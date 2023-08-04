Shoppers Who Work 12-Hour Shifts Swear by This $20 Amazon Lunch Bag to Keep Food 'Cold the Whole Time'

It's back-to-school time, and a new school year means shopping for backpacks, clothing, school supplies, and lunch boxes. As kids are heading back to the classrooms, many adults will also be returning to the office. If you prefer bringing your lunch to work — and you're the type that likes to pack a trove of drinks and snacks plus a hearty meal — you'll want to invest in a lunch bag to keep everything fresh all day.

Amazon reviewers recommend the Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Bag, which is currently on sale for just $20. It has a spacious 15-liter capacity so there's plenty of room for lunch, snacks, drinks, and more to carry you through a day at the office. The top of the bag has a zipper closure and flips open for easy access to the bag's main compartment. It’s insulated by six millimeters of foam and a reflective foil lining to keep the food’s temperature stable (whether that’s hot or cold) for more than five hours, according to the brand.

The lunch bag also has a large front pocket ideal for storing keys, smartphones, and other small valuables, keeping them dry and safe. There are also two side mesh pockets to hold water bottles, napkins, or utensils. And the bag can be carried in three ways: crossbody, over the shoulder shoulder, or by hand. In addition to the large size, the bag also comes in medium and jumbo.

Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Bag in Black, $20 (Save 33%)

The lunch box has racked up over 34,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who call it "spacious" and "a great portable cooler for the summer." One shopper stated it was the "best lunchbox ever," adding, "I work 12-hour shifts and I needed room for lunch, dinner, and snacks, and this does the job of having more than enough room even with my jumbo ice pack."

A second reviewer, who also works long shifts, raved about the lunch bag. They shared that at work there isn’t a refrigerator, but with some ice packs in the Lifewit bag their food stays “cold the whole time.” They also said, “[The lunch bag] holds enough food for the whole day. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even snacks. Plus water, tea, energy drinks — whatever I need!”

A third reviewer noted, “We left for the beach at 10 a.m. and got home at 4 p.m. and the drinks were still cold and the ice packs were still frozen!” They also said the bag is “easy to carry, clean, and super study!”

Head to Amazon to get the Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Bag while this deal lasts.

Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Bag in Gray, $22 (Save 27%)

