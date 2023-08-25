Lily Allen Steps Out in the Same Lacy Dress Taylor Swift Wore for Jack Antonoff’s Wedding

The "Smile" singer has been showing off her stylish looks while starring in the play 'The Pillowman' in London

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 06:08PM EDT
Taylor Swift and Lily Allen blue lace dress
Photo:

Backgrid; the image direct

Lily Allen is picking up some Taylor Swift fashion vibes. 

The “Smile” singer, 38, was seen Thursday at London’s Duke of York Theatre — where she is currently starring inThe Pillowman — wearing the Erdem Melora asymmetric ruffled satin-trimmed recycled-lace midi dress and carrying an Anya Hindmarch clutch.

If the dress looks very familiar, it's because you saw it last week on Swift.

The "Lavender Haze" singer wore the light blue dress for the nuptials of her producer and friend Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley last weekend in New Jersey. 

Fans speculated that the color of the dress was significant for the singer, given the history between Swift and Antonoff. Blue is linked to Swift’s 1989 era, which marked the early part of her musical collaborations with Antonoff.  For the original cover of her 1989 album, which was first released in 2014, Swift wore a shirt featuring a blue sky and seagulls. The color is also referenced in the lyrics for the song “This Love” from the record: “Clear blue water/High tide came and brought you in.”

Lily Allen at Duke of York Theatre in London. The British singer wore a semi sheer dress and a pair of heels.

The Image Direct

Allen’s appearance in the Erdem dress is the latest in a very stylish streak for the British star, who previously showed off her wardrobe styled by Kyle De'Volle after each Pillowman performance in a series of fashionable off-duty Instagram pictures.

One snap showed Allen modeling a Lurline dress that included a leather skirt and sequined bodice. Another photo captured the singer donning a lilac halter, camouflage cargo pants and Christian Louboutin heels. 

And in an example of gothic glam, Allen is seen in a snap dressed in an off-the-shoulder tiered gown and Jimmy Choo heels — complemented by a heart-shaped purse and beaded Saturn-pendant choker necklace courtesy of Vivienne Westwood. 

On Wednesday evening, the actress sported a GCDS-designed gold and black tiger-print gown and black platform heels.  

Taylor Swift stuns as she arrives at the wedding reception of friends Margaret Qualley and Jack Antanoff!

Backgrid

Allen plays Katurian in The Pillowman, written by Martin McDonagh, which made its West End premiere in June. Of the play, Allen said in 2022 via Broadwayworld.com: “One of our most inventive playwrights, Martin McDonagh, is renowned for pushing boundaries and it's a privilege to join this show. Together with my incredible 2.22 director Matthew Dunster, I am excited to help create a production of The Pillowman that is sorely needed right now in these unprecedented times.”

