Lily Allen Stands Out in Glamorous Tiger Stripes in Latest London Style Moment

Lily Allen's stage door style domination continued this week.

The "Not Fair" singer, 38, was spotted leaving London’s Duke of York Theatre on Wednesday evening after a performance of her play, The Pillowman.

Allen looked radiant in her gold and black tiger print gown, which her stylist Kyle De'Volle revealed on Instagram is by designer GCDS.

Strutting in black platform heels, the star’s light blonde hair was styled in a sophisticated slicked-back 'do. Allen also complimented her look with fun Messika jewelry.

Allen showed off her ensemble on social media, posing in the same spot by the theatre she's been using as her backdrop for post-show snaps during The Pillowman's run.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lily Allen. Shutterstock

The Pillowman show on Wednesday was temporarily derailed after a false alarm prompted an evacuation of the theatre.

“Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at a theater on St Martin's Lane in Central London yesterday (August 23),” a spokesperson from the London Fire Brigade tells PEOPLE in a statement. “The theater was evacuated as a precaution. A crew attended and following investigation, established there was no fire.”

Allen's reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the incident.

Lily Allen. Lily Allen/Instagram

Allen has been playing the role of The Pillowman’s Katurian since June. The 2003 comedy-drama play by Martin McDonagh follows Katurian, a fiction writer who is being questioned about the short stories they've written that are suspiciously similar to murders that have taken place in their town.

"One of our most inventive playwrights, Martin McDonagh, is renowned for pushing boundaries, and it's a privilege to join this show,” Allen said in a statement on BroadwayWorld in November 2022. “Together with my incredible 2.22 director Matthew Dunster, I am excited to help create a production of The Pillowman that is sorely needed right now in these unprecedented times.”

“I can't wait to bring it to life each night on stage and for audiences to get to experience it,” she added.

