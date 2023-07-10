Many skincare formulas are powerful enough to treat some of our biggest beauty areas of interest, including blemishes, dull skin, and fine lines and wrinkles. However, if you’re looking for more targeted at-home treatments, incorporating light therapy masks into your regimen can up the ante and increase the skin’s overall rejuvenation process to treat, get rid of, and even prevent skincare concerns.

“Light therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses specific wavelengths of light to stimulate cellular activity in the skin,” Courtney Moseley, a P.A. who specialized in skincare, tells PEOPLE. “It is often used to treat many issues, including fine lines, acne, redness, and hyperpigmentation.” With this in mind, Moseley says investing in a light therapy mask brings the benefits of light therapy home and allows for an easier way to enhance skin rejuvenation and save money on treatments. “These at-home masks are relatively simple and quick to use, offering similar results to in-office light therapy,” Moseley adds.

With such impressive benefits, so many beauty brands now make their own version of a light therapy mask, making it a little more of a challenge to find ones that actually work and are worth the splurge. To find the best light therapy masks, our PEOPLE Tested team decided to take matters into their own hands and conduct real-world testing on 12 masks and wands to find the devices that actually work some magic. And, after 8 weeks of testing, they landed on these top five picks for the best light therapy masks.

Things to Consider When Buying a Light Therapy Mask

Wavelength

“Probably the most important part of selecting a mask is the wavelength specificity,” says Moseley When shopping for a light therapy mask, she says that the mask should explicitly list the wavelengths used and to look for 415nm (nanometers) for blue light and between 630 and 680nm for red light. “Deviations from these specific wavelengths may result in suboptimal benefits.”

Ease of Use

To see desired results, consistency and frequency are crucial when using light therapy devices. “The usability and comfort of the device play a significant role in maintaining a regular treatment routine,” says Moseley. With this in mind, it’s important to consider how much time you have to devote to a light therapy mask routine and what kinds of features might make the mask a little more convenient for your routine.

If you don’t have much time, a wand such as the SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy — which only requires five minutes daily — might be the best choice. For something that takes a little longer but is hands-free, consider the HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask, which has a design made for multitasking and recommends a minimum of 10 minutes three to five days per week.

Skin Concerns

According to Dr. Jeannette Graf, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, it’s also worth considering your skin concerns — or even your skin type — to determine which kind of light will benefit you the most. Many at-home light therapy devices (including masks) utilize the benefits of red light, which can reduce inflammation, stimulate collagen production, and strengthen the skin. Some also use blue light for its anti-bacterial benefits to prevent breakouts, and others use amber light to soothe skin, calm redness, and fade hyperpigmentation.

If you’re looking for a mask that features all three light therapies, we recommend the Therashield 3-in-1 Light Therapy Mask. For a two-in-one option, our top pick for the best spot treatment mask, the SolaWave 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment, is an excellent choice. This handheld light therapy device uses a mix of blue and red light to treat acne and speed up healing.