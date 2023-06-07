Lilly Pulitzer's Massive Sale Exclusively for PEOPLE Readers Ends in 36 Hours

Here are 10 summer styles you won't want to miss

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE
Published on June 7, 2023

This is not a drill: Lilly Pulitzer is having a massive sale for PEOPLE readers right now! The summer-encapsulating brand rarely has sales — there was only one for the entirety of spring — so you’ll definitely want to take full advantage.  

You can grab tons of styles for 20 percent off during the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale. All swimsuits, pool-perfect cover-ups, dresses, and linen styles are marked down and eligible for discounted pricing until Thursday, June 8, at 11:59 p.m. Just enter the code LPA-PEOPLE at checkout, and you’re ready to roll! 

Lilly Pulitzer PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Deals


RELATED: **link to PEFS explainer**

For a dress that’s a marriage of two celebrity-approved trends, pick up the Charlet Short Sleeve Linen Dress. The puff sleeves are a romantic detail that Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Chrissy Teigen have recently worn, while flowy white styles are breezing through the celeb scene and have been spotted on Jennifer Garner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Angelina Jolie. 

Also available in a pretty light blue hue, the linen dress is flattering around the midsection, since the swing fit doesn’t uncomfortably hug or cling to your curves. Add some blue earrings, and a berry-colored lip for a festive Fourth of July vibe, or wear it any other day with some beige sneakers for a lax look. 

Lilly Pulitzer Charlet Short Sleeve Linen Dress

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Charlet Short Sleeve Linen Dress in Resort White, $190.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $238); lillypulitzer.com

RELATED: **link to Solawave***

Swimsuits are also included in this exclusive sale, like the Leola One-Piece Swimsuit, which is now under $130. It has a removable strap that allows you to wear it with either two straps or as a fun one-shoulder suit instead. It’s also ruched along the stomach area and emblazoned with one of the brand’s vibrant heritage prints. And if you need a cover-up, there’s an on-sale one in the same pink, blue, and green pattern. 

Lilly Pulitzer Leola One-Piece Swimsuit

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Leola One-Piece Swimsuit in Oyster Bay Navy Shroom with a View, $126.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $158); lillypulitzer.com

In general, white linen pants are like the harbinger of summer fashion, and at the same time, they categorically fit right into the “Quiet Luxury” aesthetic dominating the scene right now — and the Deri Linen Palazzo Pants are a timeless and trendy option to achieve it. Not only do they look elegant, classy, and expensive, but they’re also under $115 right now. 

Lilly Pulitzer Deri Linen Palazzo Pant

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer 31-Inch Deri Linen Palazzo Pant in Resort White, $110.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $138); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer isn’t the only brand that’s offering exclusive deals for PEOPLE readers: Stock up on shoes from the brand Ashton Kutcher has worn, skincare wands from the brand that’s been used on Pedro Pascal, and home products from the brand Courteney Cox created. 

Keep scrolling to shop more Lilly Pulitzer styles on sale before the sale ends soon. 

Lilly Pulitzer Malone Dress

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Malone Dress in Celestial Blue Cay To My Heart, $94.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $118); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer Linley Collared Cover-Up

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Linley Collared Cover-Up in Beckon Blue X Sea Salt Blue, $118.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $148); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer Pilar Linen Tunic Dress

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Pilar Linen Tunic Dress in Amalfi Blue By The Seashore, $174.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $218); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer Lilo Linen Short

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer 4-Inch Lilo Linen Short in Onyx, $62.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $78); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer Flamenco One-Piece Swimsuit

Lilly Pulitzer


Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Flamenco One-Piece Swimsuit in Botanical Green Just Wing It, $123.20 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $154); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer Leanne Off-The-Shoulder Linen Top

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Leanne Off-The-Shoulder Linen Top in Amalfi Blue Sunny State Of Mind, $94.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $118); lillypulitzer.com

Lilly Pulitzer Maribeth Cover-Up

Lilly Pulitzer

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Maribeth Cover-Up in Botanical Green Just Wing It Engineered Coverup, $102.40 with code LPA-PEOPLE (orig. $128); lillypulitzer.com

