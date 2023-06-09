Lil Wayne has had several successful moments in his lifetime, so how does he remain so nonchalant? He doesn't remember!

Saturday marks the 15th anniversary of Tha Carter III. Reflecting on the milestone for his hit record during an interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper admitted that it's not that big of a deal to him — but only because he hardly remembers the details.

"I’m going to be so honest with you: I don’t know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter One from Tha Carter IV," Wayne, 40, told the outlet. "That’s just my God’s honest truth. You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about. So it holds no significance to me at all."

When asked if its major success in 2008 didn't make a different to him, he stuck to his beliefs.

"Nah, I don’t even know if that’s when Tha Carter III came out. That’s how much I don’t know. I work every day, bro — every single day," the "How to Love" rapper said.

Lil Wayne. Erika Goldring/Getty

"And also, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse. I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing s—," he said.

Given his hazy memory, Wayne also said he doesn't have a favorite project series.

"Not a favorite at all. My favorite song is the last one I record. And then I will forget it after the next one I record," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Mrs. Officer" rapper revealed his motivation to continue to make great rap music.

"Every single action, every single word, every single approach. The reason why I’m still only listening and working on my own s— is because I’m in it. I believe once you start trying to listen to everybody else, you ain’t in it no more. You just happy to be here. But not me. I’m in a gym working on my own game. I don’t care how high you jumping. I don’t care how fast you run. You can’t even stand next to me with that s—."

And he has no plans to stop.

"When you work the way I work, it gets strenuous, and it might flash. And even when you say it, I don’t think you actually mean stop working or doing music," the "A Milli" rapper said. "You probably just mean you want to retire from everything else but the music [laughs]. When you’re an artist — a real artist like myself, I was born this way. So I don’t think that the real true artists and pioneers, they never retire. They died doing this."

Last month, Wayne made headlines and disappointed fans when he walked off stage at his show in Los Angeles after performing for only 30 minutes.

Per HipHopDX, he took the stage over an hour late. Once he was on, he performed for half an hour and brought out surprise guest 2 Chainz before taking a break and giving the stage over to his Young Money artists Lil Twist, Yaj Kader and Allan Cubas.

The crowd was reportedly not happy with Wayne's exit from the stage. Before Cubas could perform his second song, Wayne returned to the stage and told Cubas not to sing anymore.

"We appreciate it, but we ain't about to be bending over backwards for these folks. We work too hard for this s—. We work way too hard," Wayne told Cubas, per a video shared by an attendee on Twitter.

He then turned to the crowd and said, "This my motherf---er' artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj. We are Young Money. We appreciate y'all time."

