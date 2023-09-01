Lilly Pulitzer Jackets, Dresses, and More Are Up to 66% Off at This Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer

The only thing on your mind this Labor Day weekend may be swimsuits, sunscreen, and the beach, but you may want to carve out some time for shopping, since so many Lilly Pulitzer finds are on sale.

At Rue La La, a site that offers impressive deals on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories, you can snag up to 66 percent off dozens of dresses, jackets, and more from the popular brand. If you have weddings coming up, you can get flattering and stylish dresses, with trends like puff sleeves and eyelet lace details, at a discount. And tons of cozy loungewear is marked down too, including pullover sweatshirts and pajamas.

To get in on the savings, be sure to sign up for a free account using your email address. And you’ll definitely want to hurry, as the savings end on Sunday, September 3 at 11 a.m. ET. Read on for all of the Lilly Pulitzer fall finds you can get on sale at Rue La La.

Lilly Pulitzer Clothes on Sale at Rue La La

Lilly Pulitzer Winona Silk-Blend Eyelet Dress

Rue La La’s Labor Day sale includes Lilly Pulitzer dresses that you can wear to any type of wedding event in the upcoming months, like the Winona Silk-Blend Eyelet Dress, which is a whopping 66 percent off. With lace eyelet details, silk fabric, and flowy tiers, the dress is the perfect combination of stylish and comfortable. Plus, the long-sleeve silhouette offers optimal coverage for the cooler seasons ahead.

Lilly Pulitzer Doria Jacket

If you’re looking to upgrade your old coat, consider adding the Doria Jacket to your fall closet. It’s made from a polyester and nylon blend material that protects against the elements, but it certainly doesn’t compromise style. The silhouette is quilted for a flattering fit, and the jacket has ruffles at the hems and zipper to elevate it from other basic black coats. You can throw it in the washing machine for an easy clean, and it’s going for more than half-off right now.

Lilly Pulitzer Keala Popover

You can also find so many plush Lilly Pulitzer sweatshirts on sale, like the Keala Popover that’s 56 percent off. It’s designed to pull right over your head to make getting comfy a breeze, and the half-zipper allows you to warm up or let your neck breathe. Bonus: It has large front pockets to protect your hands from the cold.

Whether you're looking for a new wedding guest dress, more comfy loungewear, or warm jackets, Rue La La’s sale on Lilly Pulitzer clothing has got you covered. Shop more of our favorite picks below.

Lilly Pulitzer Calyssa Dress

Lilly Pulitzer Doria Jacket

Lilly Pulitzer Everett Hoodie

Lilly Pulitzer Skyden Reversible Vest

Lilly Pulitzer PJ Pant

Lilly Pulitzer PJ Top

