This ‘Very Soft and Comfortable’ Lounge Set Comes in 26 Colors — and It's on Sale for Just $31

One shopper raved that it “looks expensive”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
Published on August 20, 2023 09:00AM EDT

lounge set tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

If you’re on the lookout for a laidback one-and-done outfit for lounging around the house or running errands, consider scooping up this two-piece lounge set while it’s on major sale. 

At Amazon, the Lillusory Lounge Set is on sale for as little as $31 thanks to a deal and coupon in the product description. The waffle set comes with an oversized sweater that has a crewneck, drop sleeves, and a button placket. Its hem, which has side slits, hits below the waist. It also includes matching wide-leg pants that have a high-waisted fit and an elastic waistband. 

Lillusory 2-Piece Lounge Set in Apricot, $31 with Coupon (Save 57%)

Amazon LILLUSORY Women's 2 Piece Trendy Outfits Oversized Slouchy Matching Lounge Sets Cozy Knit Loungewear Sweater Sets

Amazon

The matching pieces take the guesswork out of throwing on a cute casual outfit. Plus, the set’s roomy fit means it won’t cling to you, whether you’re working from home, traveling via plane, or going for a walk. Even better, it’s easy to clean as it’s machine washable. 

You also have the option to wear the pieces separately. For a relaxed look, style the sweater with jeans and sneakers. You can dress it up by wearing it with trousers, booties, and jewelry, too.  

The set runs from sizes S to XL. If you need help finding the best fit, there’s a size chart in the product images. It comes in 26 colors, including a few with a stripe pattern. There are plenty of neutrals to shop like gray and nutmeg, plus bright colors like purple and yellow. The price of the set varies by color, but almost every option is double discounted for up to 57 percent off

Lillusory 2-Piece Lounge Set in in Gray, $31 with Coupon (Save 40%)

Amazon LILLUSORY Women's 2 Piece Trendy Outfits Oversized Slouchy Matching Lounge Sets Cozy Knit Loungewear Sweater Sets

Amazon

Hundreds of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling it “flattering” as well as “very soft and comfortable” in reviews. One shopper wrote, “[I] absolutely love this outfit. The fabric is thick, nothing shows underneath.” 

Another customer raved that the “versatile” set “looks expensive.” And at least one reviewer shared that “you can dress this outfit up or down.”  

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Lillusory Lounge Set while it’s on sale. 

Lillusory 2-Piece Lounge Set in Light Blue, $31 with Coupon (Save 40%)

Amazon LILLUSORY Women's 2 Piece Trendy Outfits Oversized Slouchy Matching Lounge Sets Cozy Knit Loungewear Sweater Sets

Amazon

Lillusory 2-Piece Lounge Set in Nutmeg, $31 with Coupon (Save 40%)

Amazon LILLUSORY Women's 2 Piece Trendy Outfits Oversized Slouchy Matching Lounge Sets Cozy Knit Loungewear Sweater Sets

Amazon

More Lounge Set Deals at Amazon 

Anrabess Sweater and Track Pant Set, $45 (Save 10%)

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Long Sleeve Knit Top Fall Sweater Set Oversized Pants Tracksuit Lounge Sets

Amazon

Merokeety Oversized Sweatshirt Set, $27 with Coupon (Save 46%)

Amazon MEROKEETY Women's Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Sets Casual Top and Shorts 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit

Amazon

Prettygarden 2-Piece Jogger Set, $39 (Save 15%)

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Two Piece Outfit

Amazon

