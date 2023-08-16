Lily Allen Says Her Dad Thought She 'Went Missing,' Called the Cops When She Lost Her Virginity at 12

She recalled on a podcast, "I didn’t have the heart to say, ‘No, I was just losing my virginity."

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 05:27PM EDT
Lily Allen seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in "The Pillowman" on August 08, 2023
Lily Allen. Photo:

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Even pop stars have awkward stories about how they lost their virginity!

Lily Allen, for instance, had a bit of an unconventional experience. In an appearance on Alan Carr’s Life’s a Beach podcast, the “Smile” singer, 38, opened about how her father, actor Keith Allen, and even the police got involved. 

“I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil when I was about 12,” the singer-songwriter candidly shared when Carr asked if she had ever had a vacation fling. 

“Do you know what? I actually went missing,” she continued. 

Her father, 69, and brother, actor Alfie Allen, 36, were quite concerned that they couldn’t locate her whereabouts when she was off on her holiday rendezvous. 

Singer Lily Allen (R) and father Keith Allen attend the AKVINTA GQ Party for How to Lose Friends & Alienate People Premiere at the Festival House,
Keith Allen and Lily Allen.

George Pimentel/WireImage

“I went to his hotel room, and I was on holiday with my dad and my brother, and obviously didn’t come back to my room. I had sort of slept in the next morning and I woke up the next day there were police all over the hotel,” “The Fear” artist said while laughing. “They were literally combing the beach and they had T-shirts, they’re like, ‘Is this what she was wearing?’ People thought I had drowned. I didn’t have the heart to say, ‘No, I was just losing my virginity.’”

Allen added, “It was a little bit traumatizing. I didn’t have sex for a while after that.”

As for Fernando, she “never spoke to him again.” 

The British hitmaker’s love life is a little less tumultuous these days, now that she’s married to Stranger Things star David Harbour.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in September 2020 after they first sparked dating rumors in 2019. They were joined by Allen’s two children, Marnie Rose, 10, and Ethel Mary, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, at the ceremony.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Since tying the knot, the couple has offered sweet glimpses into their marriage during interviews and Harbour has spoken out about happily taking on stepfather duties

"I'm so grateful that I'm not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything," Harbour told PEOPLE in 2021 about his pop star wife.

Speaking with PEOPLE back in 2020, he also shared how proud he is of their blended family. Harbour said, “Making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."

Related Articles
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss attend Songs For Tomorrow: A Benefit Concert in support of On Our Sleeves, The Movement for Children's Mental Health
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss: All About the Singer and WWE Star's Relationship
David Harbour and guests attend the Marvel Studio's "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" New York Screening at iPic Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City.
David Harbour Brings Stepdaughters Ethel and Marnie to 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Screening
Kenny Rogers and wife Wanda Miller Rogers wedding photo
Kenny Rogers' Widow Wanda Opens Up for the First Time After Losing Singer: 'I Miss Everything About Him' (Exclusive)
Danielle Jonas Says She Feels âLess Thanâ Sister-In-Laws Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner
Danielle Jonas Says She Sometimes Feels 'Less Than' Sisters-in-Law Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner
David Harbour with step daughter Ethel San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA
David Harbour Spends Time with Wife Lily Allen's Daughter Marnie During NBA Game in N.Y.C.
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes
Who Is Sophia Bush's Husband? All About Grant Hughes
Lily Allen, David Harbour
Lily Allen and David Harbour Celebrate First Anniversary: 'I Prefer My Life with You in It'
Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend the after the premiere of party for the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" at Sunset Room Hollywood on January 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson's Relationship Timeline
Josh and Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Shares His Worst Family Vacation Memory: Maine Must Have ‘Outlawed Air Conditioners’ (Exclusive)
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
9-Month-Old Baby Dead, Grandmother Injured Following Family Dog Attack
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Relationship Timeline
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
David Harbour and Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline
Andy Cohen/Instagram
The Cutest Pictures of Andy Cohen and His Kids, Benjamin and Lucy
Aaron Spelling
Tori Spelling's Dad Aaron Spelling Insisted '90210' Character Donna Martin Stay a Virgin
Cyndi Lauper and husband David Thornton attend the 8th Annual Tribeca Film Festival "Here and There" after party at The Eldridge on April 23, 2009
Who Is Cyndi Lauper's Husband? All About David Thornton