Lily Allen and David Harbour Celebrate 3 Years of Marriage: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'

Allen and Harbour tied the knot in 2020 in Las Vegas during a low-key ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and followed by In-N-Out burgers

Published on September 7, 2023
Lily Allen and David Harbour 3rd wedding anniversary
Lily Allen and David Harbour on their wedding day. Photo:

lilyallen/Instagram

Lily Allen and David Harbour are celebrating three years of wedded bliss.

The British singer-songwriter, 38, shared an Instagram photo from the couple's wedding day in 2020 on Thursday. “3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress,” Allen captioned the post.

In the image, Allen and the Stranger Things actor, 48, are looking at each other, with the singer laughing while wearing a simple veil to compliment her white off-the-shoulder mini wedding dress.

Two years ago, to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Allen shared a carousel of photo and video memories on Instagram. One of the photos included a picture of her in her wedding dress, paired with a cheetah coat, while showing off her veil and manicured nails. "1 year down with this guy. Happy Anniversary baby @dkharbour," she wrote. "I prefer my life with you in it. You can stay.😘"

Allen and Harbour tied the knot in Las Vegas during a low-key ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and followed by In-N-Out burgers. The wedding took place only a day after the couple obtained a marriage license.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour captioned his post from their wedding day at the time. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

The couple was first linked in Jan. 2019 when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together. That November, she was photographed wearing an engagement ring. 

Since tying the knot, Harbour has taken on the role of stepdad for Allen's two daughters.

In January, he attended a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden with stepdaughter Marnie, 10. Then, over this summer, Harbour took one of the girls to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Minneapolis.

Speaking with PEOPLE back in 2020, Harbour explained that he is proudly involved in the lives of Ethel, 11, and Marnie. "I'm in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times," the Hellboy star joked at the time.

In all seriousness, Harbour said "making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."

