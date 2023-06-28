Lilly Pulitzer Sundresses, Swimsuits, and More Are Up to 50% Off at This Surprise Summer Sale

We’re not sure what screams “summer” more than the punchy, bold patterns that decorate Lilly Pulitzer’s nautical fashions, but we do know one thing — they look even better when they’re on sale.

From now until June 30, Lilly Pulitzer is kicking off summer with a surprise Splash Sale and slashing prices up to 50 percent off on select items. Whether you’re needing some new statement pieces to revamp your wardrobe or simply can’t resist a good sale, you’re sure to find new go-to summer pieces from this collection of discounted gems. From breezy maxi dresses à la Taylor Swift to swimsuits that scream Barbiecore, we sifted through the virtual racks to pick out our 10 favorite pieces that are currently on sale — but only for the next 48 hours.

Celebs like Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon have been wearing tiered dresses, which is why we couldn’t help but want to click “add to cart” when we stumbled upon the Elina Stretch Ruffle Dress while it’s 45 percent off. With sweet, ruched details and romantic ruffles, this ocean blue dress is sure to pop on your next summer vacation or at your weekly brunch.

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Elina Stretch Ruffle Dress, $109 (orig. $198); lillypulitzer.com

But the dreamy dresses didn’t stop there — we felt the essence of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ recent maxi moment when we spotted this tiered, tie-waist dress, which is a perfect fit for the white dress trend that we’re seeing celebrities loving this summer. But if your dream summer frock needs an extra dose of color, then consider the Cristiana Stretch Dress that’s marked down to $129.

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Geri Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress, $189 (orig. $348); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Cristiana Stretch Dress, $129 (orig. $238); lillypulitzer.com

But really, how can we talk about the Splash Sale without diving into some summery swimwear? Celebs like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez showed us last year that one-pieces are anything but boring, and this sale is full of unique pieces that are sure to kick your poolside looks up a notch.

The Flamenco One-Piece Swimsuit is a head-turner thanks to its vivid pink hue and delicate ruching. Though the bathing suit is typically $148, you can snag it for just under $80 right now. (Yes, it’s really reduced by that much.) But we’d be remiss to discount the (already discounted) Leola One-Shoulder One-Piece, which is printed with kaleidoscopic sea life and accented by gold hardware, for the statement suit of the year.

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Flamenco One-Piece Swimsuit, $79 (orig. $148); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Leola One-Piece Swimsuit, $89 (orig. $158); lillypulitzer.com

And with the premiere of the highly anticipated Barbie film fast approaching (mark your calendars for July 21), it’s only natural to feel inspired to start integrating a little bit of pink into your wardrobe. Lucky for you, we noticed a whole lot of rosy pieces in this sale, including a flirty gingham mini dress and floral-printed shorts, both of which can easily elevate your summer ‘fits in a very Barbiecore way. You might as well add both of these pieces to your cart because they’re 45 percent off right now.

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Maetha Romper, $119 (orig. $218), lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Fola Short, $54 (orig. $98); lillypulitzer.com

But there’s far more where that came from. Keep scrolling to find a few more of our summer favorites, and shop the Lilly Pulitzer Splash Sale before time runs out.

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Taron Mid-Rise Linen Pant, $69 (orig. $128); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Jenna Wedge, $109 (orig. $198); lillypulitzer.com

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Kerrigan Top, $79 (orig. $148); lillypulitzer.com

