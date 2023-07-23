7 Pairs of Summer-Friendly Pants Inspired by Celeb-Worn Styles, Starting at Just $19

Customer-loved linen, cotton, and palazzo pants

By
Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

Published on July 23, 2023 06:00AM EDT

It’s late July and it is hot out there. Staying comfortable in the heat is an hour-by-hour exercise of hydration (preferably with something icy), air conditioning (also icy), and breezy clothes. 

If shorts and dresses aren’t your thing, consider a pair of summer pants like those we’ve seen on celebs including Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, Sandra Bullock, and, most recently, Emma Watson. From capri-length to wide-leg, these A-listers are proving you can beat the heat without baring your legs. 

To find affordable pairs that fit well and are light enough for summer weather, we turned to Amazon’s Customer-Most Loved list. Products need to have more than 1,000 customer reviews and a rating over four stars to get on the list. It’s a solid way to find items that have a good reputation among shoppers with lots of reviews to read for further details on sizing, fabric, and anything else you may want to know before buying clothes online. 

Lightweight Pants for Summer at Amazon

Our finds start at just $19 and include casual styles with elastic waistbands and drawstring closures, as well as breezy dress pants fit for work or parties. There are seven styles in total to shop, all backed by excellent ratings and reviews from real shoppers. 

Ecupper Cropped Wide Leg Cotton Pants

Amazon ECUPPER Womens Casual Loose Elastic Waist Cotton Trouser

Amazon

This ultra-popular cropped style is made from lightweight cotton and comes in sizes 0–22. The pants have a breezy wide-leg silhouette with pockets on either side. And you can pick them up in 15 colors, including pretty shades of brown and green. They resemble the style Jennifer Lawrence has worn on repeat and a pair Gwyneth Paltrow sported late last summer. 

The Ecupper Cropped Wide Leg Cotton Pants have more than 5,200 five-star ratings from shoppers. Reviewers call them “perfect for summer,” and one person, who wore the pants on a hot and humid travel day with lots of walking wrote, “They did not stretch or become baggy or saggy or slide down.” They dubbed the style their “new favorite summer pants.”

Lnx High Waisted Wide Leg Linen Trousers 

Amazon LNX Womens Linen Pants High Waisted Wide Leg Drawstring Casual Loose Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

These cotton-linen pinstriped pants are the perfect candidate for those in-between occasions when you don’t want to be too casual but don’t need to fully dress up (think co-worker happy hours or a family birthday bunch). They have an easy-to-style wide-leg silhouette with a high rise and drawstring closure, plus pockets on either side. And they come in 22 colors (including solids like black and plush pink) in sizes S–5XL. 

The pants have over 2,900 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer called them “comfortable for the summer heat” and said the fabric did not irritate their sensitive skin. “I plan to buy more pairs in other colors,” they concluded. 

Keep cool and feel good in summer pants. Scroll for more customer-loved styles from Amazon. 

Alex Evenings Straight Leg Dress Pant (Regular and Petite) in Black Chiffon 

Amazon Alex Evenings Women's Full Length Straight Leg Dress Pant

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Wide Leg Linen-Blend Pant

Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant

Amazon

Iximo Linen Tapered Pants

Amazon IXIMO Women's Tapered Pants 100% Linen

Amazon

Lock and Love Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants with Drawstring

Amazon Lock and Love Womens Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Maxi Pants

Amazon

LaovanIn Cropped Wide Leg Cotton Trousers 

Amazon LaovanIn Women's Wide Leg Capri Pants

Amazon

