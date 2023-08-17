Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Are Grabbing This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Amazon Cardigan on Sale for $32 Ahead of Fall It comes in 10 colors By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 17, 2023 10:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland A quick scroll through Amazon’s best-selling fashion charts reveals shoppers are getting excited for fall. In the site’s hot new releases fashion hub — which ranks best-selling new clothes — all kinds of comfy sweatshirts, warm sweaters, and wide-leg trousers are trending right now. And we spotted a cute outer layer to start wearing during cool summer nights through chilly fall days. Ahead of the new season, droves of shoppers are scooping up the just-dropped Lillusory Oversized Cardigan. If you act fast, you can grab the popular transitional sweater for $32 thanks to a coupon in the product description. Lillusory Oversized Cardigan in Apricot, $32 with Coupon (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $32 The 11 Best Wireless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed The cardigan has a V-shaped neckline, a button closure down the front, and an oversized fit that makes it easy to layer and comfortable to wear. Plus, it’s made of material that’s soft to the touch. A staple piece for a capsule wardrobe, the cardigan is easy to style into fall. For breezy summer nights, wear it with a classic T-shirt, denim shorts, and supportive sneakers. You can also throw it on over an airy dress for dressier occasions. When fall arrives, style it with a maxi skirt and your favorite boots. Available in sizes S to XL, the cardigan comes in 10 colors, including a bunch of perfect-for-fall colors like navy, green, and burgundy. Right now, every color is on sale — just be sure to clip the coupon in the product description before heading to checkout. Lillusory Oversized Cardigan in Navy Blue, $32 with Coupon (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $32 The new sweater is starting to earn perfect ratings and glowing reviews from customers. They rave that it's “cozy,” and “so soft.” One shopper wrote, “This sweater should be $100,” comparing it to “expensive cashmere sweaters.” They also added that it’s “perfectly oversized.” Another shopper shared, “I bought this cardigan for my vacation to Bogota, Colombia and it was perfect for the chilly weather,” and noted that it’s “super warm.” Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to shop the Lillusory Oversized Cardigan while it’s on sale. Lillusory Oversized Cardigan in Army Green, $32 with Coupon (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $32 Lillusory Oversized Cardigan in Wine Red, $32 with Coupon (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $32 More Cardigan Deals at Amazon Zesica Open Front Cardigan, $32 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $54 $32 Merokeety Chunky Knit Cardigan, $29 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $29 Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan, $24 (Save 37%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 $24 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Garner Jogged with Her Boyfriend in the Running Shoes She Wears Nonstop Katie Holmes and Taylor Swift Are Wearing Ballet Flats for Fall — so We Found Similar Styles Starting at $19 This Handheld Electric Scrubber That Saves Users from Pain Has Double Discounts at Amazon