It's Official: I'm Taking This Ultra-Lightweight Water Bottle with Me Every Time I Step Outside Now

As much as I love heading out for a hike or a long walk with my dog, I don't particularly enjoy trying to shove all my essential items into a bag. Sure, my phone and wallet fit easily enough, but extras like dog treats, sunglasses, bug spray, and more often take up tons of space, leaving me with little left for one of the biggest necessities of all: a water bottle.

Yet recently, I tried the newest water bottle from Yeti, and I was thrilled to discover that the non-insulated container is so lightweight that it barely takes up any room at all. And now I've found the water bottle that I will take, well, just about anywhere.

Called Yonder, the just-released water bottle is designed to be especially sleek and aerodynamic, so that you can throw it in any bag without worrying about it adding on extra heft. It weighs just over half a pound and holds 25 ounces of liquid, the perfect fit for a car cup holder and ideal for a few hours spent on the go. (There's also a 34-ounce version available if you want to go bigger.)

Yeti

Buy It! Yeti Yonder 25 oz Water Bottle, $25; yeti.com

But it's not just the light feel that makes this water bottle so handy. It's made of shatter-resistant and dishwasher-safe plastic that's as durable as it gets, with a leakproof cap that works in two parts: The top spins off to let you drink, and the bottom twists off to let you refill or wash the bottle. It's super easy and intuitive, and thanks to its protective case, you won't have to worry about it getting banged up in your bag or breaking after a fall.

And because we all know that a truly great water bottle should be stylish, not just functional, the Yeti Yonder comes in four colors: charcoal (aka what I have), navy, seafoam, and clear. Plus, at just $25, the Yonder is fairly inexpensive, especially considering how long it's meant to last. I know I'll be using this bottle for years to come, taking it on plenty of outdoor adventures.

I'm far from the only person who's a fan, too. Plenty of shoppers have already left rave reviews for the bottle, including one person who said that they were "very excited" to find a smaller, thinner version of the Yeti's popular Rambler bottle. "It's a great weight and size," they wrote, and added, "one of the sides is also flat, which makes it really easy to grip, which I love." Another reviewer noted that "the easy pour cap is a godsend [while] on the trail."

Essentially, my Yonder water bottle will be joining me on many more excursions, including hikes, walks, and even plane rides (its small size makes it great for placing in a backpack pocket during a flight!)

Rachel Simon is a freelance writer with experience writing about lifestyle, fashion, home, commerce content, and more, and occasionally reviews and writes about her personal favorite products. She is also the author of Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink, and teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project.

