'Heart Broken in a Million Pieces': Calif. Teen Who Recently Laid Father to Rest Is Fatally Shot at Party

A 19-year-old girl was fatally shot at a house party in California last Sunday.

The teen, who was identified by her family as Lili Zaragoza, was killed on June 25 in the area of Sunset Drive and Washington Boulevard, near Livingston.

"She would always tell me, 'Mom, do you not trust me?' I would tell her, 'Yes, I trust you, I trust you a lot,” Zaragoza’s mother Aracely Meza told KFSN. “I just don't trust the other people who [are] going to show up.'"

Zaragoza was a graduate of Livingston High School, according to KFSN.

A GoFundMe page said the teen had recently graduated from phlebotomy school when she was killed.

"Her future was so bright! Those who knew her will always remember her happy and clever and full of jokes," the page said.

“With our heart broken in a million pieces we come to ask our Friends and Family to come together,” stated the page. "All donations will go to helping us put our beloved Lili to rest."

According to the GoFundme page, Zaragoza had also helped raise money for her father, who recently died.

“Lili recently assisted in raising money to help lay her father to rest and has grieved his loss tremendously."

Josiah Williams, 22, was taken into custody Wednesday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office. He is facing a charge of murder.

His bond was set at $1 million. It is unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

