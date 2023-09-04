Lily Collins Shares Romantic Anniversary Tribute to Husband Charlie McDowell: ‘Lifetime to Come’

The "Emily in Paris" star married the film director on Sept. 4, 2021 in Dunton Springs, Colorado

Published on September 4, 2023 10:26AM EDT
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend the GO Campaign 15th Annual GO Gala hosted by Lily Collins at City Market Social House on October 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: David Livingston/Getty

Lily Collins is celebrating life with her husband Charlie McDowell.

On Monday, the Emily in Paris star, 34, shared a romantic two-year anniversary tribute to the film director, 40, who she married on Sept. 4, 2021, in Dunton Springs, Colorado.

"Two years today and a lifetime to come. I remember this moment, this day, this excitement as vividly as if it were yesterday," began Collins on Instagram. "And I feel the love, the support, and the magic 100 times more. I adore you @charliemcdowell and I couldn’t be more grateful to be your other half in life and in love."

"You make me a stronger, bolder, and brighter human," continued Collins. "Thank you for being the greatest partner I could ever imagine and for making me smile like no other. Here’s to another 365 days of memories ahead, wherever in the world we find ourselves."

"I’d walk into the unknown with you any day and every day," she concluded, adding, "With you by my side, it’s always an epic adventure…"

Lily Collins Charlie McDowell wedding
Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins on their wedding day, Sept. 4, 2021. Cedar & Pines Photography

Selena Gomez was one of many to comment, writing "Goals" in the comments section, followed by "My heart ❤️"

Ciara — who is currently pregnant with her fourth child — added "Happy Anniversary ❤️"

In the photo slide next to the tribute, Collins included a selection of throwback photos of her wearing her veiled and embroidered high-necked Ralph Lauren wedding gown in a fairy-tail-like forest setting with McDowell. She also added a photo of the couple's wedding program, which said "Welcome to Camp."

Lily Collins Charlie McDowell wedding
Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins on their wedding day, Sept. 4, 2021. Cedar & Pines Photography

Collins and McDowell were first spotted as a potential couple back in July 2019, when they were snapped out together in Los Angeles, Metro UK reported at the time.

One month later, Collins made the relationship Instagram official when she shared a selection of images of the pair together in Paris, France.

"Always got your back…," Collins, who is the daughter of Jill Tavalman and singer-songwriter Phil Collins, captioned a photo of herself with her head leaning on McDowell's back.

Going strong four years later, McDowell, the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell, wrote an anniversary tribute to his wife on his own Instagram page Monday.

"Two years married to this beautiful soul," he added next to a black-and-white photo of the couple kissing on their special day. "I’m grateful for every moment spent with you @lilyjcollins. Many more adventures ahead of us."

Collins responded in the comments with, "Many many more, couldn't love you more."

