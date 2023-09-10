Lil Nas X Walks Red Carpet Premiere Shirtless After Bomb Threat

A rep for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which hosted the premiere of the documentary about the Grammy winner, confirmed a police investigation

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson joined PEOPLE as a senior writer in 2022. His work has appeared in TV Guide Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and Us Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 12:11PM EDT
Lil Nas X attends the "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 09, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.
Lil Nas X attends the premiere of his concert documentary at TIFF. Photo:

Leon Bennett/WireImage

For Lil Nas X, the show must go on.

The Grammy-winning “Old Town Road” singer, 24, appeared unbothered Saturday at the world premiere screening of his documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which was delayed by half an hour due to a bomb threat, PEOPLE can confirm.

Lil Nas X walked the red carpet without incident, attended the screening at the Roy Thomson theater in Toronto and participated in a Q&A with the filmmakers afterward. All the while, he remained in good spirits. 

Following the event, a representative for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which hosted the premiere, confirmed a threat. It was first reported by Variety.  

"Earlier this evening, we were made aware by the Toronto Police Service of an investigation in the vicinity of the red carpet for the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero screening,” a rep said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. 

“To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist,” the statement continued. 

Lil Nas X attends the "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 09, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.
Lil Nas X at the TIFF premiere of his documentary.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The rep added that “standard security measures” were followed before the screening commenced. A spokesperson for the Toronto police said no report was filed, and they had no additional information. 

Though Variety reported that the threat was made by a “homophobic caller” targeting the openly queer performer, the TIFF rep could not confirm that information. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A shirtless Lil Nas X arrived at the red carpet just before 10 p.m. local time, where he chatted with reporters about the concert film, which follows him behind the scenes of his Long Live Montero tour

Footage in the film shows him in rehearsal, hanging with his large, boisterous family and meeting Madonna.

Lil Nas X said he hopes viewers “get some realness from it because I'm always like, joking and trolling like 24/7," adding, "I hope they get a real side of me, and hopefully they love it."

At the screening, the rapper sat in the audience smiling and laughing, even rising from his seat at one point. When the Deniece Williams song “Free,” which is featured in the film, played, the performer clapped along with enthusiasm.

Afterward, Lil Nas X participated in a Q&A with directors Carlos López Estrada and Zac Emanuel. He told the audience that he hoped to branch out to other genres of music, saying, "I want to do some like folk music. What else do I want to do? Like, like, like Brazilian funk.”

Directing is also on his agenda. “There's going to be something that's going to happen,” he said. 

Lil Nas X's overall message — which dovetails with one of the themes of the documentary — is to take risks. "If you're scared to do something, you probably should,” he told the crowd. “Like a lot of times, when you feel stuck in life, do the thing that you're most afraid to do.”

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero has no release date set.

Related Articles
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas Seemingly Addresses Sophie Turner Divorce During L.A. Concert: 'It's Been a Crazy Week'
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: SZA performs onstage at Spotifyâs Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on June 25, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify)
SZA Announces Deluxe Version of Sophomore Album 'SOS' — Titled 'Lana' — Featuring '7 to 10' New Songs
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Reunite for the Upcoming Collaboration 'Bongos'
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Set to Perform New Song 'Bongos' at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Anna Kendrick attends the Alice, Darling Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Anna Kendrick 'Heartbroken' to Miss World Premiere of Her Directorial Debut as She Supports Strike
FedexForum Memphis Tennessee general view at night
Person Critically Wounded After Shooting at Memphis Arena During Lil Baby Concert
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B Wants to Rap About 'Freaky' Sex with Husband Offset in Their Next Collaboration
Vince Gil and Don Henley perform onstage with The Eagles during The Classic West at Dodger Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Los Angeles
The Eagles Perform 2-Song Jimmy Buffett Tribute at Madison Square Garden
Neve Campbell Says Her Dance Training 'Helped Me Stay Sane' in 'Challenging' Hollywood (Exclusive)
Neve Campbell Says Her Dance Training 'Helped Me Stay Sane' in 'Challenging' Hollywood (Exclusive)
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion - Bongos
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Music Video for Collaboration 'Bongos'
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023
Travis Barker Returns to the Stage After Postponing Shows for Wife Kourtney Kardashian's 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'
Taylor Hansen attends GRAMMY U Masterclass during SXSW at The Eleanor on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
How Taylor Hanson Helped Get 16K People on Song Supporting Women in Iran: 'You Have a Voice' (Exclusive)
Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen Says His Life 'Changed for the Better' After He Came Out as Gay
Joan Baez Documentary
See Joan Baez Get Candid in Trailer for New Documentary 'I Am a Noise'
French Montana recently filmed a music video in Lagos
French Montana Donates 500 Canoes to the Makoko Community in Nigeria
One Life - Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins Plays a Real-Life Hero in Moving 'One Life' Trailer
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers Share Group Hug at First Show After Joe Jonas Filed for Divorce from Sophie Turner