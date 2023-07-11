Lil Nas X Stopped by Norwegian Police After Riding Scooter Through Tunnel: Report

The singer is scheduled to perform at Slottsfjell festival later this week

By
Daniela Avila
Published on July 11, 2023 09:45PM EDT
Lil Nas X performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
Lil Nas X performs in the UK on June 25, 2023. Photo:

Leon Neal/Getty 

Lil Nas X is reportedly one of four Americans who were stopped by Norwegian police after they rode electric scooters through an Oslo tunnel.

After they were stopped, authorities briefly closed the tunnel but none of the scooter riders were charged or detained, the police department wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. Per police, the group of riders followed a GPS route into the tunnel on Monday night and used "large parts of the roadway," so lanes had to be shut down.

“They apologized. We have escorted them out,” the police department added, per the Associated Press.

Though the police department did not confirm his identity, Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet reported that Lil Nas X, 24, was one of the tourists.

Per Rolling Stone, the Montero singer shared photos from the outing on Instagram — including shots from inside the tunnel. One featured the caption “about to go to jail in Norway.” 

In a follow-up post, he shared a photo posing alongside two police officers. The caption read: “nvm they f— wit my music."

When reached by PEOPLE, a rep for the rapper had no additional comment.

Lil Nas X is in Norway for a performance at Slottsfjell festival this week.

Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter performed at the European Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden. During the show, a sex toy was thrown at him onstage by a fan.

In a video shared on Twitter, Lil Nas X was seen performing his song “Panini” when he was interrupted by an item thrown at his feet. Startled, the rapper jumped back slightly as the music stopped. Lil Nas X then walked towards the object as he looked out in the crowd to try and spot who threw it. 

The rapper picked up the vagina-shaped sex toy and inspected it before he laughed and showed it to his group of backup dancers, who joined him onstage. "Who threw their p---- onstage?" the rapper shouted jokingly to the crowd as he displayed the sex toy.

The "Industry Baby" singer will perform at a series of European festivals this summer.

