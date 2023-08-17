Shoppers Are Grabbing This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Amazon Cardigan on Sale for $32 Ahead of Fall

It comes in 10 colors

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 10:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LILLUSORY Cardigan Apricot Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

A quick scroll through Amazon’s best-selling fashion charts reveals shoppers are getting excited for fall

In the site’s hot new releases fashion hub — which ranks best-selling new clothes — all kinds of comfy sweatshirts, warm sweaters, and wide-leg trousers are trending right now. And we spotted a cute outer layer to start wearing during cool summer nights through chilly fall days. 

Ahead of the new season, droves of shoppers are scooping up the just-dropped Lillusory Oversized Cardigan. If you act fast, you can grab the popular transitional sweater for $32 thanks to a coupon in the product description.

Lillusory Oversized Cardigan in Apricot, $32 with Coupon (Save 10%)

Amazon LILLUSORY Cardigan Apricot

Amazon

The cardigan has a V-shaped neckline, a button closure down the front, and an oversized fit that makes it easy to layer and comfortable to wear. Plus, it’s made of material that’s soft to the touch. 

A staple piece for a capsule wardrobe, the cardigan is easy to style into fall. For breezy summer nights, wear it with a classic T-shirt, denim shorts, and supportive sneakers. You can also throw it on over an airy dress for dressier occasions. When fall arrives, style it with a maxi skirt and your favorite boots. 

Available in sizes S to XL, the cardigan comes in 10 colors, including a bunch of perfect-for-fall colors like navy, green, and burgundy. Right now, every color is on sale — just be sure to clip the coupon in the product description before heading to checkout. 

Lillusory Oversized Cardigan in Navy Blue, $32 with Coupon (Save 10%)

Amazon LILLUSORY Cardigan Navy Blue

Amazon

The new sweater is starting to earn perfect ratings and glowing reviews from customers. They rave that it's “cozy,” and “so soft.” One shopper wrote, “This sweater should be $100,” comparing it to “expensive cashmere sweaters.” They also added that it’s “perfectly oversized.”

Another shopper shared, “I bought this cardigan for my vacation to Bogota, Colombia and it was perfect for the chilly weather,” and noted that it’s “super warm.”

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to shop the Lillusory Oversized Cardigan while it’s on sale. 

Lillusory Oversized Cardigan in Army Green, $32 with Coupon (Save 10%)

Amazon LILLUSORY Cardigan Army Green

Amazon

Lillusory Oversized Cardigan in Wine Red, $32 with Coupon (Save 10%)

Amazon LILLUSORY Cardigan Wine Red

Amazon

More Cardigan Deals at Amazon 

Zesica Open Front Cardigan, $32 with Coupon

Amazon ZESICA Cable Knit Cardigan

Amazon

Merokeety Chunky Knit Cardigan, $29 with Coupon

Amazon MEROKEETY Cardigan

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan, $24 (Save 37%)

Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Garner Brooks Sneakers Tout
Jennifer Garner Jogged with Her Boyfriend in the Running Shoes She Wears Nonstop
Ballet Flat Roundup Tout
Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift Are Wearing Ballet Flats for Fall — so We Found Similar Styles Starting at $19
One-Off: Cleaning Gadget Deal Tout
This Handheld Electric Scrubber That Saves Users from Pain Has Double Discounts at Amazon
Related Articles
Ballet Flat Roundup Tout
Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift Are Wearing Ballet Flats for Fall — so We Found Similar Styles Starting at $19
Amazon Drawer Organizers Tout
These $13 Drawer Organizers That 'Maximize Space' Are Topping Amazon's Charts
One-Off: Vacuum Deal Tout
Shoppers Prefer This Pet Vacuum with ‘Phenomenal’ Suction to Their Dysons, and It’s on Sale
Amazon Secret Summer Sweater Section Tout
Amazon Has a Secret Summer Sweater Section, and We Found the 12 Best Options for $30 or Less
END-OF-SEASON FASHION DEALS TOUT
The 13 Best End-of-Season Fashion Deals at Amazon Right Now — Prices Start at $12
Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Birkenstock Gilt Sale
The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Keep Wearing Start at $80 at This Late Summer Sale
Best Plus Size Bras For Women of 2023
The 23 Best Plus Size Bras for Women That Are Both Supportive and Comfortable
EUREKA Lightweight Corded Stick Cleaner Tout
A ‘Shockingly Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum That Only Weighs 4 Pounds Is Just $50 at Amazon
One-Off: Cooling Gadget Deal Tout
Lightning Deal Alert: This Cooling Pillow That 'Feels Like Magic' Is Just $18 at Amazon
Best New Cardigans, Sweaters, And Sweatshirts At Amazon Tout
The Best New Sweaters and Sweatshirts for Fall at Amazon Start at Just $10
Early Fall Fashion Deals Tout
Fall Fashion Is Already Trending at Amazon, Where Shackets, Leggings, and More Are Up to 60% Off
clothes steamer tout
The Most Popular Clothes Steamer on Amazon Is on Sale for Just $25 Right Now
Amazon PD 2 Announcement tout
Amazon Is Having a Fall Prime Day in October — What We Know, Plus Deals You Can Score Now for Up to 78% Off
Celebs Green Pants Roundup
Kate Middleton, Hilary Duff, and More Celebs Are Wearing These Neutral Pants That Are an Alternative to Jeans
Blake Lively, Martha Stewart, and I All Use These Stylish Crossbody Phone Cases to Go Hands-Free tout
Blake Lively, Martha Stewart, and I All Use These Stylish Crossbody Phone Cases to Go Hands-Free
Amazon ZESICA Top Tout
This Newly Released Knit Top That ‘Feels Luxurious’ Is Trending at Amazon — and It’s Only $28