Lilly Pulitzer Sundresses, Swimsuits, and More Are Up to 50% Off at This Surprise Summer Sale

But hurry, it ends Friday

By
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia
Alyssa Brascia

Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 10:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Lilly Pulitzer Sale Roundup Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

We’re not sure what screams “summer” more than the punchy, bold patterns that decorate Lilly Pulitzer’s nautical fashions, but we do know one thing — they look even better when they’re on sale. 

From now until June 30, Lilly Pulitzer is kicking off summer with a surprise Splash Sale and slashing prices up to 50 percent off on select items. Whether you’re needing some new statement pieces to revamp your wardrobe or simply can’t resist a good sale, you’re sure to find new go-to summer pieces from this collection of discounted gems. From breezy maxi dresses à la Taylor Swift to swimsuits that scream Barbiecore, we sifted through the virtual racks to pick out our 10 favorite pieces that are currently on sale — but only for the next 48 hours. 

Shop Lilly Pulitzer Styles on Sale

Celebs like Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon have been wearing tiered dresses, which is why we couldn’t help but want to click “add to cart” when we stumbled upon the Elina Stretch Ruffle Dress while it’s 45 percent off. With sweet, ruched details and romantic ruffles, this ocean blue dress is sure to pop on your next summer vacation or at your weekly brunch. 

Lilly Pulitzer Elina Stretch Cotton Dress

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Elina Stretch Ruffle Dress, $109 (orig. $198); lillypulitzer.com

But the dreamy dresses didn’t stop there — we felt the essence of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ recent maxi moment when we spotted this tiered, tie-waist dress, which is a perfect fit for the white dress trend that we’re seeing celebrities loving this summer. But if your dream summer frock needs an extra dose of color, then consider the Cristiana Stretch Dress that’s marked down to $129.

Lilly Pulitzer Geri Off the Shoulder Midi Dress

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Geri Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress, $189 (orig. $348); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer Cristina Long Sleeve

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Cristiana Stretch Dress, $129 (orig. $238); lillypulitzer.com

But really, how can we talk about the Splash Sale without diving into some summery swimwear? Celebs like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez showed us last year that one-pieces are anything but boring, and this sale is full of unique pieces that are sure to kick your poolside looks up a notch. 

The Flamenco One-Piece Swimsuit is a head-turner thanks to its vivid pink hue and delicate ruching. Though the bathing suit is typically $148, you can snag it for just under $80 right now. (Yes, it’s really reduced by that much.) But we’d be remiss to discount the (already discounted) Leola One-Shoulder One-Piece, which is printed with kaleidoscopic sea life and accented by gold hardware, for the statement suit of the year.

Lilly Pulitzer Flamenco One Piece

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Flamenco One-Piece Swimsuit, $79 (orig. $148); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer Leola One Piece Swim Suit

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Leola One-Piece Swimsuit, $89 (orig. $158); lillypulitzer.com

And with the premiere of the highly anticipated Barbie film fast approaching (mark your calendars for July 21), it’s only natural to feel inspired to start integrating a little bit of pink into your wardrobe. Lucky for you, we noticed a whole lot of rosy pieces in this sale, including a flirty gingham mini dress and floral-printed shorts, both of which can easily elevate your summer ‘fits in a very Barbiecore way. You might as well add both of these pieces to your cart because they’re 45 percent off right now. 

Lilly Pulitzer Maetha Ruffle Romper

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Maetha Romper, $119 (orig. $218), lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer Fola Short

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Fola Short, $54 (orig. $98); lillypulitzer.com

But there’s far more where that came from. Keep scrolling to find a few more of our summer favorites, and shop the Lilly Pulitzer Splash Sale before time runs out.

Lilly Pulitzer Taron Mid-Rise Linen Pant

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Taron Mid-Rise Linen Pant, $69 (orig. $128); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer Jenna Wedge

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Jenna Wedge, $109 (orig. $198); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer Kerrigan Top

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Kerrigan Top, $79 (orig. $148); lillypulitzer.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

The Bear Season 2 Bar Keepers Friend Tout
'The Bear' Shouted Out This $7 Powdered Cleanser Shoppers Call 'the Stuff of Miracles'
Vistefly V15 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon for $130 Right Now
Olivia Wilde CeraVe Tout
Olivia Wilde Uses This $15 Facial Cleanser That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin ‘Soft’ and ‘Supple'
Related Articles
Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Vergara PEO/ECOMM
Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, and More Celebs Keep Turning to This Extremely Practical Summer Outfit Formula
amzf shorts tout
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These ‘Lightweight’ Shorts That Are on Sale for as Little as $22 at Amazon
Taylor Swift May 31, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Put on Billowing Black Trousers for a Night Out with Gigi Hadid — and This $34 Pair Looks So Similar
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuit Cover-Ups Tout
10 Stylish and Flattering Swimsuit Cover-Ups You Can Wear On and Off the Beach — All on Sale Now
Katie Holmes Black Floral Dress Tout
Katie Holmes' Summer Dress Features the Print Celebs Can’t Get Enough Of — Get the Look for Under $35
Deal Roundup: Oprah-Loved Vionic Shoes Tout
Comfy Sandals from This Oprah-Approved Footwear Brand Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: July 4 Dress Tout
This Customer-Loved Dress Is Perfect for July 4 — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Summer Fashion Sale Tout
Amazon’s Huge Summer Fashion Sale Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals That Go Up to 65% Off
Kristin Davis in New York City Tout
Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling
Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: Reebok Sneakers Tout
Reebok Sneakers That 'Feel Like Walking on Clouds' Are Just $37 at Amazon Today
Amazon Prime Day Breezy Linen Clothing Tout
Stay Cool in Breezy Linen Pants, Dresses, and Shirts That Are Up to 59% Off at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Comfortable Sandals Tout
10 Comfy Sandals on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon Right Now
Selena Gomez Wore a Pleated Midi Skirt in Paris That Looks Just Like This $35 Amazon Find Tout
Selena Gomez Wore a Pleated Midi Skirt in Paris That Looks Just Like This $35 Amazon Find
One-Off Deal: Dearfoam Slippers tout
This Oprah-Loved Shoe Brand Just Put a 'Perfect Summer Slipper' on Sale for 50% Off at Amazon
One-Off Deal: Swimsuit Tout
This ‘Super Comfortable’ Swimsuit with Flattering Details Has 17,300+ Five-Star Ratings, and It’s on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: One-Piece Swimsuits Tout
Amazon Has Tons of Deals Under $50 on Trendy One-Piece Swimsuits, and These Are the 11 Best