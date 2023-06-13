Lil Nas X Collabs with Coach to Surprise Students with Styling Session: 'Dreams Come True' (Exclusive)

The musician helped a group of students choose career-ready outfits at an event on Monday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Hedy Phillips
Published on June 13, 2023
COACH AND LIL NAS X
Photo:

COACH

Lil Nas X has taken on a new role — stylist!

On Monday, the musician teamed up with Coach to help style a lucky group of students with career-ready outfits. Alongside his personal stylist Matt Mazur, the "Old Town Road" singer worked with the brand to offer the special once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as part of the Coach Foundation's Dream Day.

"I’m really happy to be partnering up with Coach and this program that’s helping other people’s dreams come true, because I know how it feels for me to be achieving my own dreams," Lil Nas X tells PEOPLE exclusively.

COACH AND LIL NAS X

COACH

The annual event offers Dream It Real scholars a day of mentorship, networking and professional development as part of the program's ongoing efforts to help create life-changing opportunities for historically underrepresented and marginalized students worldwide.

Before trying on an array of outfits, the students had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with the performer about everything from career advice to music. After the mentoring session, each student tried on different outfits before modeling them in front of their fellow scholars, as he stood in the crowd and cheered for them every step of the way.

Lil Nas X, who describes his own style as shapeshifting, fun, colorful and bright, pulled Coach pieces from the Dream It Real Closets on hand for the students to choose from, carefully choosing what would work perfectly for each person.

He even helped the students take headshots they could use professionally, sprinkling in his own style advice, like owning what you're wearing. "Make sure you feel comfortable and confident in it," he tells PEOPLE of one of his favorite style tips.

COACH AND LIL NAS X

COACH

The Grammy winner became the fashion house's newest global ambassador after making his New York Fashion Week runway debut at its Spring 2023 show.

At the time, he helped to unveil the brand's Courage to Be Real campaign. And though now he's become a style icon for his generation, he tells PEOPLE that that level of confidence wasn't always there. "It has definitely taken some time to build that up to where it is now," he says.

COACH AND LIL NAS X

COACH

But just like the Courage to Be Real campaign, Lil Nas X has continued to break barriers and remain authentic to himself — messages that he shared with the students he joined for Dream Day. He knows more than anyone that you have to be your own biggest fan, and he instilled that in the students he styled with Coach.

"It’s important to always hold high, positive thoughts for yourself as the person that’s wearing the clothes, and then whatever you’re wearing will just feel good," he tells PEOPLE of feeling confident in what you're wearing.

Coach's Dream Day was held in partnership with the Coach Foundation’s partner organizations Opportunity Network, Bottom Line, Point Foundation, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and the Hetrick-Martin Institute. Learn more about Coach Dream It Real here.

