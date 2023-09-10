Lil Nas X Walks Red Carpet Premiere Shirtless After Bomb Threat

For Lil Nas X, the show must go on.

The Grammy-winning “Old Town Road” singer, 24, appeared unbothered Saturday at the world premiere screening of his documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which was delayed by half an hour due to a bomb threat, PEOPLE can confirm.

Lil Nas X walked the red carpet without incident, attended the screening at the Roy Thomson theater in Toronto and participated in a Q&A with the filmmakers afterward. All the while, he remained in good spirits.

Following the event, a representative for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which hosted the premiere, confirmed a threat. It was first reported by Variety.

"Earlier this evening, we were made aware by the Toronto Police Service of an investigation in the vicinity of the red carpet for the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero screening,” a rep said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist,” the statement continued.

Lil Nas X at the TIFF premiere of his documentary. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The rep added that “standard security measures” were followed before the screening commenced. A spokesperson for the Toronto police said no report was filed, and they had no additional information.

Though Variety reported that the threat was made by a “homophobic caller” targeting the openly queer performer, the TIFF rep could not confirm that information.

A shirtless Lil Nas X arrived at the red carpet just before 10 p.m. local time, where he chatted with reporters about the concert film, which follows him behind the scenes of his Long Live Montero tour.

Footage in the film shows him in rehearsal, hanging with his large, boisterous family and meeting Madonna.

Lil Nas X said he hopes viewers “get some realness from it because I'm always like, joking and trolling like 24/7," adding, "I hope they get a real side of me, and hopefully they love it."

At the screening, the rapper sat in the audience smiling and laughing, even rising from his seat at one point. When the Deniece Williams song “Free,” which is featured in the film, played, the performer clapped along with enthusiasm.

Afterward, Lil Nas X participated in a Q&A with directors Carlos López Estrada and Zac Emanuel. He told the audience that he hoped to branch out to other genres of music, saying, "I want to do some like folk music. What else do I want to do? Like, like, like Brazilian funk.”

Directing is also on his agenda. “There's going to be something that's going to happen,” he said.

Lil Nas X's overall message — which dovetails with one of the themes of the documentary — is to take risks. "If you're scared to do something, you probably should,” he told the crowd. “Like a lot of times, when you feel stuck in life, do the thing that you're most afraid to do.”

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero has no release date set.

