7 Pairs of Summer-Friendly Pants Inspired by Celeb-Worn Styles, Starting at Just $19

It’s late July and it is hot out there. Staying comfortable in the heat is an hour-by-hour exercise of hydration (preferably with something icy), air conditioning (also icy), and breezy clothes.

If shorts and dresses aren’t your thing, consider a pair of summer pants like those we’ve seen on celebs including Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, Sandra Bullock, and, most recently, Emma Watson. From capri-length to wide-leg, these A-listers are proving you can beat the heat without baring your legs.

To find affordable pairs that fit well and are light enough for summer weather, we turned to Amazon’s Customer-Most Loved list. Products need to have more than 1,000 customer reviews and a rating over four stars to get on the list. It’s a solid way to find items that have a good reputation among shoppers with lots of reviews to read for further details on sizing, fabric, and anything else you may want to know before buying clothes online.

Lightweight Pants for Summer at Amazon

Our finds start at just $19 and include casual styles with elastic waistbands and drawstring closures, as well as breezy dress pants fit for work or parties. There are seven styles in total to shop, all backed by excellent ratings and reviews from real shoppers.

Ecupper Cropped Wide Leg Cotton Pants

Amazon

This ultra-popular cropped style is made from lightweight cotton and comes in sizes 0–22. The pants have a breezy wide-leg silhouette with pockets on either side. And you can pick them up in 15 colors, including pretty shades of brown and green. They resemble the style Jennifer Lawrence has worn on repeat and a pair Gwyneth Paltrow sported late last summer.

The Ecupper Cropped Wide Leg Cotton Pants have more than 5,200 five-star ratings from shoppers. Reviewers call them “perfect for summer,” and one person, who wore the pants on a hot and humid travel day with lots of walking wrote, “They did not stretch or become baggy or saggy or slide down.” They dubbed the style their “new favorite summer pants.”

Lnx High Waisted Wide Leg Linen Trousers

Amazon

These cotton-linen pinstriped pants are the perfect candidate for those in-between occasions when you don’t want to be too casual but don’t need to fully dress up (think co-worker happy hours or a family birthday bunch). They have an easy-to-style wide-leg silhouette with a high rise and drawstring closure, plus pockets on either side. And they come in 22 colors (including solids like black and plush pink) in sizes S–5XL.

The pants have over 2,900 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer called them “comfortable for the summer heat” and said the fabric did not irritate their sensitive skin. “I plan to buy more pairs in other colors,” they concluded.

Keep cool and feel good in summer pants. Scroll for more customer-loved styles from Amazon.

Alex Evenings Straight Leg Dress Pant (Regular and Petite) in Black Chiffon

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Wide Leg Linen-Blend Pant

Amazon

Iximo Linen Tapered Pants

Amazon

Lock and Love Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants with Drawstring

Amazon

LaovanIn Cropped Wide Leg Cotton Trousers

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

