Lifestyle Lilly Pulitzer Jackets, Dresses, and More Are Up to 66% Off at This Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer So many fall-ready styles are discounted for Labor Day By Nicol Natale Published on September 1, 2023 04:30PM EDT The only thing on your mind this Labor Day weekend may be swimsuits, sunscreen, and the beach, but you may want to carve out some time for shopping, since so many Lilly Pulitzer finds are on sale. At Rue La La, a site that offers impressive deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories, you can snag up to 66 percent off dozens of dresses, jackets, and more from the popular brand. If you have weddings coming up, you can get flattering and stylish dresses, with trends like puff sleeves and eyelet lace details, at a discount. And tons of cozy loungewear is marked down too, including pullover sweatshirts and pajamas. To get in on the savings, be sure to sign up for a free account using your email address. And you'll definitely want to hurry, as the savings end on Sunday, September 3 at 11 a.m. ET. Read on for all of the Lilly Pulitzer fall finds you can get on sale at Rue La La. Lilly Pulitzer Clothes on Sale at Rue La La Lilly Pulitzer Winona Silk-Blend Eyelet Dress, $80 (orig. $238) Lilly Pulitzer Doria Jacket, $129.99 (orig. $298) Lilly Pulitzer Keala Popover, $69.99 (orig. $148) Lilly Pulitzer Calyssa Dress, $129.99 (orig. $278) Lilly Pulitzer Doria Jacket, $129.99 (orig. $298) Lilly Pulitzer Everett Hoodie, $69.99 (orig. $148) Lilly Pulitzer Skyden Reversible Vest, $99.99 (orig. $258) Lilly Pulitzer PJ Pant, $49.99 (orig. $118) Lilly Pulitzer PJ Top, $49.99 (orig. $118) Spanx's Labor Day Sale Has Flattering Jeans, Comfy Dresses, and More for Up to 70% Off Lilly Pulitzer Winona Silk-Blend Eyelet Dress Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $238 $80 Rue La La's Labor Day sale includes Lilly Pulitzer dresses that you can wear to any type of wedding event in the upcoming months, like the Winona Silk-Blend Eyelet Dress, which is a whopping 66 percent off. With lace eyelet details, silk fabric, and flowy tiers, the dress is the perfect combination of stylish and comfortable. Plus, the long-sleeve silhouette offers optimal coverage for the cooler seasons ahead. Lilly Pulitzer Doria Jacket Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $298 $130 If you're looking to upgrade your old coat, consider adding the Doria Jacket to your fall closet. It's made from a polyester and nylon blend material that protects against the elements, but it certainly doesn't compromise style. The silhouette is quilted for a flattering fit, and the jacket has ruffles at the hems and zipper to elevate it from other basic black coats. You can throw it in the washing machine for an easy clean, and it's going for more than half-off right now. Reese Witherspoon's Lightweight Cardigan for Traveling Looks Just Like This $29 Amazon Sweater Lilly Pulitzer Keala Popover Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $148 $70 You can also find so many plush Lilly Pulitzer sweatshirts on sale, like the Keala Popover that's 56 percent off. It's designed to pull right over your head to make getting comfy a breeze, and the half-zipper allows you to warm up or let your neck breathe. Bonus: It has large front pockets to protect your hands from the cold. Whether you're looking for a new wedding guest dress, more comfy loungewear, or warm jackets, Rue La La's sale on Lilly Pulitzer clothing has got you covered. Shop more of our favorite picks below. Lilly Pulitzer Calyssa Dress Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $278 $130 Lilly Pulitzer Doria Jacket Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $298 $130 Lilly Pulitzer Everett Hoodie Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $148 $70 Lilly Pulitzer Skyden Reversible Vest Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $258 $100 Lilly Pulitzer PJ Pant Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $118 $50 Lilly Pulitzer PJ Top Rue La La Buy on Ruelala.com $118 $50