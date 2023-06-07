Lifestyle Fashion Lilly Pulitzer's Massive Sale Exclusively for PEOPLE Readers Ends in 36 Hours Here are 10 summer styles you won't want to miss By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 7, 2023 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland This is not a drill: Lilly Pulitzer is having a massive sale for PEOPLE readers right now! The summer-encapsulating brand rarely has sales — there was only one for the entirety of spring — so you’ll definitely want to take full advantage. You can grab tons of styles for 20 percent off during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale. All swimsuits, pool-perfect cover-ups, dresses, and linen styles are marked down and eligible for discounted pricing until Thursday, June 8, at 11:59 p.m. Just enter the code LPA-PEOPLE at checkout, and you’re ready to roll! Lilly Pulitzer PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Deals Lilly Pulitzer 4-Inch Lilo Linen Short, $62.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $78) Lilly Pulitzer Charlet Short Sleeve Linen Dress, $190.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $238) Lilly Pulitzer Leola One-Piece Swimsuit, $126.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $158) Lilly Pulitzer 31-Inch Deri Linen Palazzo Pant, $110.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $138) Lilly Pulitzer Malone Dress, $94.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $118) Lilly Pulitzer Pilar Linen Tunic Dress, $174.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $218) Lilly Pulitzer Linley Collared Cover-Up, $118.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $148) Lilly Pulitzer Flamenco One-Piece Swimsuit, $123.20 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $154) Lilly Pulitzer Leanne Off-The-Shoulder Linen Top, $94.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $118) Lilly Pulitzer Maribeth Cover-Up, $102.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $128) The PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Is Here! Score Deals on Lilly Pulitzer, Bissell, QVC, and More for 48 Hours RELATED: **link to PEFS explainer** For a dress that’s a marriage of two celebrity-approved trends, pick up the Charlet Short Sleeve Linen Dress. The puff sleeves are a romantic detail that Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Chrissy Teigen have recently worn, while flowy white styles are breezing through the celeb scene and have been spotted on Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Angelina Jolie. Also available in a pretty light blue hue, the linen dress is flattering around the midsection, since the swing fit doesn’t uncomfortably hug or cling to your curves. Add some blue earrings, and a berry-colored lip for a festive Fourth of July vibe, or wear it any other day with some beige sneakers for a lax look. Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Charlet Short Sleeve Linen Dress in Resort White, $190.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $238); lillypulitzer.com The Tiny Skincare Wand That Helps Celebrities Glow on the Red Carpet Is Sale Just for PEOPLE Readers RELATED: **link to Solawave*** Swimsuits are also included in this exclusive sale, like the Leola One-Piece Swimsuit, which is now under $130. It has a removable strap that allows you to wear it with either two straps or as a fun one-shoulder suit instead. It’s also ruched along the stomach area and emblazoned with one of the brand’s vibrant heritage prints. And if you need a cover-up, there’s an on-sale one in the same pink, blue, and green pattern. Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Leola One-Piece Swimsuit in Oyster Bay Navy Shroom with a View, $126.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $158); lillypulitzer.com In general, white linen pants are like the harbinger of summer fashion, and at the same time, they categorically fit right into the “Quiet Luxury” aesthetic dominating the scene right now — and the Deri Linen Palazzo Pants are a timeless and trendy option to achieve it. Not only do they look elegant, classy, and expensive, but they’re also under $115 right now. Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer 31-Inch Deri Linen Palazzo Pant in Resort White, $110.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $138); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer isn’t the only brand that’s offering exclusive deals for PEOPLE readers: Stock up on shoes from the brand Ashton Kutcher has worn, skincare wands from the brand that’s been used on Pedro Pascal, and home products from the brand Courteney Cox created. Keep scrolling to shop more Lilly Pulitzer styles on sale before the sale ends soon. Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Malone Dress in Celestial Blue Cay To My Heart, $94.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $118); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Linley Collared Cover-Up in Beckon Blue X Sea Salt Blue, $118.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $148); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Pilar Linen Tunic Dress in Amalfi Blue By The Seashore, $174.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $218); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer 4-Inch Lilo Linen Short in Onyx, $62.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $78); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Flamenco One-Piece Swimsuit in Botanical Green Just Wing It, $123.20 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $154); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Leanne Off-The-Shoulder Linen Top in Amalfi Blue Sunny State Of Mind, $94.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $118); lillypulitzer.com Lilly Pulitzer Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Maribeth Cover-Up in Botanical Green Just Wing It Engineered Coverup, $102.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $128); lillypulitzer.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.