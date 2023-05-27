Lily Aldridge Says Daughter, 10, Tried on Her Met Gala Looks Ahead of Big Event: 'So Excited' (Exclusive)

Lily Aldridge had some special guests on hand ahead of this year’s Met Gala.

The mom-of-two, 37, who wore custom Oscar de la Renta for this year’s soiree on May 1, tells PEOPLE that her kids were keen to get in on the fun while mom got ready for fashion’s biggest night.

“We were getting ready for the Met Gala, and they sent all my dresses, and my kids were so excited,” Aldridge shares with PEOPLE at Renaissance Hotels’ Global Day of Discovery celebration in New York City, where she served as the event’s cultural curator. “These boxes came with all these huge gowns, and they were walking around the house and my daughter had all the dresses on.”

Lily Aldridge. Sean T. Smith/ Anton Martynov

“Fashion is so fun and so magical and they love it,” she adds.

The model, who has attended the exclusive event numerous times before, says when looking back on her looks over the years, it's difficult to pick a standout ensemble.

“I love playing up to the theme,” she says, which this year honored late designer Karl Lagerfeld. “And so every dress becomes so unique and so special and creates such a great memory."

Just weeks after the festivities of the first Monday in May, Aldridge, who shares daughter Dixie Pearl, 10, and son Winston Roy, 4, with Kings of Leon musician Caleb Followill tells PEOPLE that she “had the best day” with her kids celebrating Mother’s Day.

"It was really lovely," she says. "I woke up and my son had made me some art, and I had my breakfast and all those wonderful, cute, special things."

Later, she and her daughter attended a special screening of the seventh Harry Potter film accompanied by an orchestra.



“It was really special,” Aldridge adds.

Lily Aldridge, Dixie Pearl, Caleb Followill and Winston Roy. Lily Aldridge/Instagram

The sweet outing was certainly not the first time the mom and daughter have enjoyed quality time together.

In 2020, Aldridge shared that she had brought her eldest on a mommy-daughter date to see Hamilton on tour in Nashville.

“Dream Date with my sweet girl to see @hamiltonmusical,” she wrote alongside photos from their outing.

“From the moment I saw Hamilton for the first time I couldn’t wait to bring my daughter to see it! The incredible cast @tennesseepac made it a day we will never forget!!! As a young girl my mom would take me to see all of the classic broadway shows and it was such an incredible experience creating memories I will always cherish,” she added. “I feel so blessed to now create these memories with Dixie.”

Last year, in celebration of Dixie’s 10th birthday, Aldridge shared a carousel of images on Instagram of the family’s trip to Disney World — a destination they frequently visit.

“Happy Birthday to My Darling Girl!!,” she wrote. “10 years old!!! Double Digits!! Love you my Sweetest 💕🦋🥰”