Remote Workers '10/10 Recommend' This Walking Pad on Amazon — and It's Nearly 50% Off

In the winter, perhaps the easiest way to get your steps in — especially if you don't have a ton of free time outside of work — is by investing in an under-desk treadmill or walking pad.

Walking pads allow you to walk and work at the same time, so long as you have an adjustable laptop stand or a standing desk (which many of us have acquired in the past couple of years). The bad news? A great walking pad isn't cheap: Super high-quality ones can come in at over $1,000.

However, you can find some affordable options on sale, like the YDZJY Walking Pad Under-Desk Treadmill. Originally $500, it's currently on sale on Amazon for $265 — that's nearly 50 percent off.

This isn't a basic walking pad, either. It features a large LED display that shows speed, time elapsed, distance walked, and calories burned, with a speed range of 0.6 to 3.8 miles per hour. Plus, it has a higher weight capacity than other walking pads in this price range, holding up to 265 pounds.

As a rather new listing on Amazon (it first became available in September 2022), there aren't a ton of ratings on this walking pad yet, but that shouldn't deter you from investing. One shopper wrote that while they were nervous about the low number of reviews, they "10/10 recommend" and they're "so happy" they ended up purchasing this product.

One five-star reviewer noted how quiet it is for a treadmill, while another customer said how it's easy to use and set up right out of the box (no construction or assembly required; the manufacturer recommends oiling it once a month). It will automatically stop after 60 minutes of use as a safety precaution, but you can simply start it again if you want to use it longer.

An additional shopper said the 44-pound machine is "easy to move" around, so once you're done with work for the day, simply store it in a closet or under the bed or couch.

Start the new year on the right foot and get this under-desk walking pad at Amazon for nearly 50 percent off while you can.

