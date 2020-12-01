Shop

Nordstrom’s Best-Selling Leggings Brand Is on Sale for Up to 75% Off — but Only Until Tonight

Nordstrom’s Cyber Deals end tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT

By Kami Phillips
December 01, 2020 04:30 PM
Credit: Nordstrom

A good pair of leggings always comes in handy — especially this year. Whether you wear them while working from home, running errands, watching Netflix, or exercising, it’s safe to say leggings are the one true wardrobe workhorse. Of course, wearing them so often means that we can never have too many pairs, which is why we’re taking full advantage of stocking up on styles from Nordstrom’s most famous activewear brand Zella while it's on major sale.

Nordies fans know that Zella is the department store’s private label brand behind some of its most popular and affordable leggings. And right now, during the Nordstrom Cyber Deals sale shoppers can score styles from the brand — including leggings, sports bras, workout tops, and more — at even more ridiculously affordable prices. We’re talking up to 75 percent off, folks!

Aside from snagging the Studio Crop Lite Leggings for just $27.50 and the Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings for $44 — which are both super comfortable and flattering — shoppers can also find deals on trendy loungewear, sleek jackets, cute crop tops, and comfy sports bras. We’re already eyeing this pair of tie-dye sweat shorts on sale for $18 and this cropped tank top for only $13.

Shoppers, you have to act fast on these deals — the Nordstrom Cyber Deals sale ends tonight, December 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. And with prices this low and deals this good, sizes are already selling out. To help get your shopping cart started we picked out seven of the comfiest and coolest Zella pieces worth scooping up before the sale ends.

Scroll down to shop these and more must-have activewear and loungewear pieces from Zella on sale during the Nordstrom Cyber Deals sale before it ends.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings, $27.50 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings, $44 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Fresh Air Hooded Lightweight Nylon Jacket, $35.55 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Crop Tank, $13.04 (orig. $29); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Tie Dye Shorts, $17.54 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Zella Rhythm Sports Bra, $14.90 (orig. $25); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Zella Swing It Breezy Tank, $17.54 (orig. $39): nordstrom.com

