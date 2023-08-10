Lil Tay's Death Announcement Removed from Instagram as Dad, Lawyer Unable to Confirm News

Only one day after a statement was shared to 14-year-old rapper and influencer Lil Tay's Instagram account announcing her death, the post has been removed.

After the statement was released on Wednesday, the social media personality's father and a lawyer representing her mother were unable to confirm the news to PEOPLE. Meanwhile, her former manager Harry Tsang reportedly called the "legitimacy" of the post about Lil Tay (born name Claire Hope) into question, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," he told the outlet. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved."

In a statement to PEOPLE about the recent news, Lil Tay's mother Angela Tian’s Vancouver-based lawyer Fraser MacLean of MacLean Family Law said, "Given the sensitive nature of the situation, we have no comment at this time."

When reached by PEOPLE, Lil Tay's father Christopher Hope said, "I don't have any comment."

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner have no record of the alleged death.

Lil Tay/Instagram

The Instagram post shared to Lil Tay's account on Wednesday announced "the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock," the post continued.

The post said that her brother, Jason Tian, also died. The cause of death is “still under investigation,” according to the statement.

The Instagram continued, “Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.”

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” the post said.

Lil Tay went viral in 2018 at age 9 for posting sensationalized videos on Instagram of herself rapping and using many expletives about living a lavish lifestyle. Called the “youngest flexer of the century,” the Canadian perfomer was known for recording videos with rappers like Chief Keef and XXXTentacion, and garnered a great deal of criticism for appropriating hip-hop culture and using the N-word.

As New York's The Cut reported in 2019, Tay’s brother Jason, starting at age 16, orchestrated much of her social media presence. The pair, as well as their mother Angela Tian, were said to have caused a great deal of “confusion” in the industry at the time by “taking meetings and discussing deals without signing any contracts.”

Her Instagram had not been active since June 2018, with the last post being a tribute to XXXTentacion following his death. “As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here,” she wrote.

Not long after the “Money Way” singer went viral, she became embroiled in a custody battle between parents Tian and Hope in late 2018, per The Daily Beast. She was ordered by the court to return to Vancouver and into her father’s custody. While it was unclear where Lil Tay was currently residing, MacLean recently said in court documents that a judge approved Tian's request to move with her daughter to Los Angeles in October 2020.