Lil Wayne Takes Call from Son Kameron, 13, to Say Goodnight During Live Podcast Recording: 'Love You'

Lil Wayne is serious about being there for his sons.

The rapper, 40, was just beginning his appearance on Matt Barnes' "All the Smoke" podcast on Thursday when he got a call from 13-year-old son Kameron.

"I'm so sorry, one second," he tells the hosts as he takes the call. "That's Killa, that's Kam, he's going to sleep."

"Daddy duty don't ever stop," Barnes agrees.

"Goodnight boy, l love you," he tells Kameron before asking, "Where boss man? He asleep?"

Wayne refers to Kameron's younger brother, 6-year-old Kross — who Kameron's mom, Lauren London, shares with late partner Nipsey Hussle, as Kameron confirms he's asleep. "They got a picture of his daddy on the wall looking just like him," Wayne says. "Love you, I'll take a picture and send it to you to show him."

Elsewhere in the interview, the "A Milli" rapper talked about taking fatherhood seriously after growing up without his own dad. In addition to Kameron, is also dad to son Neal, 13, with singer Nivea, Dwayne Carter III, 14, with Sarah Vivan, and daughter Reginae Carter, 24, with ex-wife Antonia "Toya" Johnson.

"It's important. That's life," he says of spending time with his kids. "How you need food to live. I didn't have one of those, I didn't have a father, so it's not easy to do something you didn't have done for you and try to figure it out."

Wayne continues, "When you're in a position like myself, you don't ask. I figured it out, and I'm at the age now where it's not a challenge anymore. It was a challenge before. Their love cancels all the challenges out."

