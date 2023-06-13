Lil' Kim Shares Photos of Daughter's Birthday Last Year, Says She 'Didn't Have Time To Plan' Extravagant Party

Lil' Kim is celebrating her daughter's big day!

The rapper's daughter Royal celebrated her 9th birthday this past weekend and in celebration, Lil' Kim posted a series of Instagrams in honor of her daughter that included a look at Royal's 8th birthday party last year.

The musician explained that she shared past party photos as she "didn't have time" to plan the celebration this year.

"Last year my baby's birthday was everything. Thanks to all of our family and friends and Jennifer @wearegrandscaleevents my awesome party planner girl who put this event together so my baby could have one of the most memorable, happiest, fun-filled birthdays ever," she captioned the post.

"And a super BIG special Thanks to @lolsurprise one of my princess’s favorites for sponsoring the princess Bee’s @royalreignjones party it was perfect. 👌 🙏🙏🙏 Thank You!"

"This year I’ve been traveling so much that I didn’t have time to plan my baby’s annual extravagant Royal party," the "Lady Marmalade" rapper wrote. "So today we shut down @ipic with a private screening of The Little Mermaid @hallebailey cause it’s a Royal Reign Mermaid kind of Day! Thank U to everyone at @ipic! U guys really took great care of us and we appreciate it so much!"

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BEAUTIFUL LITTLE PRINCESS BEE @royalreignjones Mommie loves u soooooooo much! We will now be heading over to the next private location Moms, Dads, and Kids! Let’s have some Fun!!! 🙌," she concluded.



In 2020, Royal made her red carpet debut with her mom at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors. While Lil’ Kim sported an all-black ensemble — including a black mini dress and thigh-high velvet boots — Royal donned a sparkly gold jacket over a white-and-yellow dress and capris, complete with a matching headpiece and purse.

In her acceptance speech at Lincoln Center, Lil’ Kim — who was also celebrating her birthday — gave her already stylish daughter a shout-out.

“My beautiful baby, Royal Reign, is in the building! Hi!” she said, while the camera pans to a smiling Royal.