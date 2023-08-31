Lily Allen Looks Glamorous in Olive Green Dress While Leaving Duke of York Theatre – See the Pics!

The performer has made the stage door's alleyway the scene for a collection of awe-worthy fashion moments

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on August 31, 2023 12:54AM EDT
Lily Allen Is Seen Leaving The Duke Of York Theatre In London From The Production Of 'The Pillowman' In London
Lily Allen wears emerald ball gown outside of London's Duke of York theatre. Photo:

SplashNews

Every day is an opportunity to make a fashion statement for Lily Allen.

Since taking on the role of Katurian in the play The Pillowman at London’s Duke of York Theatre, the performer, 38, has made the stage door's alleyway the scene for a collection of awe-worthy fashion moments.

Wednesday was no different as just days ahead of the play's last show on Sept. 2, Allen stepped out in a gorgeous olive green ball gown. Her stylist Kyle De'Volle, shared a photo of the look on her Instagram Story and revealed that it is a design by Vivienne Westwood.

SplashNews

Allen graciously held on to the design's long skirt as she stepped out to greet fans and sign autographs. The front of the dress accentuated Allen's long legs and drew attention to her gold, open-toe heels and red nail polish.

The off-the-shoulder number included an intricate multi-colored floral design and was paired with gold jewelry and light makeup.

Kyle De'Volle/ Instagram

Prior to starting her run on the show, Allen said in a statement on BroadwayWorld in November 2022 that she was excited to help create a stage production that is "sorely needed right now."

"One of our most inventive playwrights, Martin McDonagh, is renowned for pushing boundaries, and it's a privilege to join this show,” the statement read. “Together with my incredible 2.22 director Matthew Dunster, I am excited to help create a production of The Pillowman that is sorely needed right now in these unprecedented times.”

She added in her statement that she couldn't wait "to bring it to life each night on stage and for audiences to get to experience it."

Kyle De'Volle/ Instagram

During one of her latest post-show fashion moments, the performer took inspiration from Taylor Swift as she wore an Erdem Melora asymmetric ruffled satin-trimmed recycled-lace midi dress.

The light blue dress design was worn by Swift, 33, at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding ceremony earlier in August.

