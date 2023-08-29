Lil Wayne Releases ‘Good Morning,’ the Theme Song for the Fox Sports 1 Series 'Undisputed'

Lil Wayne released the MVP of TV show theme songs.

The rapper, 40, helms the intro music for Skip Bayless’ new Fox Sports 1 series Undisputed. The song titled “Good Morning” dropped on Monday ahead of the show’s premiere.

Sports journalist and commentator Skip Bayless, 71, shared the hip-hop track on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“My brother, Lil Wayne wrote a brand new intro for the all-new Undisputed. It just might be his best yet," The Undisputed host wrote.

The song is brief but the bars go hard — and Weezy brings out more than a few sports references. He raps, “If you ain't got no haters, you ain't poppin, I ain't tryin to hate / Let's have a Jordan and Lebron debate, I got time of day / Drippin' on the chain, my diamonds say what they gotta say / If you think it's a game, I commentate, I ain't got to play.”

Wayne appeared on Monday’s episode of Undisputed and spoke about the song with Bayless, who has become a close friend of his over the years. Bayless called the hip-hop star “the greatest rapper ever” and told him, “What I love about this is you get me as well, maybe even better than anyone gets me and you just nail these lyrics. And I hear ’em and I say, ‘That’s it.’ That’s the essence of Undisputed.”

The “A Milli” musician responded, “I would hope so, I try to make everything I do better than the last thing I did. Just to impress you, just because I know how much you love ‘No Mercy.’ Just to capitalize on what you’ve done. It’s not complicated. It’s not hard. I love the challenge of it anyway. I attacked it that way, I attacked it like an exam an SAT, like if I don’t pass this, I can’t get in.”

He added, “The lyrics are so natural because our relationship and because our love for sports and because the love you have for this, for Undisputed and what we do. It’s so easy to talk about a great person. It’s too easy.”

The Grammy winner will also appear as a guest commentator on the show on Fridays. Bayless announced the news earlier this month on his podcast The Skip Bayless Show.

The sports personality said, “He is the heart and soul into the relaunch and, by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to doing a segment with me live. He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule, but he is going to join me every Friday for a segment.”

The FS1 show was previously titled Skip and Sharpe: Undisputed and recently rebranded as Undisputed after former NFL star Shannon Sharpe announced he was leaving the series in June. Lil Wayne also contributed the theme “No Mercy” to the former show, which ran from 2016 to 2023.

Wayne, who released his first greatest hits album I Am Music earlier this year, has been a long time sports fan.

He's collaborated with the NFL on campaigns and he was recently spotted in June sitting courtside at the NBA Finals in Colorado. The “How to Love” artist took his 13-year-old son Kameron Carter, who he shares with ex Lauren London, to watch the Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets.

