Lily Allen Says Her Dad Thought She 'Went Missing,' Called the Cops When She Lost Her Virginity at 12

Even pop stars have awkward stories about how they lost their virginity!

Lily Allen, for instance, had a bit of an unconventional experience. In an appearance on Alan Carr’s Life’s a Beach podcast, the “Smile” singer, 38, opened about how her father, actor Keith Allen, and even the police got involved.

“I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil when I was about 12,” the singer-songwriter candidly shared when Carr asked if she had ever had a vacation fling.

“Do you know what? I actually went missing,” she continued.

Her father, 69, and brother, actor Alfie Allen, 36, were quite concerned that they couldn’t locate her whereabouts when she was off on her holiday rendezvous.

Keith Allen and Lily Allen. George Pimentel/WireImage

“I went to his hotel room, and I was on holiday with my dad and my brother, and obviously didn’t come back to my room. I had sort of slept in the next morning and I woke up the next day there were police all over the hotel,” “The Fear” artist said while laughing. “They were literally combing the beach and they had T-shirts, they’re like, ‘Is this what she was wearing?’ People thought I had drowned. I didn’t have the heart to say, ‘No, I was just losing my virginity.’”

Allen added, “It was a little bit traumatizing. I didn’t have sex for a while after that.”

As for Fernando, she “never spoke to him again.”

The British hitmaker’s love life is a little less tumultuous these days, now that she’s married to Stranger Things star David Harbour.



The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in September 2020 after they first sparked dating rumors in 2019. They were joined by Allen’s two children, Marnie Rose, 10, and Ethel Mary, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, at the ceremony.

Since tying the knot, the couple has offered sweet glimpses into their marriage during interviews and Harbour has spoken out about happily taking on stepfather duties.

"I'm so grateful that I'm not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything," Harbour told PEOPLE in 2021 about his pop star wife.

Speaking with PEOPLE back in 2020, he also shared how proud he is of their blended family. Harbour said, “Making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."

