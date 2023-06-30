'Heart Broken in a Million Pieces': Calif. Teen Who Recently Laid Father to Rest Is Fatally Shot at Party

Lili Zaragoza was killed at a house party last Sunday

By Christine Pelisek
Published on June 30, 2023 10:33AM EDT
california teen fatally shot at party
Lili Zaragoza. Photo:

Aracely Meza/gofundme

A 19-year-old girl was fatally shot at a house party in California last Sunday.

The teen, who was identified by her family as Lili Zaragoza, was killed on June 25 in the area of Sunset Drive and Washington Boulevard, near Livingston.

"She would always tell me, 'Mom, do you not trust me?' I would tell her, 'Yes, I trust you, I trust you a lot,” Zaragoza’s mother Aracely Meza told KFSN. “I just don't trust the other people who [are] going to show up.'"

Zaragoza was a graduate of Livingston High School, according to KFSN.

A GoFundMe page said the teen had recently graduated from phlebotomy school when she was killed.

"Her future was so bright! Those who knew her will always remember her happy and clever and full of jokes," the page said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“With our heart broken in a million pieces we come to ask our Friends and Family to come together,” stated the page. "All donations will go to helping us put our beloved Lili to rest."

According to the GoFundme page, Zaragoza had also helped raise money for her father, who recently died.

“Lili recently assisted in raising money to help lay her father to rest and has grieved his loss tremendously."

Josiah Williams, 22, was taken into custody Wednesday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office. He is facing a charge of murder.

His bond was set at $1 million. It is unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Related Articles
Juan Carlos Mata, returned this morning and ultimately took his own life. Mata was the suspect in the homicide of Lesley Reyes
'Obsessed' Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Returns to Crime Scene Days Later and Dies by Suicide in Front of Cops
Eleni Tavau
Woman Got Restraining Order Against Father of Kids. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death in Front of Them
Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, missing person
Ala. Woman Vanished Nearly 2 Years Ago — Now a Woman Is Accused of Pushing Her Off Cliff
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson, left, and defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh stand as the jury enters the courtroom to be dismissed for the day after no verdict was announced in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
Parkland School Resource Officer Who Didn't Enter Building During Mass Shooting Found Not Guilty
Terry Lynn Janway; Jack Janway; Dalton Janway
There Were No Domestic Violence Calls to Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws House Before Murder-Suicide: Police
https://www.in.gov/isp/crime-reporting/delphi-homicide-investigation/ Abigail Joyce "Abby" Williams, 13 Delphi Murder victim Suspect: Richard Allen Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14 Delphi Murder victim Credit: Indiana State Police
Delphi Murders Suspect Allegedly Confessed on Jailhouse Call with Wife: 'Admits Several Times'
Timothy Norton
Missouri Man Jailed for Life Over Death of Woman Who Was Caged and Dismembered
A Rankin County Sheriff's Deputy SUV drives through downtown Brandon, Miss.
6 Mississippi Deputies Fired After Accusations of Beating, Sexually Assaulting Black Men During Raid
Ajike Owens and suspect Susan Lorincz
Fla. Woman Who Shot Mom Through Door in Dispute Over Her Children Won't Be Charged with Murder
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide
Nephew of Jimmie Johnson Killed by Grandmother in Murder-Suicide Was 'Adored' in School, Says Principal
Kimberly Hardy
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Was Undergoing Cancer Treatment After Body Found in Woods
Suspect arrested after 2 women found dead in Diamond Bar senior living facility
Caretaker Charged with Murdering 2 Elderly Women at Assisted Living Facility in California
parker league
Teen Who Went on Graduation Trip Is Found Dead, Burning in Ariz. Bonfire Pit, Police Call Death 'Malicious'
Inmate, Joseph Zieler, elbows attorney in face
​​Child Murderer Calls His Lawyer Over, Elbows Him in the Face, Then Gets Sentenced to Death
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Designer Katie Gallagher attends the Katie Gallagher presentation during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Standard Hotel on September 6, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)
Man Charged in Drugging Death of Fashion Designer Kathryn Gallagher and 4 Others in New York City
Bronx County Supreme Courthouse
'House of Horrors’: N.Y. Couple Accused of Abusing & Starving 2 Little Girls, Who Ate Bits of Foam Mattress