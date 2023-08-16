Lifestyle Style Fendi, Jimmy Choo and More! See the Best of Lily Allen's 'Pillowman' Stage Door Looks Here's how the actress turned the Duke of York's Theatre stage door alleyway into her personal catwalk By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2023 01:02PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen is a leading lady on and off the stage! Since making her debut in The Pillowman at London's Duke of York's Theatre in June, the singer-songwriter and actress has proved, through her fashionable off-duty Instagram snaps, that the hustle doesn't stop when the curtains are lowered. In recent weeks, the "Smile" musician has made it a point to flaunt her panache outside of the theater, sharing weekly photo dumps of her work wardrobe styled by Kyle De'Volle. (Spoiler: There are tons of high-drama looks ahead.) The one message that's become undoubtedly clear from Allen's sartorial updates is that she's setting the scene for her new style era. Read ahead to get all the details on the star's applause-worthy ensembles. 01 of 24 Monochromatic Mood Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen wears a Lurline dress with chic details, including a leather skirt and asymmetrical sequined bodice. For extra bling, she decked out her fingers in Aariya rings. 02 of 24 Crystals, Cargo and Camo, Oh My! Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen wears a slinky lilac halter top (which appears to have a back cutout), baggy camouflage cargo pants and spunky Christian Louboutin heels. Her accessories: a quartz-inspired Clio Peppiatt beaded bag and Anayah hoop earrings. 03 of 24 Daffodils and Puka Shells Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen knows her angles, giving a full view of her Zimmerman daffodil-patterned linen dress embellished with puka shells on the square neckline, straps and hem. A wicker shoulder bag and hot pink heels round out the summery number. 04 of 24 Doubling Down on Denim Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen shows off her interpretation of the Canadian Tuxedo, which consists of a Self-Portrait denim skirt-tube top set, plus see-through bedazzled heels by Gina and Anayah jewelry. 05 of 24 Head-to-Toe Florals Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen channels her whimsical side wearing a Butrym floral-printed gown — which features a thigh-high slit, headscarf and large rosette appliqué — and hot pink tie-up heels that match her clutch. She also sports a sparkly Garrard wrist cuff and silver rings. 06 of 24 Posing in Pink Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen wears an elegant baby pink Victoria Beckham gown with capelet sleeves and nude Christian Louboutin heels. She also carries an oversize lilac clutch with gold accents. 07 of 24 Crochet Made Sexy Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen matches her red-hot Magda Butrym crochet gown with fiery Manolo Blahnik pumps. Her lineup of statement rings and wrist cuff are made by Messika. 08 of 24 Gothic Glam Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen poses in a romantic off-the-shoulder tiered gown and inches-high Jimmy Choo heels. She also flaunts her Vivienne Westwood accessories, including the label's famous heart-shaped purse and beaded Saturn-pendant choker necklace. 09 of 24 Mini-malist Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen ups her gown game with a black De La Vali mini blazer dress featuring waist-cinching drawstring accents and shoulder pads. She rewears her satiny Jimmy Choo stilettos. 10 of 24 Sleek Silhouettes Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen's Philosophy di Lorenza Seranini baby pink tuxedo dress, which features a portrait neckline, makes for a stop-and-stare style moment — so do her beige Christian Louboutin shoes! 11 of 24 A Y2K Serve Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen serves the ultimate 2000s style vibes with metallic cargo pants, a skin-baring cardigan and a platform sandals. Her large lime green baguette bag, made by Fendi, is also totally worth our attention. 12 of 24 Chic Bow Peep Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen pairs her edgy leather Alessandra Rich leather midi skirt with a feminine cropped bow-adorned sweater and chic pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik strap heels. Meanwhile, her waist chain and choker necklace, printed with Victorian motifs, add a regal touch. 13 of 24 Duke of York's Yellow Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen complements her retro pastel yellow skirt set with white pointed-toe shoes and a boxy purse. 14 of 24 Lady in Leather Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen rocks a cropped leather jacket (designed with sexy midriff opening) and a pleated skirt — both by Giorgio Armani — with chunky bracelets and a teeny-tiny handbag. 15 of 24 Pearls and Eyelets Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allens wears a white Elie Saab eyelet skirt set teamed with strappy platform heels and pearl jewelry. 16 of 24 Slip and Tell Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen amps up the sexiness with a lacey green slip dress by Miló Maria. She complements the design's black embellishments with a quilted heart bag by Chanel. 17 of 24 Bejeweled Armor Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen sparkles in an elegant Nafsika Skourti gown with a bejeweled chest panel. Extra gleam comes courtesy of sustainable jeweler Skydiamond. 18 of 24 Smokin' Hot Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen mixes patterns with this punk-forward look, which consists of a black tank top, a Clio Peppiatt leather miniskirt printed with a fire-breathing dragon graphic, over-the-knee Christian Louboutin boots and a beaded heart bag, also by Clio Peppiatt. 19 of 24 Roses Are Red, Her Dress Is Blue Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allens embraces florals in a rose-printed Monique Lhuillier scoop-neck gown, styled with holographic Christian Louboutin peep-toe heels. 20 of 24 All-Frills Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen wears a gemstone-adorned baby pink cardigan with a frilly maxi skirt, both by Needles & Thread, as well as Frida and Florence jewelry. 21 of 24 A Sheer Slay Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen puts on leggy display in a velvet Giorgio Armani trench coat with sequined collars and a sheer skirt. She layers the outerwear over a keyhole halter-neck top and denim hot pants. 22 of 24 Feeling Peachy Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen shows skin in a side-boob-baring neon orange Fendi slip dress, styled with the coziest-looking furry slides and the cutest micro bag! 23 of 24 A Haute Neon Moment Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen's highlighter yellow Philosophy di Lorenzo gown, covered in a Toile de Jouy print, perfectly pairs with her gold accessories and Jimmy Choo sandals. 24 of 24 Crimson Queen Lily Allen/Instagram Lily Allen stuns in another red-hot look. The main attraction is the plunging Victoria Beckham crimson gown. She complements the piece with Aariya earrings and a white version of her gold chain clutch.