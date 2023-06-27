Lili Reinhart Debuts ‘Sealed With a Kiss’ Tattoo in Memory of Late Grandmother

The actress, 26, shared her latest tattoo in honor of her beloved 'Nana' who died in 2018

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 27, 2023 06:53AM EDT
Lili Reinhart Max Mara Cruise 2024 fashion show
Lili Reinhart. Photo:

Karin TÃÂ¶rnblom/TT/Shutterstock

Lili Reinhart has special new ink. 

The Riverdale star, 26, debuted her latest tattoo on her Instagram Story Monday — and revealed it was done in honor of her beloved grandmother who died in March 2018.

In the black and white photo, the back of Reinhart’s arm is seen with the acronym ‘SWAK’ tattooed above her elbow, a phrase her “Nana used to write this on the outside of envelopes. ‘Sealed with a kiss,' ” she said in a caption.

“Miss you, Nana. Glad I have your sweet handwriting with me forever ❤️,” Reinhart added, suggesting the tattoo was copied from her grandmother's own writing. Further down on her forearm, she also displayed a rose tattoo.

Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Gets Sealed With a Kiss Tattoo in Memory of Late Grandmother
Reinhart showed off her new tattoo in honor of her late grandmother.

Lili Reinhart Instagram

In 2018, the actress shared her grief at the loss of her grandmother as she announced her death in an Instagram post. “My Nana went to heaven this morning. I’m heartbroken. Speechless,” Reinhart wrote, as she shared a black and white photo of her Nana.

“All I can say right now is how loved she was by her entire family. We will miss her more than words can say.”

Lili Reinhart
Reinhart announced the death of her beloved 'Nana' in 2018. Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Her mother, Amy Reinhart, also shared an Instagram post as she shared a poem called “Embracing Hope” from the Hospice & Palliative Care Center, seemingly in memory of Reinhart’s grandmother.

“I hear your laugh, I see your face, I feel the warmth of your embrace, and even though we are apart, your presence lives within my heart,” a part of the poem read.

Reinhart’s new tattoo comes after it was reported that she has a new man in her life

On April 10, the Hustlers star was seen outside the Los Angeles airport, wrapping her arms around actor Jack Martin and planting a kiss on him, in photos obtained by Page Six.

Martin is the first romantic relationship Reinhart has been linked to since last year when she and Spencer Neville were spotted holding hands at Coachella. At the time, E! News reported that they were "casually seeing each other" after they met "through the industry and were introduced together by a few friends."

Before Neville, Reinhart dated her Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse on and off for several years before they ultimately split in March 2020.

