Lil' Kim Shares Photos of Daughter's Birthday Last Year, Says She 'Didn't Have Time To Plan' Extravagant Party

"This year I've been traveling so much that I didn't have time to plan my baby's annual extravagant Royal party," the rapper shared

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 13, 2023 10:18AM EDT
Lil' Kim
Photo:

Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic

Lil' Kim is celebrating her daughter's big day!

The rapper's daughter Royal celebrated her 9th birthday this past weekend and in celebration, Lil' Kim posted a series of Instagrams in honor of her daughter that included a look at Royal's 8th birthday party last year.

The musician explained that she shared past party photos as she "didn't have time" to plan the celebration this year.

"Last year my baby's birthday was everything. Thanks to all of our family and friends and Jennifer @wearegrandscaleevents my awesome party planner girl who put this event together so my baby could have one of the most memorable, happiest, fun-filled birthdays ever," she captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"And a super BIG special Thanks to @lolsurprise one of my princess’s favorites for sponsoring the princess Bee’s @royalreignjones party it was perfect. 👌 🙏🙏🙏 Thank You!"

"This year I’ve been traveling so much that I didn’t have time to plan my baby’s annual extravagant Royal party," the "Lady Marmalade" rapper wrote. "So today we shut down @ipic with a private screening of The Little Mermaid @hallebailey cause it’s a Royal Reign Mermaid kind of Day! Thank U to everyone at @ipic! U guys really took great care of us and we appreciate it so much!"

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BEAUTIFUL LITTLE PRINCESS BEE @royalreignjones Mommie loves u soooooooo much! We will now be heading over to the next private location Moms, Dads, and Kids! Let’s have some Fun!!! 🙌," she concluded.

In 2020, Royal made her red carpet debut with her mom at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors. While Lil’ Kim sported an all-black ensemble — including a black mini dress and thigh-high velvet boots — Royal donned a sparkly gold jacket over a white-and-yellow dress and capris, complete with a matching headpiece and purse.

In her acceptance speech at Lincoln Center, Lil’ Kim — who was also celebrating her birthday — gave her already stylish daughter a shout-out.

“My beautiful baby, Royal Reign, is in the building! Hi!” she said, while the camera pans to a smiling Royal.

Related Articles
Heidi Klum celebrates 50th Birthday
Heidi Klum Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with Extravagant Gatsby-Themed Party: See the Photos
tori spelling children
Tori Spelling's Son Liam Shares Sweet Photo for Sister Stella's 15th Birthday: 'Love You So Much'
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Daughter Everly to Celebrate Her 10th Birthday: âYou Are Everything
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwbacks of Daughter Everly on Her 10th Birthday: ‘You Are Everything’
Khloe Kardashian little mermaid
Khloé Kardashian Rents Out Theater, Treats Daughter and Cousins to 'Little Mermaid' Screening
Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Offset Brings 'Princesses' Kulture and Kalea to 'Little Mermaid''' Premiere — See the Royal Photos!
Queen Elizabeth and Paddington the Bear have tea
Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee Skit with Paddington Wins BAFTA — See the Beloved Bear's Reaction
Psalm's 4th Birthday Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Son Psalm on 4th Birthday: 'So Happy You Chose Me to Be Your Mommy'
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Palace Balcony Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Party: Photos
King Charles, Princess Charlotte
King Charles Celebrates Granddaughter Princess Charlotte's 8th Birthday with Sweet Message
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Sobbing' as She Celebrates Daughter True's 5th Birthday with Throwback Photos
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Sobbing' as She Celebrates Daughter True's 5th Birthday with Throwback Photos
Khloe Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Cute Octonauts-Themed 5th Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian Throws Daughter True a Lavish 'Octonauts'-Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos
Lady Eliza Spencer Shares Photos from Twin Sister Amelia's Pre-Wedding Bash
Lady Eliza Spencer Shares Photos from Twin Sister Amelia's Beachside Pre-Wedding Bash
Kim Kardashian Shares Photos From North West's Creepy 'Camp North' Glamping Birthday Weekend. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfWjvqDLkr8/.
See All the Photos from North West's Epic Glamping Birthday Weekend — Featuring a Private Jet!
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos of New Year's Celebrations
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Khai During Beachy New Year's Celebrations