Lifestyle Fashion Lilly Pulitzer's Newest Menswear Collection Is Packed with Prints, Pops of Color, and Father's Day Gifts The iconic brand collaborated with Southern Tide on polo shirts, swim trunks, and more Father's Day is around the corner, and it's certainly hard to shop for a dad who claims to have everything he needs. If you're looking for a unique gift that's guaranteed to impress, Lilly Pulitzer is here to make your holiday shopping easy with its latest drop. That's right — the resort-wear brand is launching a men's collection with coastal apparel brand Southern Tide to create the pieces. Packed with summer-ready styles, the Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Collaboration includes iconic resort prints with staple silhouettes that the men in your life will want to wear over and over again. There are printed swim trunks, pullover polo shirts, and even comfy boxers included in the drop, all in vibrant pink, blue, and green hues. But you’ll definitely want to hurry, as popular sizes are going quickly and there’s no telling how long these must-have items will stay in stock. Shop the collaboration below. Summer-Ready Menswear from the Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Collaboration Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo in Boca Blue, $105 Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide 6-Inch Printed Swim Trunk in Blue Perri, $99.50 Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide 8-Inch brrr°die Short in Blue Perri, $110 Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo in True Navy, $105 Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo in Pink, $105 Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide 8-Inch brrr°die Short in True Navy, $110 Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo in Blue Perri, $105 Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide 4-Inch Printed Boxer in Boca Blue Croc, $42 We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off Polo shirts are classics for a reason — all you have to do is slip them on, and you’re ready to go. The Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo is made of a polyester and spandex blend, so it’s breathable. It features a short sleeve silhouette and a droptail hem for a relaxed look, and the shirt has a self collar with two buttons and Southern Tide’s signature blue fish as a small detail on the back. It’s machine washable and is available in five summer-ready hues: solid green, pink, and navy, and two vibrant floral patterns. Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo in Boca Blue, $105; lillypulitzer.com No summer closet is complete without a pair of staple shorts, like these 8-inch shorts from the Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide drop.. The shorts are made of a nylon and spandex blend that’s designed to keep you cool, and they have a crisp silhouette that falls just above the knees. The slanted side pockets are both stylish and functional, allowing room for storing small items. They’re machine-washable (tumble dry on low) and come in a solid navy color as well as two prints. Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide 8-Inch brrr°die Short in Blue Perri, $110; lillypulitzer.com Summer is all about carving time out for the beach and pool, so you can never go wrong with giving someone the gift of new swimwear, like the Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Printed Swim Trunks. The swim bottoms have a 6-inch inseam for optimal coverage, and there are two fun blue floral prints to choose from. The shorts have a faux fly at center front, micro-mesh brief liner, and front on-seam hand pockets. The drawstring waistband is adjustable, too. You can snag them in sizes S through XXL. Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide 6-Inch Printed Swim Trunk, $99.50; lillypulitzer.com Get a head start on Father’s Day shopping with the Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide collaboration. Shop more of our favorite picks from the drop below. Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo in True Navy, $105; lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo in Pink, $105; lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide 8-Inch brrr°die Short in True Navy, $110; lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo in Blue Perri, $105; lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide 4-Inch Printed Boxer in Boca Blue Croc, $42; lillypulitzer.com