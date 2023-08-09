Rapper and Influencer Lil Tay Dead at 14 in 'Sudden and Tragic Passing': Family

The internet personality went viral in 2018 for sharing sensationalized videos on Instagram

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 03:50PM EDT
Rapper and Influencer Lil Tay Dead at 14
Lil Tay. Photo:

Lil Tay/Instagram

The rapper and influencer Lil Tay has died at age 14. 

On Wednesday, a statement was shared on the Instagram account of the internet personality — born Claire Hope — announcing her death. It was then confirmed to Variety by her management.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the statement shared to Hope’s 3.3 million followers said. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.”

Rapper and Influencer Lil Tay Dead at 14
Lil Tay.

Lil Tay/Instagram

The post made by her family shared that her brother, Jason Tian, also died. The cause of death is “still under investigation,” according to the statement.  

The Instagram continued, “Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.” 

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” the post said. 

Lil Tay went viral in 2018 at age 9 for posting sensationalized videos on Instagram of herself rapping and using many expletives about living a lavish lifestyle. Called the “youngest flexer of the century,” the Canadian perfomer was known for recording videos with rappers like Chief Keef and XXXTentacion, and garnered a great deal of criticism for appropriating hip-hop culture and using the N-word

As New York's The Cut reported in 2019, Tay’s brother Jason, starting at age 16, orchestrated much of her social media presence. The pair, as well as their mother Angela Tian, were said to have caused a great deal of “confusion” in the industry at the time by “taking meetings and discussing deals without signing any contracts.”

Her Instagram had not been active since June 2018, with the last post being a tribute to XXXTentacion following his death. “As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here,” she wrote. 

Not long after the “Money Way” singer went viral, she became embroiled in a custody battle between parents Angela Tian and Christopher Hope in late 2018, per The Daily Beast. She was ordered by the court to return to Vancouver and into her father’s custody. 

“He just came back because he wants money,” Tay told The Daily Beast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christopher then denied the allegations to HollywoodLife, saying, “Everyone else involved in this situation is motivated by money and the possibility of making money off of my daughter. I am not fighting about money; I am fighting for my daughter – for her happiness and her future.”

It's unclear where Lil Tay was currently residing.

Related Articles
Angus Cloud, Euphoria Season 2 Episode 4
'Euphoria' Episodes on Max Now Feature a Tribute to Angus Cloud
American musician Sixto Rodriguez performs his first italian concert at Auditorium Manzoni
Rodriguez, Singer and Subject of ‘Searching for Sugar Man,’ Dead at 81
Texas Hiker Who Died of Heat Stroke Was Scatting Fatherâs Ashes: âHorrible Shock,â Says Sister
Texas Hiker on Journey to Scatter Father’s Ashes Found Dead at Utah National Park: 'Horrible Shock'
Octavia Spencer Says Sandra Bullock 'Lost Her Soulmate' After Death of Bryan Randall
Octavia Spencer Says Sandra Bullock 'Lost Her Soulmate' After Death of Bryan Randall
kim and glen campbell
Glen Campbell's Widow Kim Remembers Late Husband on 6th Anniversary of His Death: 'His Legacy Lives On'
Drena De Niro; Leandro Rodriguez
Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Cause of Death Confirmed 1 Month After His Death
Austin Majors during 2007 CARE Awards (Child Actor Recognition Event) Presented by the Bizparentz Foundation - Portraits at Universal Hollywood Globe Theatre in Universal City, CA, United States.
Former 'NYPD Blue' Child Star Austin Majors' Cause of Death Determined
Sinead O'Connor / Bono split image
Sinead O'Connor Laid to Rest in Ireland as Mourners Line Streets to Pay Their Respects
A barrel where a body was discovered in Malibu Lagoon State Beach, California
Man Whose Body Was Found Naked in Barrel on Malibu Beach Was Shot in Head: Coroner
DJ Casper dead
DJ Casper, the Hitmaker Behind the 'Cha Cha Slide,' Dead of Cancer at 58: Report
Olivia Newton-John with husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John's Family Reveal 'Supernatural' Encounters with Her 1 Year After Her Death (Exclusive)
Missing Mother Found Dead Near Torched SUV as Husband Is Charged with Murder
Missing Mother Found Dead Near Torched SUV as Husband Is Charged with Murder
The dairy entrepreneur Giacomo Chiapparini died overwhelmed by 25 thousand wheels of Grana Padano cheese on his farm after after a shelf of Grana Padano collapsed causing a deadly domino effect.
74-Year-Old Italian Man Dies After Being Crushed by Thousands of Cheese Wheels in Warehouse
Ellen Burstyn and William Friedkin arrive at the Academy's 45th Anniversary Screening Of "The Exorcist" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on October 22, 2018
'The Exorcist' Stars Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair Remember Director William Friedkin After His Death at 87
Gesine Bullock-Prado and Sandra Bullock attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'The Lost City'; Sandra Bullock seen arriving at the London Premiere of Oceans 8 with partner Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock's Sister Gesine Bullock-Prado Speaks Out on Bryan Randall's Death, ALS: 'A Cruel Disease'
Ramona Ison, 71, and Monway Ison, 72.
Great-Grandparents and Dog Died Inside Home After AC Broke amid Extreme Texas Heat: 'Huge Loss'