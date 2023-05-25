Lilly Pulitzer's Newest Menswear Collection Is Packed with Prints, Pops of Color, and Father's Day Gifts

The iconic brand collaborated with Southern Tide on polo shirts, swim trunks, and more

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 11:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Lily Pulitzer Southern Tide Collab Tout
Photo:

People / Lilly Pulitzer

Father’s Day is around the corner, and it’s certainly hard to shop for a dad who claims to have everything he needs. If you’re looking for a unique gift that’s guaranteed to impress, Lilly Pulitzer is here to make your holiday shopping easy with its latest drop.

That’s right — the resort-wear brand is launching a men’s collection with coastal apparel brand Southern Tide to create the pieces. Packed with summer-ready styles, the Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Collaboration includes iconic resort prints with staple silhouettes that the men in your life will want to wear over and over again.

There are printed swim trunks, pullover polo shirts, and even comfy boxers included in the drop, all in vibrant pink, blue, and green hues. But you’ll definitely want to hurry, as popular sizes are going quickly and there’s no telling how long these must-have items will stay in stock. Shop the collaboration below.

Summer-Ready Menswear from the Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Collaboration

Polo shirts are classics for a reason — all you have to do is slip them on, and you’re ready to go. The Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo is made of a polyester and spandex blend, so it’s breathable. It features a short sleeve silhouette and a droptail hem for a relaxed look, and the shirt has a self collar with two buttons and Southern Tide’s signature blue fish as a small detail on the back. It’s machine washable and is available in five summer-ready hues: solid green, pink, and navy, and two vibrant floral patterns.

Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Mens Ryder Polo

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo in Boca Blue, $105; lillypulitzer.com

No summer closet is complete without a pair of staple shorts, like these 8-inch shorts from the Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide drop.. The shorts are made of a nylon and spandex blend that’s designed to keep you cool, and they have a crisp silhouette that falls just above the knees. The slanted side pockets are both stylish and functional, allowing room for storing small items. They’re machine-washable (tumble dry on low) and come in a solid navy color as well as two prints.

Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Mens 8" brrrÂ°die Short

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide 8-Inch brrr°die Short in Blue Perri, $110; lillypulitzer.com

Summer is all about carving time out for the beach and pool, so you can never go wrong with giving someone the gift of new swimwear, like the Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Printed Swim Trunks. The swim bottoms have a 6-inch inseam for optimal coverage, and there are two fun blue floral prints to choose from. The shorts have a faux fly at center front, micro-mesh brief liner, and front on-seam hand pockets. The drawstring waistband is adjustable, too. You can snag them in sizes S through XXL.

Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Mens 6" Printed Swim Trunk

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide 6-Inch Printed Swim Trunk, $99.50; lillypulitzer.com

Get a head start on Father’s Day shopping with the Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide collaboration. Shop more of our favorite picks from the drop below.

Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Mens Ryder Polo

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo in True Navy, $105; lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Mens Ryder Polo

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo in Pink, $105; lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Mens 8" brrrÂ°die Short

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide 8-Inch brrr°die Short in True Navy, $110; lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Mens Ryder Polo

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Ryder Polo in Blue Perri, $105; lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide Mens 4" Printed Boxer

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer x Southern Tide 4-Inch Printed Boxer in Boca Blue Croc, $42; lillypulitzer.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day
The 10 Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day Are Up to 50% Off — and Yes, Disney Styles Are Included
MDW Wayfair Roundup Tout
Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Is Massive — and Out of 10,000+ Deals, These Are the 45 Best
amzf t-shirt tout
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This ‘Soft and Airy’ T-Shirt That Comes in 100+ Colors and Starts at Just $12
Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon / Chrissy Teigen pink floral dress
Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Are Wearing Romantic Floral Puff Sleeve Dresses for Summer
Madewell Summer Sale Tout
You Have 36 Hours Left to Save on 800+ Summer Styles at Madewell's Early Memorial Day Sale
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's $192 White One-Piece for Her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Is a Flattering Summer Style
The A-List: Loci sneakers
I Walked 60 Miles in 7 Days in the Supportive Sneakers Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Both Own
Dream Pairs Block Heel Sandals Tout
Shoppers That ‘Never Wear Heels’ Rave About These Comfy Sandals That Are on Sale for $32 at Amazon
Lululemon Roundup Tout
Lululemon’s Memorial Day Sale Is Full of Leggings, Shorts, Bags, and So Much More — Starting at $9
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Left the Studio with Matty Healy in Unexpected Sneakers That Are Convincing Us to Ditch White Pairs
Outdoor Voices x Chaco Launch Tout
Outdoor Voices Teamed Up with This Ultra-Comfy Shoe Brand on a Sandal That Will Motivate You to Get Outdoors
Cariuma White Canvas Sneaker Drop
This Celebrity-Worn Sneaker Brand Just Dropped an Ultra-Comfy Style in Summer's Favorite Color
Rosyclo Cloud Slides Tout
These Cloud Slides That Come in 19 Colors Are Popular on Amazon — and You Can Get Them for 50% Off Right Now
beach bag TOUT
This Sand-Resistant Beach Bag Is 'Spacious' and 'Lightweight,' and It's Just $15 Right Now
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
8 Can’t-Miss Early Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend from Lululemon, Dyson, Spanx, and More
Nordstrom Rack Massive Swimsuit Sale Tout
We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off
Sundresses Fashion Item Roundup Tout
Summer Sundresses Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day — and All of These Pretty Picks Are Under $50
Spanx Sale Tout
Spanx Put These Flattering Summer Shorts on Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend
Gilt Longchamp Sale Tout
Longchamp Bags Like the Ones We’ve Seen Kate Middleton Carry Are as Little as $90 for One More Day