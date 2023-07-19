Lil Durk Cancels Tour Due to Health Issues

The 'All My Life' rapper still plans to perform two shows in his hometown Chicago next month

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 12:41AM EDT
Lil Durk performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival
Lil Durk. Photo:

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Lil Durk canceled a slew of tour dates, including his scheduled appearance at Rolling Loud Miami on Friday due to reported health issues.

On Tuesday, 24 of Lil Durk's Sorry for the Drought Tour performances were marked as canceled on the Ticketmaster website. The only remaining performances include two in the "3 Headed Goat" rapper's hometown of Chicago. He is scheduled to perform a solo show at the United Center on Aug. 11, with an appearance at the WGCI Summer Jam on Aug. 12 at the same venue.

DJ Akademiks published a statement from Lil Durk, 30, on his Instagram page, although the rapper has not publicly shared the message himself.

"Since I'm still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance," the statement reads. "While I'm home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I'll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing."

Rapper Lil Durk performs during "One Big Party Tour" at Capital One Arena
Lil Durk.

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, was reportedly hospitalized earlier this month for severe dehydration and exhaustion in Ohio, a source close to the rapper told TMZ Hip Hop on July 13. He was taken to a hospital on July 6, where doctors reportedly told him his situation was serious. Lil Durk was then forced to cancel performances in Europe and a planned appearance at the ESPYs Awards.

"My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this," the rapper said in a statement to TMZ Hip Hop. "I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The "All Love" emcee was previously hospitalized after his Lollapalooza 2022 performance in Chicago. He was injured after onstage pyrotechnics went off directly in front of him. Lil Durk later shared a photo of himself wearing a face mask and a bandage covering his right eye. Although he finished the performance, Lil Durk told fans he would have to "take a break & focus on my health."

Lil Durk scored one of the biggest hits of his career with "All My Life," a collaboration with J. Cole. The song is featured on his latest album, Almost Healed, and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On July 1, the rapper celebrated the song earning the RIAA's Platinum certification, meaning over 1 million total units sold in the U.S.

"Thank you," Lil Durk wrote to fans on Instagram. "I send my love out to all my fans for keeping me motivated and hungry and not lazy and comfortable."

Related Articles
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé's Pittsburgh Renaissance Tour Stop Canceled — Here's Why
Madonna Shares New Pictures After Health Scare
Madonna Shares New Pictures After Hospitalization for Serious Bacterial Infection
Sam Smith
Sam Smith 'Super Nervous' to Return to Performing for the First Time 'After a Month of Vocal Rest'
Drake Performs with Hologram of Younger Self and Nearly Gets Hit by Fan's Phone at First Tour Stop
Drake Performs with Version of Younger Self and Nearly Gets Hit by Fan's Phone at First Tour Stop
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Cancels Chicago Concert Due to 'Minor' Medical Issue with One of Her Legs
Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After 'Serious Bacterial Infection'
Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection
Singer Doja Cat performs on the Main Stage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 24, 2022
Doja Cat Announces First Tour in 4 Years with Special Guests Ice Spice and Doechii — See the Dates
Anita Baker, Babyface
Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Her Tour Due to 'Verbal Abuse' and 'Threats of Violence' from His Fans
Lil Durk Has Scary Accident At Lollapalooza in Chicago
Lil Durk Says He'll 'Take a Break' from Performing After Pyrotechnic Accident at Lollapalooza
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Walks Off Stage After 30 Minutes at LA Show Due to Low Energy Crowd: 'We Work Way Too Hard'
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021
Bebe Rexha attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023
Bebe Rexha Assailant Told Police He Thought It 'Would Be Funny' to Hit Her with Phone as Charges Unveiled
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12066508av) Desiigner poses on the red carpet prior to the premiere of the season two of FX television show 'Dave' at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 June 2021. 'Dave' season 2 will be available to stream on FX on 11 June. Dave Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jun 2021
Desiigner Seeking Help for Mental Health After Allegedly Exposing Himself to Flight Attendant
Jennie from Blackpink and V from BTS
Jennie from Blackpink and BTS' V Spotted Holding Hands in Paris
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper/singer Don Toliver visits SiriusXM Studios on February 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Justin Bieber Surprises Fans at Don Toliver's Rolling Loud Set After Canceling 'Justice World Tour'
Jimmy Buffett at Day 10 of the US Open held at the USTA Tennis Center on September 5, 2018 in New York City.
Jimmy Buffett Says He's Heading 'Home' and Going on a Fishing Trip After Hospitalization