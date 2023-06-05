Lil Wayne Sits Courtside with Lookalike Son Kameron, 13, at NBA Finals — See the Photo!

Lil Wayne is all about making memories with his kids!

On Sunday night, the rapper, 40, sat courtside in Colorado at game two of the NBA Finals, watching the Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets with son Kameron Carter, 13, by his side.

The teen and his dad shared a laugh, showing off father and son's identical smiles. The two also share a sweet tooth, enjoying candy as they took in the game. While the rapper opted for Nerds Gummy Clusters, his son went for Sour Patch Kids.

Lil Wayne and son Kameron. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

Wayne shares Kameron with ex Lauren London. He is also dad to son Neal, 13, with singer Nivea, Dwayne Carter III, 14, with Sarah Vivan, and daughter Reginae Carter, 24, with ex-wife Antonia "Toya" Johnson.

In February, Wayne accepted Dr. Dre’s Global Impact Award from the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, where he reflected on getting into rap as a young father.

Leon Bennett/Getty

"I walked into my momma room and I was 14. She asked me for a kid because my dad was killed. Her son had just blew up and went on his first tour. We did not know that was gonna be six months," he recalled.

"When I came home, she said, ‘Son, I can’t live in this house by myself. We’re gonna have to figure something out,'" he continued. "I’d like to thank Antonia Johnson for reasoning with me and my mom, and my life. I’d like to thank every single one of my kids and every single one of their mothers."

