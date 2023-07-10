Shopping People Tested The 5 Best Light Therapy Devices of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our top pick is the Foreo UFO 2 By Jessie Quinn Published on July 10, 2023 11:56AM EDT In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider Others We Tried How We Tested FAQ Take Our Word for It What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Kristin Kempa Many skincare formulas are powerful enough to treat some of our biggest beauty areas of interest, including blemishes, dull skin, and fine lines and wrinkles. However, if you’re looking for more targeted at-home treatments, incorporating light therapy masks into your regimen can up the ante and increase the skin’s overall rejuvenation process to treat, get rid of, and even prevent skincare concerns. “Light therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses specific wavelengths of light to stimulate cellular activity in the skin,” Courtney Moseley, a P.A. who specialized in skincare, tells PEOPLE. “It is often used to treat many issues, including fine lines, acne, redness, and hyperpigmentation.” With this in mind, Moseley says investing in a light therapy mask brings the benefits of light therapy home and allows for an easier way to enhance skin rejuvenation and save money on treatments. “These at-home masks are relatively simple and quick to use, offering similar results to in-office light therapy,” Moseley adds. With such impressive benefits, so many beauty brands now make their own version of a light therapy mask, making it a little more of a challenge to find ones that actually work and are worth the splurge. To find the best light therapy masks, our PEOPLE Tested team decided to take matters into their own hands and conduct real-world testing on 12 masks and wands to find the devices that actually work some magic. And, after 8 weeks of testing, they landed on these top five picks for the best light therapy masks. Things to Consider When Buying a Light Therapy Mask Wavelength “Probably the most important part of selecting a mask is the wavelength specificity,” says Moseley When shopping for a light therapy mask, she says that the mask should explicitly list the wavelengths used and to look for 415nm (nanometers) for blue light and between 630 and 680nm for red light. “Deviations from these specific wavelengths may result in suboptimal benefits.” Ease of Use To see desired results, consistency and frequency are crucial when using light therapy devices. “The usability and comfort of the device play a significant role in maintaining a regular treatment routine,” says Moseley. With this in mind, it’s important to consider how much time you have to devote to a light therapy mask routine and what kinds of features might make the mask a little more convenient for your routine. If you don’t have much time, a wand such as the SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy — which only requires five minutes daily — might be the best choice. For something that takes a little longer but is hands-free, consider the HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask, which has a design made for multitasking and recommends a minimum of 10 minutes three to five days per week. Skin Concerns According to Dr. Jeannette Graf, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, it’s also worth considering your skin concerns — or even your skin type — to determine which kind of light will benefit you the most. Many at-home light therapy devices (including masks) utilize the benefits of red light, which can reduce inflammation, stimulate collagen production, and strengthen the skin. Some also use blue light for its anti-bacterial benefits to prevent breakouts, and others use amber light to soothe skin, calm redness, and fade hyperpigmentation. If you’re looking for a mask that features all three light therapies, we recommend the Therashield 3-in-1 Light Therapy Mask. For a two-in-one option, our top pick for the best spot treatment mask, the SolaWave 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment, is an excellent choice. This handheld light therapy device uses a mix of blue and red light to treat acne and speed up healing. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Foreo UFO 2 at Currentbody.com Jump to Review Best Wand: Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Spot Treatment: Solawave Bye Acne at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Acne: Therashield 3-in-1 Light Therapy Mask at Therashield.la Jump to Review Best Brightening: HigherDose Red Light Face Mask at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Foreo UFO 2 4.9 Foreo View On Currentbody.com View On Foreo.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Effectiveness 5/5 Design 4.8/5 Skin Texture 5/5 Value 5/5 Pros After the testing period, our skin looked less inflamed. Excellent for beginners as the technology is user-friendly. The battery lasts a long time (we only had to charge it once during the testing period). Cons We wish you didn’t have to buy additional products in order to use this device. Our top pick for the best light therapy mask is the Foreo UFO 2. After testing this device out for eight weeks, we were blown away by how well it rejuvenated our complexion and targeted some of our biggest concerns, which include inflammation and general puffiness. We love how easy the handheld device is to use and found it very simple for a beginner. The treatment period is only 90 seconds so it’s not that much of a time commitment either. This light therapy device uses red and blue light therapy and is designed to activate the brand’s coveted face masks, so, in addition to the device, you also have to make sure to purchase the FOREO UFO-activated masks to see results. While we wish you didn’t have to purchase additional products to reap the benefits of the light therapy device, we also appreciate the overall luxe and salon-worthy experience — it seriously felt like having a professional facial at home. Price at Time of Publish: $299 Recommended Use: 1-2 times per week when masking | Device Type: Handheld | Light Colors: Blue, red | Wavelengths: 463nm (blue), 627nm (red) Best Wand Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy SolaWave View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue Pros Its small, compact size makes it perfect for travel. The wand is simple to use and only requires 5-minute treatments. At the end of the testing period, our dark spots appeared lighter Cons We didn’t see any improvements with our skin’s overall texture. The best LED therapy wand is without a doubt the SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, which celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Gabrielle Union have used. This tiny LED facial device utilizes the benefits of red light therapy to target signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles. It also works to lift and tone the skin, lighten dark spots, and can even help make the skin look less puffy. When testing this device, we found the compact size super convenient and the technology easy to use. We also love how you don’t have to commit to spending a ton of time with this wand since you only need around 5 minutes per day. Although we didn’t see any noteworthy improvements with our skin’s texture, we did notice that after the testing period, our dark spots appeared lighter. Additionally, our skin appeared more radiant with regular use. Price at Time of Publish: $149 Recommended Use: 5 minutes per day | Device Type: Wand | Light Colors: Red | Wavelengths: 660nm Best for Spot Treatment Solawave Bye Acne: 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment 4.5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Solawave.co View On Ulta Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.7/5 Design 4/5 Skin Texture 5/5 Value 4/5 Pros Throughout the testing period, we saw a reduction in blemish size. The compact size makes it easy to travel with. Excellent for beginners as the technology is user-friendly. Cons We think it’s a little too expensive, so it’s worth buying this on sale. The device is designed for spot treatments, so it’s not ideal for the entire face. SolaWave also makes a spot treatment device that’s ideal for breakouts. While testing the SolaWave 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment, we were impressed by how well it reduced breakouts and, with regular use, helped fade some acne dark spots, too. We love that this device is compact in size, so it’s easy to travel with and incorporate into your skincare regimen wherever you go. The device is also very easy to use, making it an ideal option for beginners who want to try out the benefits of light therapy without getting too overwhelmed by all of the bells and whistles some of these devices have. The wand utilizes the bacteria-fighting benefits of blue light along with the inflammation-reducing results of red light to target and treat pimples. It only takes around three minutes per treatment a few times per week, and quickly reduces breakouts with regular use. Since it is such a small device and only used for spot treatments, we think the price is a bit steep. However, it’s totally worth the splurge when it’s on sale. Price at Time of Publish: $99 Recommended Use: 3 minutes per day | Device Type: Handheld | Light Colors: Red, blue | Wavelengths: 415nm (blue), 630nm (red) Best for Acne Therashield 3-in-1 Light Therapy Mask 4.4 Therashield View On Therashield.la Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.5/5 Design 4.6/5 Skin Texture 4.7/5 Value 3/5 Pros It comes with three different light therapy colors for a multitude of benefits. With regular use, it got rid of our blemishes. Excellent for beginners as the technology is user-friendly. Cons The plastic mask can feel a little uncomfortable for long periods of time. It doesn’t cover the side of the face, so keep this in mind. When testing the Therashield 3-in-1 Light Therapy Mask, we originally tried it out for our dark spots but quickly discovered that it actually works extremely well on blemishes. With regular daily use, the mask completely got rid of our breakouts, which we were thrilled about. The light therapy mask features three colors — red, amber, and blue — for different benefits, including promoting tissue repair, diminishing redness, and preventing (and targeting) breakouts, respectively Overall, the mask is easy to use and attached to the face like sunglasses, so you don’t have to worry about straps. Toggling back and forth through the different colored lights is also simple enough for beginners. And, while we found the hard plastic mask to be a bit uncomfortable for long periods of time (especially when sitting up), it’s definitely doable while lying down and relaxing. Price at Time of Publish: $120 Recommended Use: Two 15-minute sessions per day | Device Type: Face mask | Light Colors: Red, amber, blue | Wavelengths: 620nm to 750nm (red), 590nm to 620nm (amber), 435nm to 500nm (blue) These Are the Best Skincare Masks We Tested in Our Lab Best Brightening HigherDose Red Light Face Mask 4.3 Revolve View On Amazon View On Bluemercury.com View On Fwrd.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.3/5 Design 4.5/5 Skin Texture 4.7/5 Value 2/5 Pros It’s constructed from a soft and flexible medical-grade silicone material that is comfortable on the face. The mask is cordless so you can walk around and even do some yoga while wearing it. It has a third strap that wraps around the top of the head so you can go hands-free. With regular use, it gives the skin a healthy-looking glow. Cons It’s expensive. After testing this device out, we were immediately impressed by the results which we saw upon the first use. This face mask features red light therapy and near-infrared technology, which benefits the skin by promoting collagen production and cellular renewal. When testing it out, we noticed a change in the overall radiance of our complexion as it left our skin with a nice and healthy-looking glow. Albeit on the expensive side, we found that this mask is highly functional and worth the splurge thanks to the hands-free design that allows you to move around and even partake in some light exercise or meditation. The red light glow didn’t irritate our skin either, either, but it does make it a little hard to see, so we recommend using this while relaxing in bed or on the couch rather than wearing while sitting in front of your computer. Price at Time of Publish: $349 Recommended Use: Use mask for a minimum of 10 minutes 3 to 5 times per week | Device Type: Face mask | Light Colors: Red | Wavelengths: Not listed Others We Tried CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask: In addition to our list of bests, we also tested the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask. We think this mask is worth mentioning because it’s super comfortable and left our skin with a nice, healthy-looking glow. Additionally, the mask is easy to use, so it’s definitely beginner-friendly. According to the manufacturer, this light therapy mask is supposed to target fine lines and wrinkles but after the 8-week testing period, we didn’t notice a difference in these areas. However, the mask worked well at improving our skin’s radiance, which gave us a more youthful and healthy-looking glow that we were definitely impressed by. NutriSkin Wrinkle Clearing Light Therapy Face and Neck Mask: Another light therapy mask we tried and think is worth a shoutuot is the NutriSkin Wrinkle Clearing Light Therapy Face and Neck Mask. When testing this face mask out, we were most impressed by how well it treated redness caused by blemishes. And, while we didn’t notice any changes to our fine lines and wrinkles — which is what the product claims to do target — we did appreciate how glow-y our skin looked with regular use. We love that this light therapy mask also includes a neck attachment so you can reap the benefits of red and blue light therapy on the delicate décolletage. However, it is definitely one of the heavier masks we’ve tried which was kind of uncomfortable for wearing for long periods of time. How We Tested To find the best light therapy products for anti-aging, blemishes, and more, we first researched dozens of options before narrowing our list down to 12 top picks. From there, the PEOPLE Tested team spent 8 weeks trying out each mask and device to see how they held up to their manufacturers’ claims and how well they worked at treating common skincare woes like blemishes, acne, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, dullness, and more. Throughout the testing period, the team took thorough notes and checked in several times to share updates on their progress. They noted the overall ease of use of the devices, different key features, and comfort level while wearing or using them. They also confirmed whether or not the masks made any difference to their complexions and commented on additional benefits they saw while testing, such as whether they noticed more radiant skin. When the testing period ended, the team compiled all of their insights to compare and contrast each experience. After much deliberation, they narrowed it down to five top picks for the best light therapy masks, plus shared two additional masks that didn’t make the cut but had noteworthy benefits and were worth recommending to readers looking for more options. Frequently Asked Questions What are the side effects of light therapy? If used correctly, Moseley says LED light therapy is considered generally safe with minimal side effects — however, there are some potential side effects worth considering. “Direct exposure to LED light can cause eye discomfort manifested as dryness, irritation, and strain, so it’s important to use appropriate eye protection if this is a concern,” says Moseley. Additionally, light therapy can cause headaches for those who are sensitive to light. And, if light therapy is used late at night, Moseley notes that it can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm. When considering the side effects of light therapy, Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, MD FAAD, a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist, says if you’re on any medication or you are being treated for a light sensitivity-associated concern, it’s best to consult with a dermatologist before using any LED device. Additionally, she explains that you “definitely shouldn’t use it if you’re taking medicine topically or by mouth that can make you light sensitive like retinoids or a tetracycline family of antibiotics.” How many times a day can you use a light therapy mask? While you can’t necessarily "overdo" light therapy, it’s best to follow the manufacturer’s recommended usage to achieve desired results. However, when first starting out, Dr. Graf says it’s worth limiting usage in the first few weeks. “When starting out with light therapy, try to use it in 10- to 15-minute sessions to see how your skin reacts and avoid any further irritation or adverse reactions and gradually increase accordingly,” she explains. Are more expensive light therapy masks worth it? Regarding light wavelengths, most light therapy masks will have the same wavelengths regardless of price and, therefore, give you the same benefits. However, more expensive masks have additional perks worth considering. “Light therapy masks that are at a higher price point tend to have features that allow for more adjustments such as treatment time, intensity, etc.,” says Dr. Graf. “They will also come with better safety features and will be more comfortable to wear and more durable over time.” Take Our Word for It Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When covering the best light therapy masks, Jessie thoroughly reviewed the PEOPLE Tested team’s experiences to better understand which masks and devices are worth the investment. She also connected with top skincare experts dermatologist Dr. Jeannette Graf, physician assistant Courtney Moseley, and dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo to learn more about what to look for in light therapy masks, their benefits, and whether or not the at-home treatments are worth it. As a result, she created this list of the 7 best light therapy masks and devices. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.