Fendi, Jimmy Choo and More! See the Best of Lily Allen's 'Pillowman' Stage Door Looks

Lily Allen is a leading lady on and off the stage!

Since making her debut in The Pillowman at London's Duke of York's Theatre in June, the singer-songwriter and actress has proved, through her fashionable off-duty Instagram snaps, that the hustle doesn't stop when the curtains are lowered.

In recent weeks, the "Smile" musician has made it a point to flaunt her panache outside of the theater, sharing weekly photo dumps of her work wardrobe styled by Kyle De'Volle. (Spoiler: There are tons of high-drama looks ahead.)

The one message that's become undoubtedly clear from Allen's sartorial updates is that she's setting the scene for her new style era.

Read ahead to get all the details on the star's applause-worthy ensembles.