Lily Allen Makes a Dazzling Impression in Denim Skirt and Sparkling Blue Blazer

The performer sparkled as she wore an all blue-outfit outside of London's Duke of York's Theatre

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on August 22, 2023 09:55PM EDT
English Singer Lily Allen is seen leaving The Duke of York Theatre in London from the production of 'The Pillowman' in London
Photo:

SplashNews.com

Lily Allen knows every opportunity is a good one to make a dazzling impression.

The singer, 38, was recently spotted leaving London's Duke of York's Theatre in a sparkling navy blue blazer that had three silver buttons and a white collar. Allen paired the piece with a back-slit, long denim skirt, and added an extra dash of glitter by pairing the look with a shimmering silver clutch and matching heels.

Lily Allen
Lily Allen poses outside of Duke of York's Theatre in London.

Lily Allen/ Instagram

Her bright red nail polish completed the outfit and popped against the ensemble's silver accessories, including multiple small rings and a pair of square earrings. As for her makeup, she kept her look natural by wearing a light lip color and tucking her hair behind her ears.

She gave her 1.6 million Instagram followers a closer look at the complete outfit through a post on her Instagram Story in which she posed outside the theater's stage door alleyway. Allen also gave a glimpse at the back of the ensemble by sharing a video of herself walking out to greet fans.

English Singer Lily Allen is seen leaving The Duke of York Theatre in London from the production of 'The Pillowman' in London
Lily Allen is seen leaving The Duke of York Theatre in London.

SplashNews.com

Since making her debut in The Pillowman in June, Allen has shared a look at her off-stage style by posing outside the theater in various outfits, including a Zimmerman daffodil-patterned linen dress and a Butrym floral-printed gown.

Speaking about her involvement in the production, Allen shared in a statement to BroadwayWorld in November: "One of our most inventive playwrights, Martin McDonagh, is renowned for pushing boundaries, and it's a privilege to join this show. Together with my incredible 2.22 director Matthew Dunster, I am excited to help create a production of The Pillowman that is sorely needed right now in these unprecedented times. I can't wait to bring it to life each night on stage and for audiences to get to experience it."

