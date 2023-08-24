Lily Allen Reflects on Pre-Sobriety Drug and Alcohol Use and Says Fame 'Was an Addiction in Itself'

The British singer told The New York Times much of her early adulthood "feels like a bit of a haze, because I was literally just off my face the whole time"

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 03:40PM EDT
Lily Allen attends the press night after party for "The Pillowman"
Lily Allen in June 2023. Photo:

David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

It's been four years since Lily Allen got sober, and the British singer-songwriter is opening up about what contributed to her substance use.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the "Smile" performer spoke about her years of drug and alcohol use, explaining how it went hand in hand with her relationship to fame and success.

"It’s not a very nice feeling," Allen, 38, told the outlet of getting followed by UK paparazzi to the point where she sought legal protection in 2009. "Especially when you’re in your early 20s, and you’re still trying to figure out who you are in the world."

Lily Allen poses at the opening night of the new play "Prima Facie" on Broadway
Lily Allen.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

She's long been quite open about her past substance use, especially since getting sober around the release of her 2018 album No Shame. The following year, Allen became romantically linked to actor David Harbour, and the pair tied the knot in 2020. He's now stepfather to Allen's daughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Before then, however, Allen was using drugs and alcohol quite often. "From 18 to about four or five years ago just feels like a bit of a haze, because I was literally just off my face the whole time," she told the NYT.

"I was using fame as well — that was an addiction in itself: the attention and the paparazzi and the chaos," continued the "Hard Out Here" musician, who currently stars in a play titled The Pillowman in London's West End.

Lily Allen Leaving The Pillowman At The Duke of York's Theatre, London.
Lily Allen in July 2023.

SplashNews.com

In a 2021 episode of the podcast The Recovery, Allen spoke further about her experiences with addiction and sobriety, revealing she became "co-dependent" on alcohol while attending school.

"I started getting my value from attention of others and that is something that has played out until relatively recently really," she said on the podcast.

"All I wanted was affirmation and praise and I didn't even really get it then. I got it from strangers, but I didn't really get it from the people I wanted it from," Allen added, referring to her music career soon after dropping out of school. "In fact, I was kind of met with a bit of resentment from those people. Taking responsibility for my own actions, you know, I definitely like buried my head in drugs and alcohol, but I was really sad."

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Lily Allen and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Lily Allen and David Harbour with her daughters in May 2022. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in the 2021 interview, Allen spoke about how Harbour has supported her, as they're both sober.

"I'm in a really happy and healthy relationship. He's sober, has been sober for 20 years now," she added. "We're thinking about what we're going to do with the rest of our lives... I don't have as much as I had then in terms of success and wealth, but I have success and health in my mind, which is more valuable I think."

Related Articles
Lily Allen seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in "The Pillowman" on August 08, 2023
Lily Allen Says Her Dad Thought She 'Went Missing,' Called the Cops When She Lost Her Virginity at 12
lily alllen
Lily Allen Opens Up About Sobriety, Past Addiction: I'm in the 'Process of Breaking That Cycle'
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper Says He's 'Very Lucky' to Be Sober for Almost 20 Years After Past Addiction Struggles
Taylor Swift Wrote David Harbour's Stepdaughter a Note After Eras Tour Show
David Harbour Says Taylor Swift Wrote 'Handwritten Letter' to His Stepdaughter — and Left Her 'Speechless'
Hulk Hogan sat down for an interview with Amy Robach to air on "Good Morning America," 8/28/15
Hulk Hogan Opens Up About His Past Issues with Alcohol and Pain Meds: 'When I'm Done, I'm Done'
Morgan Wade poses backstage at Ryman Auditorium on April 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Morgan Wade Reflects on Rock-Bottom Moment That Led to Getting Sober: 'Didn't Think I Was Going to Make It' (Exclusive)
Danny Trejo Celebrates 55 Years Clean and Sober
Danny Trejo Celebrates 55 Years 'Clean and Sober': 'One Day at a Time'
Beabadoobee Having a moment
Beabadoobee on Opening for Taylor Swift, Filipino Representation and Working with Her Boyfriend (Exclusive)
Liam Payne Reveals He Spent 100 Days in U.S. Rehab Center
Liam Payne Says He's Nearly 6 Months Sober After Spending 100 Days in Rehab: 'The Party's Over'
Lily Allen Instagram
Lily Allen Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety: 'Getting Clean Is the Best Thing I Ever Did'
lily allen
Lily Allen Celebrates 18 Months of Being 'Clean and Sober': I 'Would Recommend'
David Harbour and guests attend the Marvel Studio's "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" New York Screening at iPic Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City.
David Harbour Brings Stepdaughters Ethel and Marnie to 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Screening
David Harbour with step daughter Ethel San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA
David Harbour Spends Time with Wife Lily Allen's Daughter Marnie During NBA Game in N.Y.C.
The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment - Arrivals
Lena Dunham Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety, Says 'This Was Impossible to Imagine' Before Rehab
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
David Harbour and Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline
TayTayshia Adams and Zac Clark
The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Denies Breaking Sobriety on the Show: 'Apple Cider For the Win'