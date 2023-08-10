Lil Tay's Death Announcement Removed from Instagram as Dad, Lawyer Unable to Confirm News

An Instagram post shared to the rapper and influencer's page on Wednesday announced her "sudden and tragic passing"

By
Daniela Avila,
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Brianne Tracy,
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2016.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Danielle Bacher
Published on August 10, 2023 03:25PM EDT
Rapper and Influencer Lil Tay Dead at 14
Lil Tay. Photo:

Lil Tay/Instagram

Only one day after a statement was shared to 14-year-old rapper and influencer Lil Tay's Instagram account announcing her death, the post has been removed.

After the statement was released on Wednesday, the social media personality's father and a lawyer representing her mother were unable to confirm the news to PEOPLE. Meanwhile, her former manager Harry Tsang reportedly called the "legitimacy" of the post about Lil Tay (born name Claire Hope) into question, per Entertainment Tonight.

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family," he told the outlet. "This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved."

In a statement to PEOPLE about the recent news, Lil Tay's mother Angela Tian’s Vancouver-based lawyer Fraser MacLean of MacLean Family Law said, "Given the sensitive nature of the situation, we have no comment at this time."

When reached by PEOPLE, Lil Tay's father Christopher Hope said, "I don't have any comment."

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner have no record of the alleged death.

Lil Tay Instagram Account Wiped
Lil Tay deleted Instagram post.

Lil Tay/Instagram

The Instagram post shared to Lil Tay's account on Wednesday announced "the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock," the post continued.

The post said that her brother, Jason Tian, also died. The cause of death is “still under investigation,” according to the statement.  

The Instagram continued, “Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.” 

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” the post said. 

Lil Tay went viral in 2018 at age 9 for posting sensationalized videos on Instagram of herself rapping and using many expletives about living a lavish lifestyle. Called the “youngest flexer of the century,” the Canadian perfomer was known for recording videos with rappers like Chief Keef and XXXTentacion, and garnered a great deal of criticism for appropriating hip-hop culture and using the N-word

As New York's The Cut reported in 2019, Tay’s brother Jason, starting at age 16, orchestrated much of her social media presence. The pair, as well as their mother Angela Tian, were said to have caused a great deal of “confusion” in the industry at the time by “taking meetings and discussing deals without signing any contracts.”

Her Instagram had not been active since June 2018, with the last post being a tribute to XXXTentacion following his death. “As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here,” she wrote. 

Not long after the “Money Way” singer went viral, she became embroiled in a custody battle between parents Tian and Hope in late 2018, per The Daily Beast. She was ordered by the court to return to Vancouver and into her father’s custody. While it was unclear where Lil Tay was currently residing, MacLean recently said in court documents that a judge approved Tian's request to move with her daughter to Los Angeles in October 2020. 

Related Articles
Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs
Paramore Cancels Rest of Tour as Hayley Williams Recovers from 'Scary' Lung Infection: 'Sorry for the Chaos'
Madonna Teases New Tour
Madonna Teases World Tour with Series of Sultry Selfies: 'Very Soon, I'll Be Traveling to You'
Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection
Selena Gomez to Host First Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit for Mental Health This Fall (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Taylor Swift Announces '1989 (Taylor's Version),' Receives 8-Minute Deafening Standing Ovation at Last L.A. Show
MatPat Hosts the 2023 Streamy Awards
Streamy Awards Host MatPat Calls on Tana Mongeau and More Content Creators to Help Perfect the 2023 Show (Exclusive)
Singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, dancer and activist Olivia Newton-John is photographed with husband John Easterling at their home on April 6, 2018
Olivia Newton-John’s Widower Says They Committed to 'Love Each Other Forever or Until the End of Time' (Exclusive)
Robbie Robertson Dies
Robbie Robertson, The Band's Songwriter and Primary Guitarist, Dead at 80
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards arrive for the private view of 'The Rolling Stones: Exhibitionism' Saatchi Gallery
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Honored with 'Glimmer Twins' Statues in Dartford Hometown
Rapper and Influencer Lil Tay Dead at 14
Rapper and Influencer Lil Tay Dead at 14 in 'Sudden and Tragic Passing': Family
Grupo Frontera Talks Bad Bunny Collab, El Comienzo and Reveals Why Payo Initially Ignored the Invite to Join the Band
Grupo Frontera's Payo Initially Ignored Juan's Message to Join the Band — So They Texted His Dad (Exclusive)
BeyoncÃ©Â Security Guard Goes Viral After Fans Spot Handsome Smile During 'Mute'
Beyoncé's Security Guard Goes Viral After Fans Spot His 'Impressed' Smile During Her 'Energy' Performance
Selena Gomez Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert With Sister Gracie
Selena Gomez Attends BFF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert with Sister Gracie
Whitney Houston at Madison Square Garden in her first concert appearance here since the fall of 1985
Whitney Houston Recalled Conversations with Aretha Franklin, Early Modeling Days in 1985: From the Archives
mark ronson dua lipa
Mark Ronson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip of Dua Lipa Rewriting 'Barbie’' Soundtrack Hit 'Dance the Night'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)
Riley Keough Remembers Last Time She Saw Mom Lisa Marie Presley and 'How Beautiful She Looked'
Singer Elvis Presley and his bride Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, pose for photograph following their wedding at the Aladdin Hotel.
Priscilla Presley Allowed to Be Buried Close to Elvis Presley as Riley Keough Officially Named Sole Trustee