Lil Nas X Spotted in New York City Wearing Pink and White Athleisure With Oversized Boots

The rapper was spotted arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 24, 2023 09:01PM EDT
Lil Nas X arrives at JFK airport in NYC on the day Twitter was renamed X. It is speculated that this name change of Twitter might have alleviated the tension between Elon Musk and Lil Nas X.
Photo:

backgrid

Lil Nas X knows how to make a statement.

Just hours after going viral after speaking out about Twitter's rebranding, the musician, 24, was spotted arriving at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The Grammy winner stayed comfortable during his travel day by wearing an oversized pink and white hoodie with matching shorts.

The rapper wore the attire while leaving the hood of the sweater on his head and sporting earbuds. He topped off the look with a pair of tactical black boots.

backgrid

Elon Musk has been focusing on product design & new technology for Twitter since stepping down as CEO in May. He first announced that the platform's logo would change to an "X" in a series of posts shared on the social media platform Saturday.

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he wrote in one post.

He added in another, "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow." A day later, he joked about his affinity for the letter "X," tweeting, “Not sure what subtle clues gave it [away], but I like the letter X,” alongside a photo of himself making an “X” with his arms in front of a wall covered in the letter.

After Musk's series of tweets, the "Old Town Road" singer shared in a post on the platform, "since i haven’t released music in 5 years and twitter pays you now. i am ready to accept my destiny as twitter supreme again."

He continued in another post, "i appreciate elon renaming the app after me but this is honestly overwhelming." The response also comes a few months after the performer commented about the platform's change to its verification and subscription service by writing in a tweet, "on my soul i didn’t pay for twitter blue, u will feel my wrath tesla man!"

