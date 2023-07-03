Lil Nas X Laughs Off Sex Toy Thrown on Stage During His European Lollapalooza Set

Lil Nas X wasn’t expecting this X-rated gift onstage!

The “Call Me By Your Name” rapper, 24, was left amused after a sex toy was thrown at him onstage by a fan during his set at the European Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday.

In a video shared on Twitter, Lil Nas X was seen performing his song “Panini” when he was interrupted by an item thrown at his feet. Startled, the rapper jumped back slightly as the music stopped. Lil Nas X then walked towards the object as he looked out in the crowd to try and spot who threw it.

The rapper picked up the vagina-shaped sex toy and inspected it before he laughed and showed it to his group of backup dancers, who joined him onstage. "Who threw their p---- onstage?" the rapper shouted jokingly to the crowd as he displayed the sex toy.

Lil Nas X. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

While Lil Nas X luckily escaped injury onstage following the thrown object — the same can’t be said for Bebe Rexha, who suffered a painfully different outcome when the same thing happened to her last month.

On June 19, Rexha, 33, was hit in the face by a concertgoer's phone during the New York City stop of her Best F*n Night of My Life Tour. The pop star ended up with a black eye and split her eyebrow, which required stitches, and the crowd member who threw the phone was arrested on assault charges.

During the concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan, concert attendee Nicolas Malvanga threw his phone at Rexha's face, resulting in the injury. She was escorted off the stage and treated by a medical team at the venue, as seen in footage fans shared on Twitter.

Last month, Lil Nas X took on the new role of stylist as he teamed up with Coach to help style a lucky group of students with career-ready outfits.

Alongside stylist Matthew Mazur, the "Old Town Road" singer worked with the brand to offer the special once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as part of the Coach Foundation's Dream Day.

"I’m really happy to be partnering up with Coach and this program that’s helping other people’s dreams come true, because I know how it feels for me to be achieving my own dreams," Lil Nas X tells PEOPLE exclusively.