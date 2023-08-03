Lili Reinhart Celebrates Boyfriend Jack Martin's Birthday: 'Grateful for the Light You've Brought'

Lili Reinhart is showering her boyfriend Jack Martin with all the love on his birthday!

The Riverdale star, 26, paid tribute to her love, 25, with a series of sweet photos on her Instagram story Thursday.

“It’s my cowboy’s birthday,” she captioned a goofy photo of the La Brea actor wearing a cowboy hat and leaning into a car through the window.

Jack Martin on Lili Reinhart's Instagram. Lili Reinhart/Instagram

She followed it up with a casual picture of Martin smiling and holding a chocolate pastry while surrounded by a yummy breakfast spread, captioning it, “I’ll split a pan au chocolat with you any day.”

Jack Martin on Lili Reinhart's Instagram. Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Reinhart concluded her tribute with a photo of the two of them lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes while posing by the ocean.

“I’m so grateful for the light you’ve brought into my life,” she wrote. “Happy birthday, Mon petite.”

Jack Martin on Lili Reinhart's Instagram. Lili Reinhart/Instagram

Martin later reposted the cowboy hat photo to his own Instagram story, writing, “❤️❤️.”

The couple was first romantically linked in April when the actress was spotted wrapping her arms around him and kissing him outside the Los Angeles airport, in photos obtained by Page Six.

Martin seemed to officially confirm their relationship on Instagram in July when he posted a series of photos showcasing the pair traveling together. "Unbelievable, even egregious amounts of Smiling and Chilling," he captioned the gallery, which included a selfie of them smiling.

Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin. Jack Martin/Instagram

Previously, Reinhart was romantically linked to actor Spencer Neville, whom she was spotted holding hands with at Coachella in 2022. She was in a relationship with Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse for several years before splitting in 2020.

Martin is best known for his portrayal of Josh Harris on NBC’s La Brea. He has also appeared in Almost Friday TV and All Rise. Additionally, he's established a strong following on social media, especially TikTok.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before going public with Reinhart, the actor parodied her ex-boyfriend Sprouse in a skit where he imitated the Suite Life actor’s Call Her Daddy interview and pretended to be the “third Sprouse brother.”

