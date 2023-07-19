Lil Durk Cancels Tour Due to Health Issues

Lil Durk canceled a slew of tour dates, including his scheduled appearance at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday due to reported health issues.

On Tuesday, 24 of Lil Durk's Sorry for the Drought Tour performances were marked as canceled on the Ticketmaster website. The only remaining performances include two in the "3 Headed Goat" rapper's hometown of Chicago. He is scheduled to perform a solo show at the United Center on Aug. 11, with an appearance at the WGCI Summer Jam on Aug. 12 at the same venue.

DJ Akademiks published a statement from Lil Durk, 30, on his Instagram page, although the rapper has not publicly shared the message himself.

"Since I'm still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance," the statement reads. "While I'm home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I'll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing."

Lil Durk. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, was reportedly hospitalized earlier this month for severe dehydration and exhaustion in Ohio, a source close to the rapper told TMZ Hip Hop on July 13. He was taken to a hospital on July 6, where doctors reportedly told him his situation was serious. Lil Durk was then forced to cancel performances in Europe and a planned appearance at the ESPYs Awards.

"My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this," the rapper said in a statement to TMZ Hip Hop. "I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to."

The "All Love" emcee was previously hospitalized after his Lollapalooza 2022 performance in Chicago. He was injured after onstage pyrotechnics went off directly in front of him. Lil Durk later shared a photo of himself wearing a face mask and a bandage covering his right eye. Although he finished the performance, Lil Durk told fans he would have to "take a break & focus on my health."

Lil Durk scored one of the biggest hits of his career with "All My Life," a collaboration with J. Cole. The song is featured on his latest album, Almost Healed, and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On July 1, the rapper celebrated the song earning the RIAA's Platinum certification, meaning over 1 million total units sold in the U.S.

"Thank you," Lil Durk wrote to fans on Instagram. "I send my love out to all my fans for keeping me motivated and hungry and not lazy and comfortable."