, have spoken candidly about their relationship, but Depp went public with the couple's mutual affection when she shared a photo of the two kissing on her Instagram Story in May.

“4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH,” Depp wrote in a caption to the post, per a screenshot captured by Page Six at the time. The caption hinted that the couple have been together since around January.

Not long after Depp made that post, she and 070 Shake were photographed embracing and kissing outside of LAX Airport as Depp returned from promoting The Idol at the Cannes Film Festival in France with costar Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye.

Depp further highlighted 070 Shake on her Instagram in June when she shared several photos of the pair together to mark the New Jersey-born musician's birthday.

"Happy birthday love of my life," she wrote at the time in a caption to a mirror selfie of herself and 070 Shake. Elsewhere in the birthday post, Depp also shared a photo of herself holding her girlfriend's neck as she smokes what appears to be a cigarette, and another of the musician holding Depp’s heart-sock-covered feet.

Lily-Rose Depp attends the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail Party; 070 Shake attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show

Victor Boyko/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

For the last photo in the romantic birthday tribute, Depp shared a snapshot of the pair kissing. She captioned the photo “Te amo Dani,” alongside a rose emoji.

Prior to her romantic connection with 070 Shake, Depp dated Timothée Chalamet for two years until 2020. The actress was also photographed kissing Austin Butler after a date in August 2021. Meanwhile, 070 Shake previously dated singer-songwriter Kehlani from 2021 to 2022. 

Depp expects to follow up her performance in the much-discussed HBO series The Idol with a role in an upcoming remake of Nosferatu by horror director Robert Eggers. She is set to costar with Willem Dafoe, Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the forthcoming movie, which IMDb reports is in post-production.

