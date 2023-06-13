Lil Wayne Takes Call from Son Kameron, 13, to Say Goodnight During Live Podcast Recording: 'Love You'

Lil Wayne's "All the Smoke" appearance was interrupted by a bedtime call from son Kameron, who was home with mom Lauren London

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 10:32AM EDT
Lil Wayne Talks Fatherhood, Shares Nipsey Hussle Photo with Son Kameron for Little Brother Kross
Photo:

getty; Lil Wayne/instagram

Lil Wayne is serious about being there for his sons.

The rapper, 40, was just beginning his appearance on Matt Barnes' "All the Smoke" podcast on Thursday when he got a call from 13-year-old son Kameron.

"I'm so sorry, one second," he tells the hosts as he takes the call. "That's Killa, that's Kam, he's going to sleep."

"Daddy duty don't ever stop," Barnes agrees.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 


"Goodnight boy, l love you," he tells Kameron before asking, "Where boss man? He asleep?"

Wayne refers to Kameron's younger brother, 6-year-old Kross — who Kameron's mom, Lauren London, shares with late partner Nipsey Hussle, as Kameron confirms he's asleep. "They got a picture of his daddy on the wall looking just like him," Wayne says. "Love you, I'll take a picture and send it to you to show him."

Lil Wayne's Family
Reginae Carter Instagram

Elsewhere in the interview, the "A Milli" rapper talked about taking fatherhood seriously after growing up without his own dad. In addition to Kameron, is also dad to son Neal, 13, with singer NiveaDwayne Carter III, 14, with Sarah Vivan, and daughter Reginae Carter, 24, with ex-wife Antonia "Toya" Johnson.

"It's important. That's life," he says of spending time with his kids. "How you need food to live. I didn't have one of those, I didn't have a father, so it's not easy to do something you didn't have done for you and try to figure it out."

Wayne continues, "When you're in a position like myself, you don't ask. I figured it out, and I'm at the age now where it's not a challenge anymore. It was a challenge before. Their love cancels all the challenges out."

Related Articles
Lil' Kim
Lil' Kim Shares Photos of Daughter's Birthday Last Year, Says She 'Didn't Have Time To Plan' Extravagant Party
vanessa and nick lachey kids vacation.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Pose with All Three Kids on Kiawah Island Trip: 'Summer Fun Going Strong'
Bode Miller Says Late Daughter Emmy Was Meant to 'Change the World' on 5th Anniversary of Her Death
Bode Miller Says Daughter Emmy Was Meant to 'Change the World' on 5th Anniversary of Her Death
Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling
Dean McDermott and Wife Tori Spelling Enjoy 'Inspiring' Night Out with Four of Their Kids at Gala
Chrissy Teigen Luna lasagna.
Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Facepalm After Dropping Lasagna John Legend Made Them for Girls' Trip
Dwayne Johnson Puckers Up as He Holds Daughter Tiana During Her Princess Party with Friends
Dwayne Johnson Puckers Up as He Holds Daughter Tiana During Her Princess Party with Friends
Cody and Erika Gifford Pregnant
Cody Gifford's Pregnant Wife Erika Shows Off Maternity Style in Black Gown — See Her Bump!
Jessica Alba and daughter Honor at French Open
Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor, 15, Is Mom's Mini-Me as They Enjoy 'Girls Day' Out at French Open
tori spelling children
Tori Spelling's Son Liam Shares Sweet Photo for Sister Stella's 15th Birthday: 'Love You So Much'
Khloé Kardashian Gave Fans the First Look At Her Son In Season Two Premiere of 'The Kardashians'
Why Khloé Kardashian Changed Baby Son Tatum's Last Name
Hoda Kotb attends the 70th anniversary celebration of NBC's "Today"
Hoda Kotb Says Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Asked to Wear a Crop Top: 'We're Not Doing That'
gordon ramsey wife miscarriage
Gordon Ramsay's Wife Tana Reflects on Past Miscarriage in Emotional Post: 'Forever in Our Hearts'
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick celebrate their son's 6th birthday
Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Says Couple Wants to Live Like 'Full Nomads' with Son, 6
Hilarie Burton and Her Kids Enjoy Her Town's First Pride Celebration: 'Melting Pot of Joy and Love'
Hilarie Burton and Her Kids Enjoy Her Town's First Pride Celebration: 'Melting Pot of Joy and Love'
Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots Recalls Late Nick Cordero’s Feelings About Fatherhood Ahead of Son Elvis' 4th Birthday
Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining Healthy Relationship with Exes After Their Divorces
Jennifer Garner, Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining ‘Healthy Relationships’ with Exes for Their Kids